Maebashi Witches episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Maebashi Witches episode 7 is set to release on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 10.30 pm JST. This episode of the original anime from Studio Sunrise will air on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11 and Gunma TV. The latest episode will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Ad

The next episode may finally delve into Choco Mitsumata's past. Given her reaction to the old customer entering the shop, there is definitely something that hasn't been revealed yet, until now. It was odd to see the otherwise cheerful Choco react in such a manner, but it leaves the door open to exploring her past and the true reason she wants to be a witch.

Maebashi Witches episode 7 release date and time

Azu and Mai (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 7 is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Given the release time, some international viewers will be able to access the episode in the early morning hours, while others may be able to watch it in the afternoon. In certain regions, the episode's release will coincide with the local airing in Japan.

Ad

Trending

Maebashi Witches episode 7 will air in Japan at the following times, based on their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 06:30 am Sunday May 18, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 09:30 am Sunday May 18, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Sunday May 18, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm

Sunday May 18, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:00 pm Sunday May 18, 2025 Philippine Time 09:00 pm Sunday May 18, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday May 18, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday May 18, 2025

Ad

Where to watch Maebashi Witches episode 7?

Yuina Akagi (Image via Sunrise)

According to the series' official X account, Maebashi Witches episode 7 will first air on Tokyo MX on May 18, 2025. It will then be available on BS11 approximately two hours later, at 12:30 am on May 19.

Ad

Additionally, the episode will air on Gunma TV on May 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will also be available on Crunchyroll.

For international viewers, the episode will be available on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and many others. However, these platforms require a subscription.

Maebashi Witches episode 6 brief recap

Choco Mitsumata (Image via Sunrise)

Titled "Chocolate Cake With Whole Round Cake", the episode began with the girls fulfilling a customer's wish. But Choco Mitsumata was noticeably withdrawn, tired, and unmotivated. Kyoka takes notice of this and seeks to understand why she is in such a state. Thus, given her natural leadership qualities and awareness of the importance of camaraderie, she decides to take action.

Ad

But Kyoka isn't the only one to see this, as Yuina also takes note of it. The latter approaches Kyoka about it, and after a little discussion, they decide to throw Choco a surprise party. During their discussion, Kyoka's reason for becoming a witch is revealed - she wants to help others as much as she can. Moving on, they enlisted the help of the other two, Azu and Mai, to plan the party.

Ad

The four of them discussed what they knew of Choco and were contemplating what kind of gift to give her. They ultimately came to a decision, and Kyoka offered to bring the cake, snacks, and drinks since her aunt owned a patisserie. After finishing the talk with the girls, there was a glimpse into Kyoka's life. Her older sister brought something to her and spoke of her father wanting to see her.

Ad

Kyoka and Choco (Image via Sunrise)

Not much of Kyoka's curious backstory was revealed. But from whatever was, she seemed to be under some kind of internal pressure. Furthermore, she seemed to find shelter in an anime character. The next day, Choco and she were distributing pamphlets again. When done, Choco mentioned it was her birthday and wanted to use MaPo to get a cake.

Ad

With the surprise at hand, the latter got flustered and urged her to come back to the shop. Upon returning, the others surprised her with two cakes, a big chocolate cake and one that looked like a beautiful fruit cake, accompanied by a song composed originally by Yuina. That was the pink-haired girl's gift to Choco, the composition of which she felt brought them all closer.

Seeing all this brought tears to Choco's eyes, and she was beyond happy at the surprise. The other girls were all smiles, something that had been rare to see, given that they had been busy adjusting to the shop and doing magic. The episode ended with Kyoka stepping forth and handing a small gift to Choco, wishing her appropriately this time.

Ad

What to expect from Maebashi Witches episode 7?(speculative)

Yuina and Kyoka (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 7 will pick up exactly where the previous installment left off, i.e., the celebrations were cut short due to a customer entering. However, that wasn't even the most surprising part. It was an old lady who walked through the entrance of the shop, and Choco was the first to react, sharply dismissing her under her breath with harsh words.

Ad

Maebashi Witches episode 7 will delve into who this lady is and what caused such a reaction from the otherwise cheerful and happy Choco Mitsumata. In other words, it will be the true beginning of Choco's character arc.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More