Manga News Roundup: Hunter x Hunter manga confirmed to return, Shinichiro learned about another time-leaper in Tokyo Revengers, and more

The week may be over, but it leaves behind a plethora of exciting news for manga fans, as well as tons of thrilling adventures for our beloved characters. This week we saw everything, from new missions for the new generation of Shinobi to the existence of new time travelers.

With the end of this past week, it is also time to give those busy fans who did not have the chance to catch up with their favorite series a recap of the most important events. Below, fans can find a small summary of the most exciting manga news and about the chapters released in the last couple of days.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from various manga series.

Boruto and Kawaki tasked with keeping an eye on Eida in Boruto, the Straw Hat crew met Vegapunk in One Piece, and many more manga news

It is time for Gon to go on new adventures (Image via Shueisha)

For years, fans of the critically acclaimed manga series Hunter X Hunter have been asking when a new chapter of the series will be released. Their wait is finally over, as the creator of the franchise, Yoshihiro Togashi, has broken the silence about the 37th volume of the franchise.

Togashi announced that the said volume will soon release in Japan on November 4, 2022. This will be the first time in four years that the manga creator will publish a chapter.

Chapter recaps

Vegapunk as seen in One Piece (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1061 was released this past week, to the delight of fans of Oda’s manga series. The chapter reintroduced fans to Jewelry Bonney, one of the members of the Worst Generation who met with Luffy in the Sabaody Archipethiso. In this chapter, the pink-haired woman, Luffy, Jinbe, and Chopper get separated from the rest of the Straw Hat crew during a giant storm.

The chapter also introduced more members of SWORD, the organization Koby is a part of. A woman named Hibari could be seen with Helmeppo asking their leader, Prince Grus, for help in rescuing Koby from Blackbeard. Lastly, the chapter revealed the supposed appearance of Vegapunk, who looks like a young woman. However, it is unclear if it is the true appearance of the doctor.

Baji in the original timeline (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

The journey through the original timeline Shinichiro altered continued in the latest entry of Ken Wakui’s manga, Tokyo Revengers chapter 270. Fans got a chance to see Baji and Sanzu in the original future, revealing how different they are from their canon counterparts. Keisuke is a delinquent who does not care for his friends, while Haruchiyo was sent to prison.

Later in the chapter, fans witnessed the death of Mikey and the subsequent fall of Shinichiro into darkness. He met Takeomi, who is the leader of his own gang in this timeline, and went to a club to forget the pain of losing Mikey. The chapter ended when the black-haired boy heard a man talking about a time-leaper.

Chifuyu happy for having recieved his uniform (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

The spinoff series of Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji also released a new chapter this week, number 6. The chapter started with Chifuyu, Ryusei, and Baji being scolded for the battle against the Killer Bee gang that occurred in the previous chapter. However, Matsuno was more worried about Ryusei’s strange behavior after the mention of the Yotsuya Kaidan gang.

This caused the boy to get into a fight with his vice-captain, angering Baji. Nonetheless, Chifuyu was determined to figure out what was happening with Ryusei, as he was not his usual self. In the end, Matsuno helped Ryusei feel better and received his first Toman gang uniform.

Maki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

Fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series finally saw the end of Naoya in chapter 198. After entering his humanoid state, Naoya was capable of accessing his domain, Time Cell Moon Palace. There, Daidou and Miyo were defeated easily.

The chapter also puts special emphasis on the parallels between Maki and the late Toki. Due to the green-haired woman not possessing any demonic energy, she is not affected by any kind of cursed domain. Thanks to this, Maki was capable of exorcizing Naoya in seconds with her sister's Splir Soul Sword. The chapter ended with a victorious Maki being compared to Toki by Gege himself.

Deku as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Shueisha)

Things got tense in My Hero Academia chapter 367 after Deku saw the chaos Shigaraki created. The boy went on a rampage after seeing what the villain did to his best friend, Katsuki. Deku becomes enraged, losing control of his Quirks, especially Blackwhip and Fa-Jin.

Then, Mirio had to assure the boy that Bakugo was not dead and could still be saved. This helped Deku regain control of his emotions. The chapter ended with Izuku preparing to fight AFO, backed by the strength of the previous holders, but not before asking the villain if Shigaraki was still there.

Boruto as seen in chapter 73 (Image via Shueisha)

Chapter number 73 of the Boruto manga was also released this past week. The issue began with Shikamaru talking about Eida, Daemon, and Amado’s arrival. The Nara heir also informed Boruto and Kawaki that they would have to share a room with Eida.

During the meeting, Momoshiki made himself known once again, looking at Boruto ominously. Fortunately, Kawaki and Sasuke noticed his presence this time, which means the blonde Uzumaki will not have to deal with the threat alone.

Yuri as seen in Spy X Family (Image via Shueisha)

Sadly, not every manga released a new chapter this past week. Chainsaw Man, Black Clover, and Spy X Family enjoyed a well-deserved break to prepare for the new adventures they will bring next week.

Final thoughts

Deku angry with AFO (Image via Shueisha)

This past week brought us many mysteries, resolutions, and beginnings for some of our favorite mangas. The characters in Jujutsu Kaisen can finally rest, now that Naoya is dead. The Straw Hat pirates are entering a new and enigmatic island that could prove to be their biggest challenge yet. Deku is more determined than ever to defeat AFO once and for all.

Our most beloved mangas will soon commence new adventures, which will bring new challenges for our heroes. These were the most important manga news and chapter recaps from the past week. Hopefully, fans will find this useful when catching up with their favorite series.

