Maebashi Witches episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Maebashi Witches episode 2 will premiere on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. This original anime from Studio Sunrise will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11 and Gunma TV. Additionally, the episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

The first episode introduced the formation of the Maebashi Witches group, beginning with Yuina Akagi and the talking toad, Keroppe. It also introduced the other four heroines: Mai, Kyoka, Choco, and Azu. As witches in training, they had a pre-opening of their wish-granting flower shop, where they encountered Eiko Zen, a high schooler with confusion about her future path.

Maebashi Witches episode 2 release date and time

Yuina Akagi (Image via Sunrise)

Due to the release timing, some international viewers will be able to access the episode in the early morning hours of Sunday, while others may catch it in the afternoon. For some regions, the release will align with Japan's local airing.

Maebashi Witches episode 2 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 06:30 am Sunday April 13, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 09:30 am Sunday April 13, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Sunday April 13, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Sunday April 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:00 pm Sunday April 13, 2025 Philippine Time 09:30 pm Sunday April 13, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday April 13, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday April 13, 2025

Where to watch Maebashi Witches episode 2?

The Maebashi Witches (Image via Sunrise)

According to the series' official X handle, Maebashi Witches episode 2 will first air on Tokyo MX on April 13, 2025. It will then be available on BS11 about two hours later, on April 14, at 12:30 am. Additionally, the episode will air on Gunma TV on April 18, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Needless to say, it will also be available on Crunchyroll.

For international viewers, the episode will be available on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and many others. However, these platforms will require a subscription.

Maebashi Witches episode 1 brief summary

Yuina Akagi (Image via Sunrise)

Titled What's Wrong with the Status Quo?!, Studio Sunrise's original anime series kicked off with a glimpse at the show's five heroines. The scene then transitioned to the beautiful Gunma Prefecture, where a pink-haired girl disembarked from a train and ran through the countryside. She was bolting home, excited about the arrival of her new dress.

This was Yuina, one of the series' protagonists. As she fawned over her new dress, she heard a voice speak. It was a talking toad. Rather than be surprised, she began speaking to it. As it stands, it was seeking a passionate girl to become an idol, a question that the toad put forth to Yuina. She gladly accepted, and her closet transformed into a magical passage to another world.

She entered a different world with four distinct colored doors. From each door emerged a girl, unique and distinct. They were introduced as Choco, Mai, and Kyoka, with the fifth girl not present yet. Mai explained that they were to become witches and open a flower shop to grant people's wishes. Each wish granted gave them points, achieving 99,999 of which would make them full-fledged witches.

Yuina Akagi (Image via Sunrise)

As witches, they would be able to use Magic anywhere, but for the time being, the shop was the only place through which they could do so. As Yuina named the toad Keroppe, the fifth girl, aka Azu, entered. She seemed quite direct, questioning why Yuina wanted to become a witch. The crux of the situation was that the girls individually couldn't access the shop, but their magical powers together could.

For starters, they decided on a pre-opening and granted the wish of one Eiko Zen—a high schooler confused about her future. A neon-style shutter appeared before her as she walked down an alleyway, opening when she reached the Witches' flower shop. Yuina's very direct approach impressed Keroppe, and she learned that she needed to make the flowers of Eiko's heart bloom to grant her wish.

Thus, she handed the girl a blue rose, following which Azu tackled Yuina for trying to be main character-esque. But the entire thing suddenly turned purple—fighting before a customer couldn't happen. In essence, Azu wanted to lead, but Yuina's clearer picture of the shop put her in the front seat. After a discussion, the girls decided on what to do with Eiko's wish, and Keroppe rewound time to where Eiko first entered.

With the girl before them, the to-be witches put on a beautiful and encouraging musical performance for Eiko. Within the music, Eiko found the answer she was seeking, and by the end, the Maebashi Witches established themselves.

What to expect from Maebashi Witches episode 2? (speculative)

Mai, Kyoka, Yuina, Choco, and Azu (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 2 is expected to drop a week later and continue the journey of the five protagonists on their path to becoming witches. By serving their visitor at the flower shop, they have learned what it takes to grant wishes—not just granting a wish, but understanding its need and its context.

Maebashi Witches episode 2 will feature another visitor to the to-be witches shop, with another unique wish to be granted. Much like in the first episode, the girls' next encounter is likely to bring them closer and better the understanding and synergy among them, possibly bringing Azu and Yuina even a little closer.

