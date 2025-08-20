Mihawk’s hidden past might connect him to this secret agency in One Piece (but not in the way fans expect)

One Piece has introduced many characters with interesting backstories, very few are as unexplored and underrepresented as Dracule Mihawk. Mihawk is often referred to as the World's Strongest Swordsman; however, his past remains shrouded in mystery despite his proclaimed reputation.

Ad

While most fans associate Mihawk with royalty or famous pirate crews, there are theories that he could have come from a very different place in the World Government. Instead of being associated with Holy Knights or royals, many feel that Mihawk's youth may have greater ties to a covert organization, which could be a completely different way that fans see Mihawk's journey and ambitions.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Ad

Trending

How Mihawk’s hidden past might connect him to Cipher Pol in One Piece, explained

Panini @writingpanini #OnePiece Mihawk has a 3.59 billion bounty with no crew, no territory, no grand moves in the spotlight, just raw strength alone. His presence is so overwhelming that the World Government ranked him nearly on par with an Emperor, even while he stayed in the shadows.

Ad

Dracule Mihawk's enigmatic past has always been one of the most tantalizing absences in One Piece. Many speculate that he came from noble blood, some famous pirate's legacy, or even the Holy Knights, but one thought that hasn't been given much credence comes from Mihawk having been an early member of Cipher Pol, the secret agency of the World Government.

Oda's early draft of Mihawk featured him in an outfit that closely resembles those of Cipher Pol trainees, especially the children from the CP9 cover story. It seems suggested that Mihawk started his journey not among those who are elite, but with a connection to the shadows of the World Government's spy division marks a significant possibility in Mihawk's early beginning.

Ad

This theory suggests Mihawk chose a more complex path on purpose, though. If Mihawk was directly connected to Imu, as is the conjecture of some fans, there are numerous positions of comfort or higher standing he could have been placed in, including a Holy Knight position of power.

Mihawk could be a member of Cipher Pol in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

But Mihawk purposely chose Cipher Pol training, which allowed him to cultivate strength and prowess without the favor of the elite and demonstrate the natural combat genius he possesses.

Ad

Such a background would also explain his early reputation as a Marine Hunter, someone who turned against the very system he may have once trained under.

The possibility that Mihawk did train under strong characters, maybe even Holy Knight commanders such as Nusjuro, gives his ascension depth. It depicts Mihawk as more than a wanderer who collected a sword, but a prodigy tempered in harsh, frequently cruel surroundings, just like an Itachi-like character in the Naruto series.

Ad

CP0 as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This connection to Cipher Pol could also provide insight into Mihawk’s aloof and reclusive persona. Mihawk may not have been shaped purely by ambition, but by loss, perhaps connected to Kuraigana Island and someone he loved dearly, who, after a certain point, drove him further and further away from the World Government.

Ad

Perhaps that pain has fueled his desire to abandon whatever destiny others had for him, and instead, he chose to solely focus on swordsmanship to obtain the title of World's Strongest Swordsman.

Final thoughts

If Mihawk is possibly linked to Cipher Pol in One Piece, it completely changes the way fans consider the mysterious beginnings of his story. Instead of being born into privilege or being suggested that he had some royal blood in him, this idea reinforces that he is a person who chose to take the 'harder road', and left the shroud of the World Government's obscurity to become a free man.

Ad

The concept of Mihawk being a solitary figure constitutes him as having come from a place of hardship and decision, adding even more viability to a potentially interesting character.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More