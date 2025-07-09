Lord of the Mysteries is already the next mainstream hit (and this IMDB fact proves it)

Lord of the Mysteries had finally begun airing and is already 3 episodes in, with the fourth releasing not too long from. Safe to say, the series has been very well received by viewers all across the globe. Not manga or manhwa, this particular anime has been adapted from a donghua or Chinese animated adaptation of a popular web novel of the same name.

Given the traction it is receiving and will receive as more episodes air, it wouldn't be wrong to call it the next mainstream hit. There are quite a few factors that back this claim and one that stands out is its ratings on IMDB. B.CMAY Pictures built considerable hype around the series' release prior to the airing of episode 1. That has now materialized and looks to be taking the anime to new heights.

IMDB metrics position Lord of the Mysteries as the next mainstream hit

As mentioned, it has dropped just 3 episodes and Lord of the Mysteries looks to be off to a flying start. Quite impressively, each of the episode has managed to secure a IMDB ratings of 9.0 and above. Again, this is testament to its exisiting fanbase rallying behind the anime as well as very possibly new viewers being wowed by the series' unique concept and breathtaking visuals.

It is one of those series that demands the viewer's complete attention from the get-go and does well to retain it. Creator Cuttlefish That Loves Diving (real name Yuan Ye) presents audiences with a distinct blend of dark fantasy, steampunk and cosmic horror through the eyes of Klein. Needless to say, it has been very successful and this is simply the beginning.

Lord of the Mysteries was slated to rival Solo Leveling, given how anticipated the series was. Following the success of its first season, Chugong's web novel debuted a second installment amidst major hype. As seen, it justtified it in spectacular manner. Season 2 was off to a great start, though the ratings of the episodes in the middle did taper off a little.

Klein and Melissa (Image via B.CMAY)

Nonetheless, Solo Leveling season 2 ended on a high, leaving fans pleading for more as a third season looks to be already in the works. Now when compared to Lord of the Mysteries, this one may just be giving Solo Leveling a run for its money. Not only has it achieved higher opening ratings than its "rival", B.CMAY seemed to have opted to go all out.

In other words, the animation quality goes beyond what A-1 Pictures put forth. Solo Leveling season 2 ran at about 17,000 frames, which has been nearly doubled at 30,000 frames for Lord of the Mysteries. The result - a visually stunning and an eye-catching rendition of a new-look Victorian era featuring technological advancements and mystical elements.

As it stands, with just 3 episodes on air, Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's series has secured an overall rating of 8.9/10 on IMDB. It is yet very early days to make concrete statements or put a tag on the series. However, metrics like this are a kind of encouragement that a series like this benefits greatly from. It makes donghua like this and others popular, enriching the anime landscape.

In Conclusion

Fortune Teller (Image via B.CMAY)

To conclude, Lord of the Mysteries seems to already be shaping up as the next mainstream anime hit with just 3 episodes on air. Adaptated from a beloved Chinese web novel and animated by B.CMAY Pictures, the series has drawn in viewers from all over thanks to its visually striking animation, compelling narrative, and unique mix of dark fantasy, steampunk, and cosmic horror.

Ratings on IMDB speak of both immense fan appreciation and a strong appeal to first-timers. B.CMAY opting to use higher quality and sharper frames is another point for the series, especially when compared to something like Solo Leveling Season 2. All in all, Lord of the Mysteries is a standout and even though it has just begun, the momentum it is gathering cannot be denied.

Assuming that this trajectory is maintained, the donghua will more than simply rival popular titles - it will completely redefine this side of animation and herald the rise of Chinese animation.

