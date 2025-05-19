Maebashi Witches episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Maebashi Witches episode 8 is set to release on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. This episode of the original anime from Studio Sunrise will air on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11 and Gunma TV. The latest episode will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

The next episode will likely feature a glimpse into Kyoka Kitahara's life, something that has been teased for a while now. Moreover, the truth about Mogutan will also come to light and what exactly Mogutan is. Kyoka will have to confront this truth and decide the next course of action. She may also deal with her parents' view of her and what they expect.

Maebashi Witches episode 8 release date and time

Yuina and Choco (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 8 is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Given the release time, some international viewers will be able to access the episode in the early morning hours, while others may be able to watch it in the afternoon. In certain regions, the episode's release will coincide with the local airing in Japan.

Maebashi Witches episode 8 will air in Japan at the following times, based on their respective time zones:

Where to watch Maebashi Witches episode 8?

Yuina and Choco (Image via Sunrise)

According to the series' official X account, Maebashi Witches episode 8 will first air on Tokyo MX on May 25, 2025. It will then be available on BS11 approximately two hours later, at 12:30 am on May 26.

Additionally, the episode will air on Gunma TV on May 30, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will also be available on Crunchyroll.

For international viewers, the episode will be available on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and many others. However, these platforms require a subscription.

Maebashi Witches episode 7 brief recap

The Witches' new customer (Image via Sunrise)

Titled "When Things Suck, It Sucks To Admit That They Suck," the episode picked up exactly where the last left off - an old woman entered the store and Choco sharply dismissed her. She seemed to recognise the girls and call them by their family names. As Choco tried to walk her out, the girls protested and got her wish fulfilled for her.

Kyoka then confronted Choco about her behaviour. But the latter's behavior was oddly nonchalant and then she left the shop. Later, Keroppe attempted to talk to Kyoka, asking her the reason for her usual seriousness and why she wouldn't use the MaPo for herself, like the others did. But he received no proper reply as the brown-haired girl brushed him off and left for her own home.

At her place, fans see her distract herself with her beloved Mogutan to block out overhearing her parents speak about her. The next day, while Kyoka and Choco distributed pamphlets, the girls spoke about them - they had noticed how Kyoka was unusually happy but Choco seemed to have become withdrawn, not her regular bubbly and happy self.

Yuina, Choco and Choco's grandmother (Image via Sunrise)

The episode then revealed what the old woman had wished for - her wish consisted of her house getting cleaned and warm meal prepared for her daughter. Towards the end of the day, Choco noticed the posters put up in the shop for the upcoming Tanabata Festival. She rushed to her door but collapsed on the way. Yuina ran over with Keroppe only to find her asleep, exhausted.

As Yuina carried her through the door, she heard someone calling for Choco. At that moment, Keroppe used Magic to make Yuina appear as Choco. It was her grandma who had been calling out. This is when fans get a glimpse into Choco's busy life and her true situation. Later, she wakes up to find Yuina filling in for her, invisible to her loved ones for the time being.

She then reveals why she was pushing herself so hard and how she wanted to give her younger siblings a good childhood. Yuina and Choco have a heart-to-heart wherein the former urges the blonde to speak up when she is tired so others could help. Thus, the two grew closer through all this. The episode ended on a cliffhanger - it was Kyoka once more and a likely identity problem.

What to expect from Maebashi Witches episode 8?(speculative)

Kyoka Kitahara (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 8 will be titled "You Sure Are An Idiot, Kyoka." It should finally feature a glimpse into Kyoka Kitahara's life and her finding peace in Mogutan. But Mogutan isn't who she thinks they are, which is briefly seen in the end of episode 7. As it stands, it looks like Mogutan is a male at the other end and he seems to have noticed Kyoka, even asking her to meet up. This obviously disgusts her and what happens will be revealed in Maebashi Witches episode 8.

