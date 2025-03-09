Momentary Lily episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Momentary Lily episode 11 will premiere on March 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will first be aired on Japanese broadcast networks such as Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and other affiliated channels. The episode will also be available to stream on services like U-NEXT, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll.

Ad

Episode 10 featured some interesting developments with regard to story progression. The girls discovered an underground hideout of sorts, which was housing clones of them. The doppelgangers had different memories but were 99% similar to the "originals." Even Yuri Kawazu made a reappearance, with fans finally getting to see the one the first Yuri was searching for, i.e., Nerine Shirayuki.

Momentary Lily episode 11: Release date and time

Erika and Hinageshi (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 11 is scheduled to air on March 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The series is part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup. After its official broadcast on Japan's TV networks, the episode is set to be available for streaming in other parts of the world.

Ad

Trending

Depending on where viewers are located, the release times for Momentary Lily episode 11 in various parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Thursday March 13, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 06:30 am Thursday March 13, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:30 pm Thursday March 13, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:30 am Thursday March 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Thursday March 13, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Thursday March 13, 2025 Australian Central Standard Time 01:30 am Friday March 14, 2025

Ad

Where to watch Momentary Lily episode 11

Renge Kasumi (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 11 will first air on Tokkyo MX at 11:30 pm on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Japan. It will then be broadcast on channels like Kansai TV, BS Asahi, and AT-X.

Ad

Streaming giant Crunchyroll will release the episode three hours after the original airing. Additionally, Momentary Lily episode 11 will be available for streaming on U-NEXT at 12 am JST on Friday, March 14, 2025, and on Amazon Prime the following day, Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Momentary Lily episode 10 brief recap

Sazanka Yoshino (Image via GoHands)

Titled Another One and Insufficient Canned Food, episode 10 picked up exactly where the last one left off. Following the girls defeating a Wild Hunt, they all noticed the same figure—Yuri—stepping out from within the smoke. But this was only for a moment as she suddenly disappeared. Determined to get to the bottom of it, the girls ventured forth to track down their friend.

Ad

Thanks to Sazanka's skills, the girls tracked Yuri into a subway that eventually led to a mysterious tunnel. Retaining their wits about them, the girls entered the tunnel and, at the end, found a surreal location, highly advanced with pods all around and a large pillar structure at the center. The Yuri they were tracking also appeared, along with her doppelgangers from Team Emyu.

As it stands, they were carbon copies of the original girls, including the way of thinking. However, there was one difference: the original Team Emyu witnessed humanity's fall and somehow received their Andvari to fight back. But in the other case, the girls had woken up to a post-apocalyptic world, compelled to hunt for food, and were completely in the dark about what had happened.

Ad

Nerine Shirayuki (Image via GoHands)

Just then, another girl appeared, and the other Hinegeshi called her Neri. That was when it struck Renge that Yuri had been looking for a Nerine Shirayuki, her best friend, from whom she had gotten separated after a big battle. Confusion arose when she noticed the similar-looking girls and the scene panned to show that other Erikas, Hinas, Ayames, etc., were inside the pods.

Ad

While they were talking, Renge felt a searing pain and fainted. Unconscious, she saw a vision: before she lost her memories, she had met Neirne, who was looking for Yuri. However, she died whilst fighting Balor, and Renge decided to pass on her Andvari and send a message to Yuri. Moreover, the memory flashes she was having were Nerine's, which were imbued in the Andvari she wielded.

Thus, there were different versions of the same girls interacting in the past. There was also more to the Andvari than was being let off. Hina suggested that she combine the power of the other girls' Andvari to boost her own and hack into the facility's power source to get some answers. Once this was done, she and the others were transported to an upside-down simulation world.

Ad

The episode ended with the system's AI materializing before them, looking like Yuri, as Hina had commanded. Thus, secrets were on the verge of being revealed.

What to expect from Momentary Lily episode 11

Erika Kodaiji (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 11 should feature more information about the mysterious system that Team Emyu has gotten into. Guided by the AI that looks like Yuri, it will likely delve into each of the girls' pasts prior to humanity being wiped.

Ad

The next episode should also shed light on the heart of the system and why it is that the girls have been cloned, and each of their memories is so different, not to mention their compatibility with the Andvari.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback