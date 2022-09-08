Lycoris Recoil Episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The war against Majima and Robota has finally begun, and Lycoris Recoil Episode 11 will soon show fans how Chisato and Takina will deal with it. As the series approaches the end of its first season, all the mysteries that surround the show are slowly being revealed, while also giving characters the proper closure for their story arcs.

Last week’s episode saw Takina preparing to attack Majima before the man had the chance to attack the new Radio Tower. Meanwhile, Mika revealed Yoshimatu’s true nature to Chisato. This week, we will see both girls work separately to prevent a tragedy from occurring in Japan. Continue reading to learn more about Lycoris Recoil Episode 11’s release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Lycoris Recoils Episode 10.

Will Chisato be able to save Yoshi in Lycoris Recoil Episode 11?

When will the episode come out? Where can you see it?

Lycoris Recoil Episode 11 is set to release this coming Saturday, September 10, 2022, at around 11.30 pm JST. The episode will first be aired on Japanese TV networks and later released internationally for fans all over the globe to enjoy. Below, you will find a table containing the times the episode will come out, according to your time zone -

Pacific Daylight Time – 9.00 am, September 10

Central Daylight Time – 11.00 am, September 10

Eastern Daylight Time – 12.00 am, September 10

British Summer Time – 5.00 pm, September 10

Central European Summer Time– 6.00 pm, September 10

Indian Standard Time – 9.30 pm, September 10

Philippine Time – 12.00 am, September 10

Australian Central Daylight Time – 2.00 am, September 11

As has been the case since Episode 1, Lycoris Recoil Episode 11 will be released to international audiences via Crunchyroll. Since this is the official streaming service for the series, we encourage fans to use it, as doing so supports the show's official release. If you want to see the previous adventures of Takina and Chisato, you can do so via this same platform.

What happened in Episode 10?

Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 focused on two different storylines as Chisato and Takina no longer worked as a team. Takina was preparing for the D.A.’s attack against Majima, who was ready to ruin the inauguration of Tokyo’s new Radio Tower. Sadly, the Lycoris agents could not stop the terrorist before he intercepted the signal and began torturing Tokyo's citizens.

While this was happening, Chisato was preparing for the moment when her artificial heart would stop working. Mika revealed to her Yoshi’s true intentions behind saving her, making Chisato question everything she believed about the man. The episode ended with Chisato receiving a call from Robota, who had Yoshi kidnapped. Following this, Chisato and Mika geared up to save the man.

What to expect from Lycoris Recoil Episode 11?

Takina, as seen in the show (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The series is already at the climax of its first season, with all the major events happening quickly. Majima has control over Japan’s communications thanks to Robota’s virus, which allowed him to begin his killing game without any interference from the D.A. It is still unclear if the guns he laid around the city have been tampered with in any way, but there is a big probability they are.

The man who took one during last week’s episode shot himself for no real reason. Since Majima’s ultimate goal is to create chaos, it would make sense for the man to have done something with the guns he hid all over the city to aid him in his quest. Takina and her team will have to be quick to stop Majima if they want to prevent Tokyo from becoming a bloodbath.

Chisato and Mika getting ready to rescue Yoshi (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lastly, Chisato is heading towards Robota’s location with the intent of saving Yoshi. The girl is determined to get the doctor back alive, seeing as she still has several questions for the man. Chisato will likely finish this quest in Lycoris Recoil Episode 11, which will give her time to help Takina in Episode 12.

