10 masterpiece anime that you should watch

Anime has the power to immerse viewers in creative fantasy worlds while exploring timeless themes that resonate universally. Masterpiece Anime offers something for everyone, and certain masterpieces stand out for their storytelling, deep characters, stunning animation, and cultural impact.

The following list highlights 10 must-see anime spanning a variety of genres from epic sagas and mind-bending sci-fi to coming-of-age tales. While anime fandom contains endless debates over what constitutes the "greatest" series, these 10 masterpiece anime would make nearly everyone's list.

10 must-watch masterpiece anime that define the genre

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

A profound allegory on life, death, and morality, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood masterfully explores heavy existential questions without losing sight of hope or heart.

After two gifted alchemist brothers attempt forbidden human transmutation to resurrect their dead mother and suffer devastating consequences, their journey to restore their bodies becomes a deeper quest to fix a broken society plagued by political unrest and military dictatorship.

Each character adds complexity to the thoughtful story, which subtly integrates real-world parallels between xenophobia and corruption in leadership. While dark and violent at times, it balances drama with humor and gives sufficient screen time cementing the emotional bonds between characters.

2) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio/MAPPA)

At once a gripping apocalyptic thriller and a sobering meditation on the cycles of war and hatred, Attack on Titan enthralls with mysteriously monstrous humanoid "Titans" that force humanity into hiding behind gargantuan walls.

When Wall Maria is destroyed and Titans rampage through the streets, the few brave soldiers fighting them suffer brutal losses. The gripping action and quieter, character-focused drama create escalating tension as factional rifts within the military threaten what remains of civilization.

Bold plot twists subvert expectations, adding complex politics and ideological debates to the centuries-old human-versus-monster conflict. Bold animation and an exhilarating orchestral score amplify the escalating stakes as the truth of the Titans, and humanity's oppression, are gradually revealed.

3) Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox)

A tightly crafted time travel thriller, it starts innocuously before time leaps spiral into gripping consequences. After hapless college student Rintarou Okabe and his friends modify a microwave into a time machine, what begins as experimentation to benefit human happiness slowly descends into a terrifying Butterfly Effect.

The initially erratic, deluded Rintarou compellingly evolves into a heroic figure willing to sacrifice everything to save those he inadvertently put in harm's way. Supporting characters likewise develop from one-note tropes into nuanced individuals. Unpredictable from start to climax, Steins;Gate proves an emotional rollercoaster that lingers poignantly after the credits roll.

4) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Gainax)

A masterpiece anime, Neon Genesis Evangelion redefined mecha anime with its soulful character study exploring depression and the human need for connection.

Set during an apocalypse, child pilots mentally synchronize with bio-mechanical constructs to fight entities called Angels in visually spectacular battles. Yet the show surpasses typical mecha as it unpacks each character's mental state and deconstructs the typical hero narrative through protagonist Shinji.

He frequently cowers from danger, subverting mecha tropes to inject uncommon realism. Symbolism and psychology permeate this genre classic from the avant-garde mind of Hideaki Anno.

5) Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise)

Arguably the coolest anime ever made, Cowboy Bebop infuses science fiction with vibrant style, kinetic action, and larger-than-life personalities headed by ultra-charismatic leading man Spike Spiegel.

Set in a future where humanity colonized the solar system, the isolated Spike heads a ragtag spaceship crew chasing bounties from planet to planet. Beneath the pulpy episodic adventures lie emotional depth and existential themes as Spike's past involving the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate catches up with him.

Complemented by Yoko Kanno's legendary avant-garde jazz soundtrack, Cowboy Bebop endures for its future noir flavor and soulful presentation of loners finding purpose through forging bonds of loyalty.

6) Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

The darkly thrilling Death Note chronicles high school student Light's discovery of a supernatural notebook allowing him to kill anyone by writing their name.

The ingenious cat-and-mouse game that ensues between Light and a detective known as L keeps viewers on edge as Light attempts to create his ideal world free of criminals. As the death toll rises, viewers are torn over whether the ends justify Light's extreme means in this complex moral dilemma.

Its dark examination of the corrupting nature of power, the ethics of vigilantism, and the true meaning of justice affirm this anime as a masterpiece, further enhanced by the well-developed rivalry between Light and L as masterminds battling for justice.

7) Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter subverts combat shonen anime tropes with a more strategic power system using distinct supernatural abilities called Nen. This masterpiece anime follows Gon Freecss in his quest to become a professional Hunter so he can locate his father.

Alongside fellow aspiring Hunters Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio, Gon faces life-threatening trials that test more than just fighting skills, including strategy, morality, and endurance. Beyond its thrilling fights, the show's emotional depth shines through the central quartet's friendships, including in the Chimera Ant arc.

As they support each other through trauma, viewers deeply invest in these characters while marveling at the creative battle tactics matched by spectacular animation.

8) Code Geass

Code Geass (Image via Sunrise)

Set in an alternate reality where the Holy Britannian Empire controls a third of the world, Code Geass stars exiled prince Lelouch Lamperouge on his quest to obliterate Britannia with the mind-control ability granted by a mysterious girl named C.C.

He serves as the charismatic leader of the rebellion under his alter ego, Zero, in this thrilling mecha series. Full of cunning strategies, giant robot fights, complex characters, and plot twists, this masterpiece anime continually delivers a well-foreshadowed yet unforgettable ending.

Lelouch slides between being a freedom fighter or terrorist as his intentions and methods spark moral debates that stick with viewers long after finishing.

9) Your Name

Your Name (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

The fantastical body-swap romance Your Name dazzles viewers with its resonant emotional storytelling backed by gorgeous animation.

Rural Mitsuha and Tokyo boy Taki begin swapping bodies due to a supernatural connection across time, leading them to leave messages for each other to unravel the mystery behind their connection while mishaps ensue.

Director Makoto Shinkai delivers splendid landscape visuals, whether depicting sprawling Tokyo or Mitsuha's quaint hometown. Comedic moments amplify the leads' budding relationship, culminating in a race against time to save Mitsuha's town in this anime gem that even casual viewers will adore.

10) Spirited Away

Spirited Away (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Legendary director Hayao Miyazaki's most acclaimed film, Spirited Away conjures magic in the everyday through a wondrous yet perilous spirit world, viewed through the eyes of ten-year-old Chihiro.

After wandering into what appears to be an abandoned town, Chihiro finds her parents transformed into pigs in the spirit world. In the bathhouse for gods and spirits run by the bewitching Yubaba, Chihiro works to free her parents from the spell that binds them.

Miyazaki’s imagination crafts stunning hand-drawn visuals while his environmental message warns of greed’s dangers. An innocent heroine discovering inner courage and resourcefulness while surrounded by the unfamiliar makes this film a universally resonant coming-of-age fairy tale for the ages.

Conclusion

This list only scratches the surface of masterpiece anime worth exploring. Whether you enjoy adrenaline-filled action, complex psychological explorations, inspirational adventure, or imaginative fantasy brought to life through animation, these 10 series and movies promise captivating, potentially life-changing experiences.

So embark on these anime essentials to see why Japanese animation rightfully deserves appreciation worldwide as an impactful art form. Their memorable stories and characters will linger with you for years to come.

