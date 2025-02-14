Momentary Lily episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Momentary Lily episode 8 will premiere on February 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will initially air on Japanese broadcast networks such as Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and other affiliated channels. The episode will also be available to stream on services like U-NEXT, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll.

In episode 7, Team Emyu's well-coordinated plan allowed them to break past the Wild Hunts and reach Citron's location. The identity of this mysterious online presence was finally revealed and with her, a number of other survivors. There was also an intriguing development about Renge having a possible sister, whom she set out to look for amidst potential danger.

Momentary Lily episode 8: Release date and time

Ayame Sakuya (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 8 is scheduled to air on February 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The series is part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup. After its official broadcast on Japan's TV networks, the episode will become available for streaming in other parts of the world.

Depending on where viewers are located, the release times for Momentary Lily episode 8 in various parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Thursday February 20, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 06:30 am Thursday February 20, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:30 pm Thursday February 20, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:30 am Thursday February 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Thursday February 20, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Thursday February 20, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:30 am Friday February 21, 2025

Where to watch Momentary Lily episode 8

Yuri Kawazu (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 8 will first air on Tokkyo MX at 11.30 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in Japan. It will then be broadcast on channels, like Kansai TV, BS Asahi, and AT-X.

Streaming giant Crunchyroll will release the episode three hours after the original airing. Additionally, the episode will be available for streaming on U-NEXT at 12 am JST on Friday, February 21, 2025, and on Amazon Prime the following day, Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Momentary Lily episode 7 recap

Team Emyu (Image via GoHands)

Titled "Fighting Together for Shio Musubi", the episode picked off right where the previous one left off. The girls managed to close in on Citron's location and survey the area, carefully noting the Wild Hunts' movements. But this time, Kappou came sooner than usual, i.e., the girls decided to refuel before the battle with today's menu item - Salted Rice Ball with desired toppings.

Now set, Hinegeshi would use the Rats for surveillance while the others were strategically positioned. Phase 1 of the plan was simple - Sazanka would use her Andvari to rain down fire on the vanguard from a distance as a distraction while the others would use their weapons to launch close-range attacks and take down the Wild Hunts.

Now for Phase 2 - given that there was a Goliath, Renge was called to action. While the other Wild Hunts would be defeated, Goliaths were smarter and would attempt to retreat. This is when Renge would use her immense attack power to down the machine, which she did in one hit. The girls were successful in their attack and regrouped, which is why they were met with a new face.

Hinageshi Usuzumi (Image via GoHands)

Greeting them was a blue-haired girl clad in a white dress. As it stands, this was the mysterious Citron. But she wasn't alone, i.e., there were other survivors. What followed was the girls reacquainting with their families and friends in an emotional reunion. The survivors had taken refuge in what looked to be an abandoned railway station underground. Everyone was reunited save for Renge.

Strangely enough, she began having flashes of Yuri in places she never recollected visiting. But her confusion was short-lived as Citron appeared again, wanting to thank Renge for saving her and the other survivors. The former then explained their situation to Renge and was grateful for the help. She also informed her that Vell could be Renge's sister, given their common surname.

Even Vell was grouped with other survivors, but couldn't escape due to stronger Wild Hunts obstructing them. Thus, she decided to set out on her own. The brief flashes of Yuri and her Andvari behaving oddly didn't help her case and she needed to find out who "Renge really was". She left a note on her phone for the others while she scouted the area, determined to help her likely sister.

What to expect from Momentary Lily episode 8 (speculative)

Sazanka Yoshino (Image via GoHands)

The series is now heating up well and Momentary Lily episode 8 will be another great installment of GoHands' impressive work. With the hope that she isn't alone in the world, Renge will do whatever it takes to seek out and help Vell, who could potentially be her sister. Again, this could also mean stumbling upon more survivors and familiar faces. Momentary Lily episode 8 should feature a ton of action and likely introduce Vell, as the series did with Citron. The build-up is towards Renge's forgotten memories and this could be the key.

