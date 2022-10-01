Leaked Chainsaw Man anime clip has fans fuming with rage, and for good reason

A couple of hours ago, a user on 4chan posted a few seconds from the first episode of the Chainsaw Man anime that aired during its premiere yesterday. The clip shows twenty seconds of the battle between Denji and the Zombie Devil, giving fans a brief glimpse of what to expect when the series is released.

Moments after the clip was leaked, fans of the Chainsaw Man anime took to Twitter to complain about the animation shown in the clip. Many fans are disappointed with the way Studio MAPPA chose to animate the scene, and wonder if the entire anime will have similar problems. But why did the animation cause so many issues? Continue reading to learn more about the issue.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man anime.

A leaked clip showing Denji’s CGI animation in the Chainsaw Man anime enraged fans

Some of the complaints about the animation (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Zombie Devil fight is the first challenge Denji faces in the Chainsaw Man franchise. This moment is extremely important for the story, as it gives fans a clear idea of what to expect from the series. As such, the anime adaptation of the series should ideally take special care to do this scene justice.

The leaked clip of Chainsaw Man’s first episode, which included parts of the fight, was not what many fans expected. The video in question shows Denji, fully transformed, standing in front of the Zombie Devil, giving fans a chance to see his entire design. Our hero is animated in CGI while in his Devil form, which has caused major controversy in the community.

Fans are furious (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans began comparing the leaked clip's CGI version of Denji to the anime trailer and discovered numerous differences. For example, the animation does not look as crisp and detailed as the trailer promised it would be. This caused fans to begin attacking the show on Twitter, complaining that they waited so long for the series only for it to look like this.

The leaked video reminded fans of another one of Studio MAPPA’s biggest controversies, the fourth season of Attack on Titan. The trailer for the aforementioned season contained some stunning visuals and awe-inspiring animation, which ended up not being used in the show. Fans are wondering if this practice was used once more for the Chainsaw Man anime.

Nonetheless, a large portion of the fandom is refusing to believe the leaked video to be real. In the past, many filtrations coming from 4chan have been proven to be false, only created to cause controversy. While nothing has yet been confirmed, there is a strong possibility that the video does not depict what the first episode will look like.

Fans come out in defense of the Chainsaw Man anime

LIDA 👾 リダ #ThankYouMiura @BasedLIDA The entirety of CSM anime is being slandered on my tl over a 5 seconds long leaked video The entirety of CSM anime is being slandered on my tl over a 5 seconds long leaked video

After the rage of angry fans subsided for a while, other members of the community decided to post their thoughts in defense of the upcoming anime series. Many argued that judging an entire anime after seeing a twenty-second clip is not fair. The scene from the leaked video does not define the quality the series will have as a whole once it is released.

Many others are reminding disappointed fans that the anime CGI style was already shown in the trailers for the series. This is not the first time we see Denji’s devil form being handled by a computer instead of hand-drawn. According to them, complaining about the CGI when we already knew it was a part of the series is both wrong and disingenuous.

Some fans took the time to mention that, unlike the Attack on Titan trailer, the scenes shown in the previews for Chainsaw Man were confirmed as part of the anime. None of the scenes presented to fans were done only from the trailer. This means that fans do not need to worry about the footage trailers being fake, as they were taken straight from the series.

Lastly, many members of the fandom pointed out that the audiences that were able to attend the premiere of the series were shocked by the animation. Based on their reactions, the series will have a movie-level animation style, with each episode being a fulfilling experience for fans of the franchise.

Final thoughts

Will the animation be consistent? (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The Chainsaw Man anime adaptation has been one of the most long-awaited releases of the year since it was announced. Fans of the series were beyond happy when the project was announced, as they could not wait to see Denji be brought to their screens. With each new trailer, the hype for the series did nothing but increase, due to how stunning the animation looked.

The leaked clip may not be what fans expected, and we can only hope that the series will not disappoint. If the reactions of the premiere attendees are any indication, the series has a chance to be one of the best anime of the season. We will have to wait until the first episode officially airs to see what Studio MAPPA has accomplished with the series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far