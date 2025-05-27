Maebashi Witches episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Maebashi Witches episode 9 is set to release on Sunday, June 01, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. This episode of the original anime from Studio Sunrise will air on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11 and Gunma TV. The latest episode will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

The next episode will likely feature another interesting case through a new customer to the Maebashi Witches' flower shop. No formal leaks have confirmed exactly what it will involve. However, it can be stated that this may be the last major development before the season finale.

Maebashi Witches episode 9 release date and time

Choco Mitsumata (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 8 is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Given the release time, some international viewers will be able to access the episode in the early morning hours, while others may be able to watch it in the afternoon. In certain regions, the episode's release will coincide with the local airing in Japan.

Maebashi Witches episode 8 will air in Japan at the following times, based on their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 06:30 am Sunday June 01, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 09:30 am Sunday June 01, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Sunday June 01, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Sunday June 01, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:00 pm Sunday June 01, 2025 Philippine Time 09:00 pm Sunday June 01, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday June 01, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday June 01, 2025

Where to watch Maebashi Witches episode 9?

Kyoka Kitahara (Image via Sunrise)

According to the series' official X account, Maebashi Witches episode 9 will first air on Tokyo MX on June 01, 2025. It will then be available on BS11 approximately two hours later, at 12:30 am on June 02.

Additionally, the episode will air on Gunma TV on June 06, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will also be available on Crunchyroll.

For international viewers, the episode will be available on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and many others. However, these platforms require a subscription.

Maebashi Witches episode 8 brief recap

Choco and Yuina (Image via Sunrise)

Titled "You Sure Are An Idiot, Kyoka", the episode began with Yuina exclaiming about gloomy the shop was. The Tanabata Festival was in 2 days, Choco decided to take time off and Yuina seemed to be running a fever. But given the uncertainty of Choco's return, the girls elected to reopen the shop on the day of Tanabata.

Elsewhere, Choco was working hard as usual. The day of the festival was close now, but Kyoka was bothered by what she had seen of the real Mogutan. Moving forward, Tanabata arrived and the girls decided to proceed without Choco. But their plans were halted by her actually arriving back at the shop.

She was apologetic for being MIA and wanted to update everyone on her situation. Using MaPo, Keroppe showed the girls what Yuina had witnessed. Up next was Choco, apologizing to Kyoka to always disappointing her. She established that she could be free with the girls and finally built up the courage to ask for help.

Kyoka and Choco (Image via Sunrise)

When she did, it came pouring from all sides and her family situation began to better itself. Kyoka broke into tears as she realized that she had been completely misjudging Choco as being immature. Now it was her turn, as Keroppe revealed the Mogutan incident that had made Kyoka terribly doubt herself.

Choco reached out her hand to her friend, looking at Kyoka for Kyoka. The shop's next customers were Choco's younger siblings. As the Maebashi Witches do, they performed beautifully and fulfilled their wish - to cheer up Kyoka. Thus, relations were bettered among the girls and Kyoka could now be herself again.

What to expect from Maebashi Witches episode 9?(speculative)

Choco Mitsumata (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 9 will likely feature another interesting customer who is need of their wish being fulfilled. The initial two customers (which the story explored) were intriguing cases and pushed the girls' character development. By this point, the characters of Azu, Mai, Choco and Kyoka have been devled into. Yuina's character remains and it may very well be up next. Maebashi Witches episode 9 is sure to showcase a little more progress for the witches-to-be given that the anime is nearing the end of the season.

