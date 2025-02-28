Momentary Lily episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Momentary Lily episode 10 will premiere on March 06, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will initially air on Japanese broadcast networks such as Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and other affiliated channels. The episode will also be available to stream on services like U-NEXT, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll.

Episode 9 was a relatively calmer episode, with a lot less of the usual battling. It was more of team-building and Renge opening up to her comrades. Again, important information was revealed about Balor and its being smarter than other Wild Hunts.

Surprisingly, Renge did not Kappou this time, in fact, it was the other girls and the food turned out delicious. The episode ended on a major cliffhanger, considering all that has happened so far.

Momentary Lily episode 10: Release date and time

A still from Momentary Lily (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 10 is scheduled to air on March 06, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The series is part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup. After its official broadcast on Japan's TV networks, the episode will become available for streaming in other parts of the world.

Depending on where viewers are located, the release times for Momentary Lily episode 10 in various parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Thursday March 06, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 06:30 am Thursday March 06, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:30 pm Thursday March 06, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:30 am Thursday March 06, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Thursday March 06, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Thursday March 06, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:30 am Friday March 07, 2025

Where to watch Momentary Lily episode 10

Renge Kasumi (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 10 will first air on Tokkyo MX at 11.30 pm on Thursday, March 06, 2025, in Japan. It will then be broadcast on channels, like Kansai TV, BS Asahi, and AT-X.

Streaming giant Crunchyroll will release the episode three hours after the original airing. Additionally, the episode will be available for streaming on U-NEXT at 12 am JST on Friday, March 07, 2025, and on Amazon Prime the following day, Saturday, March 08, 2025.

Momentary Lily episode 9 brief recap

Team Emyu (Image via GoHands)

Titled "Curry That Accidentally Turned Out Delicious After Adding Various Secret Ingredients", the episode began with Team Emyu returning to the abandoned building. Renge was met with a tearful Suzuran, who was grateful that she had actually returned. She finally introduced herself, Suzuran Kasumi, Renge's younger sister.

With pleasantries exchanged, the topic came to what to do next. Having previously discussed this, the survivors needed to relocate. This is because Balor hadn't been defeated, just considerably damaged. It was only a matter of time till it returned after having recovered. Hence, the next morning, Team Emyu escorted the survivors, including Suzuran, to where Citron and the others were.

But the girls needed to head back to defeat Balor. Smart Wild Hunts would trace and eventually find them. As part of a tearful goodbye, Renge expressed the urge to get to know more about her identity and past, wanting to visit the grave where the original Renge was buried. Suzuran accepted and vowed to let her know soon. Thus, with an exclamation of "Kappou!", they set out once more.

Ayame and Renge (Image via GoHands)

Back at the city square, the girls regrouped after a quick look around. For now, there were no Wild Hunts close by. But as it stands, Balor was different, i.e., smarter and stronger. To outclass it, they needed any advantage they could gain, and fighting at night would be dangerous. So, they decided to call it a day and spend the night at a nearby hotel.

Thanks to the Rats, the place had been maintained appropriately. But before anything, the girls were starving, especially Renge, and needed to eat. With Renge fatigued and not fully recovered, the rest took over in a Fill-In Kappou. Given their ingredients, they came up with an "accidentally delicious" curry. But it was too early for bed and thanks to Sazanaka's sharp eyes, they found a hot bath.

The girls relaxed in the hot water, a much-needed release from all the fighting they had been doing. They began to speak to each other about various things and opened up a little (in a sense). Amidst this, Renge revealed that one of her visions had Balor in them and it somehow tied to Yuri. Thus, they decided to protect the ones they found, defeat Balor, and uncover Renge's truth.

The episode ends, with the girls defeating an Ogre before stumbling upon none other than Yuri.

What to expect from Momentary Lily episode 10

Yuri Kawazu (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 10 should pick up at the intriguing bit where episode 9 left off. Each one of Team Emyu saw Yuri for a split second before she disappeared. But the thing was that Yuri had passed away before their very eyes and they had buried her not too long ago. It was too off indeed and they are sure to investigate further into this.

Moreover, their hunt for Balor will likely lead them down a strange path and may be the true origins of the Wild Hunts. It is also possible that Momentary Lily episode 10 introduces another new face, which could answer all the questions posed so far.

