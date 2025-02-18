Like Sukuna, Geto was also a true king of Jujutsu Kaisen's sorcerer society

Jujutsu Kaisen drew to a close not too long ago, yet echoes of the story's insights continue to sound through fandoms. Gege Akutami's created verse left a lasting impression and will be remembered among the greatest animanga series to grace modern media. Amidst its compelling storyline and plethora of characters, one name stands as a king who was never fully acknowledged—Suguru Geto.

The best and only friend of Gojo Satoru, the dark-haired sorcerer, wasn't given enough opportunity to show how truly great he was. It is undeniable that Geto had everything needed to be the series' main antagonist—design, motivation, abilities, and connections to the main cast. However, the fate he suffered was unfortunate, and he did deserve a better ending.

This feature looks into Geto, who, like Ryomen Sukuna, was also a king in his own right in Jujutsu Society.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Geto was a king in his own right

Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA)

Geto's character was brilliantly crafted and had the potential to be an amazing antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, executive and creative decisions steered the story in a different direction and Geto's character arc experienced what it did. Nonetheless, that doesn't take away from the fact that when looked at as a whole, like Sukuna, even Geto was a king, i.e., the King of Cursed Spirits.

Important to note, Sukuna was the King of Curses, and here, Geto is being called the King of Cursed Spirits. Putting everything but his Cursed Manipulation aside, Geto's abilities were remarkably powerful. In simple terms, this technique allowed Geto to capture and control Cursed Spirits by converting them into an orb and orally ingesting it. As seen, he hated doing this, but it made him incredibly powerful.

The full extent of Cursed Manipulation remained unexplored in Jujutsu Kaisen. Granted, Kenjaku unlocked the potential of Geto's Uzumaki after absorbing Mahito, but even so, the overall technique did have boundless possibilities. The idea of gaining Cursed Spirits' abilities and the Spirits themselves is likely what enticed Kenjaku to choose Geto's body as his next host.

Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA)

Again, as per series lore, Geto could safely absorb Cursed Spirits who were two grades or lower than him without any consequences. But Jujutsu Kaisen did not explicitly clarify what these consequences were. So, Geto going after Rika (Queen of Curses) and unleashing the "Night Parade of a 100 Demons" implies that he could absorb something more powerful than himself but needed to make space.

His being able to control them makes his technique all the more fearsome and opens doors to great potential. Hypothetically, if Geto managed to capture Rika, he would genuinely receive a massive power boost and possibly fulfill his aim of creating a sorcerer-only world. Furthermore, what if Geto had somehow gotten Sukuna before the events of Jujutsu Kaisen?

He probably wouldn't be able to fully control him, given Sukuna was the King of Curses, but he would still likely be able to do so to some extent. This would make Geto even stronger than if he got Rika. All in all, Geto was the King of Cursed Spirits, able to capture and use them as he pleased, but was never acknowledged as such. Had he been treated differently, Geto could have been a more dangerous antagonist than both Kenjaku and Sukuna.

In Conclusion

Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen's Suguru Geto was intricately designed, possessing all the traits of a formidable antagonist. However, creative choices for the story's betterment left his full potential unexplored. Despite this, Geto was undeniably a "King of Cursed Spirits," akin to Sukuna being the "King of Curses." His Cursed Manipulation is what takes the spotlight here, allowing him to absorb and control Cursed Spirits.

With Rika as an example, the story hints at greater possibilities for Geto. Simultaneously, it also permits the user to weave "what if" scenarios, like Geto capturing Sukuna, which could have drastically altered his trajectory. Kenjaku did showcase the potential of Geto's technique, but not to its limits. Had Geto been treated differently, he might have surpassed even the series’ primary antagonists.

Ultimately, his character remains one that will go down as a great yet underutilized figure, making him one of Jujutsu Kaisen's most memorable names.

