Maebashi Witches episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Maebashi Witches episode 3 will premiere on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 10.30 pm JST. This original anime from Studio Sunrise will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11 and Gunma TV. Additionally, the episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Ad

The second episode featured the opening day of the Maebashi Witches Magical Flower Shop. However, the problem was that they couldn't find a way to attract customers. Just as they were about to call it a day, a visitor named Rinko Mitsuwa walked in. Unfortunately, the girls struggled to grant her wish, as one of them was hesitant to sing and perform, held back by her own insecurities.

Maebashi Witches episode 3 release date and time

Keroppe (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 10.30 pm JST. Because of the release time, some international viewers will have the opportunity to access the episode in the early morning hours of Sunday, while others may be able to watch it in the afternoon. For some regions, the release will coincide with Japan's local airing.

Ad

Trending

Maebashi Witches episode 3 will air in Japan at the following times, corresponding to their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 06:30 am Sunday April 20, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 09:30 am Sunday April 20, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Sunday April 20, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Sunday April 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:00 pm Sunday April 20, 2025 Philippine Time 09:00 pm Sunday April 20, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday April 20, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday April 20, 2025

Ad

Where to watch Maebashi Witches episode 3?

Mai Kamiizumi (Image via Sunrise)

According to the series' official X handle, Maebashi Witches episode 3 will first air on Tokyo MX on April 20, 2025. It will then be available on BS11 about two hours later, on April 21, at 12.30 am. Additionally, the episode will air on Gunma TV on April 25, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. Needless to say, it will also be available on Crunchyroll.

Ad

For international viewers, the episode will be available on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and many others. However, these platforms require a subscription.

Maebashi Witches episode 2 brief summary

Azu Niisato (Image via Sunrise)

Titled Your Clothes and Mouth Are Flipping, the episode began with Yuina replaying the mean things Azu said to her. She was taken aback by her words and frankly irritated, deciding to do her best to befriend her. Meanwhile, Keroppe informed her that, as a witch, she could turn back time in her room. However, since that would put significant strain on her body, it needed to be used in moderation.

Ad

Nonetheless, Yuina and Azu coincidentally entered the magic shop at the same time. Upon seeing each other, Azu admitted she couldn't be friends with Yuina. But setting that aside, the magic counter displayed only three points as a reward. As Keroppe explained, his previous help had reduced the reward. However, the reward could increase as they fulfilled more wishes on their own.

Thus, the girls began to brainstorm how to operate the shop more effectively to earn rewards faster. Ultimately, they decided to run it together, given that their individual magic powers were still weak. Since this was the official opening as well, Keroppe materialized matching outfits for the girls, each in their own color. But everyone except Azu donned them.

Ad

Rinko Mitsuwa (Image via Sunrise)

The girls waited for quite a while, but not a single customer showed up. As they discussed what to do next, Azu expressed her strong desire to become a witch. This seemed to spark Yuina's interest, who then used her magic to create pamphlets to advertise the shop. Therefore, Yuina, Choco, and Kyoka set out to find customers while Keroppe, Azu, and Mai stayed behind.

Ad

Outside, the trio of girls had little luck with potential visitors. Inside the shop, Mai tried to talk to Azu, but the latter was unwilling to engage. Just as Azu was deciding to leave, a customer finally walked in. It was Rinko Mitsuwa, a plus-sized model. Azu and Mai attempted to use their magic to fulfill her wish, but they weren't powerful enough. This was also when the others returned.

The girls then prepared themselves for another performance. However, nothing seemed to change. As Keroppe explained, one among them was unwilling to sing, namely Azu. Finally, breaking her silence, Azu stated that she disliked people like Rinko who were seeking a shortcut to slim down. This left Rinko, the shop's second customer, stunned and dumbfounded.

Ad

What to expect from Maebashi Witches episode 2 (speculative)

Azu Niisato (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 3 will pick up from the previous episode's cliffhanger. The Magic Flower Shop's opening didn't go as expected, with Azu's insecurities getting the better of her. So far, she has proven to be a difficult candidate to work with. Maebashi Witches episode 3, titled It's Written Negligence But Read Honesty, should provide a glimpse into Azu's origin story.

Ad

As seen in episode 2, she too was hiding her true self, one that felt insecure about her body and the emotions that flared up upon seeing Rinko. Hopefully, the developments in Maebashi Witches episode 3Maebashi Witches episode 3 allow Azu to overcome this and set her on the path to witchhood.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More