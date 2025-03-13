10 must-watch anime for Marvel fans

Anime and Marvel movies are both hugely popular forms of entertainment loved by millions worldwide. For Marvel fans looking to get into anime, there are plenty of great series out there with superheroes, action, and compelling stories.

Ad

Some anime have themes and elements similar to those of famous Marvel movies and comics. For example, Attack on Titan has underlying tones about the costs of seeking retribution, similar to some Avengers plotlines.

Read on for 10 fantastic anime for Marvel fans who love Marvel comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether you want more heroic journeys, overpowered protagonists, or action-packed fight scenes, these anime are must-watch for Marvel fans.

10 epic anime series for Marvel fans

1) My Hero Academia

Ad

Trending

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Set in an alternate world where 80% of people have superpowers known as "quirks," My Hero Academia follows Izuku Midoriya on his quest to become a superhero. Despite being one of the rare 20% born without any powers, Midoriya never gives up on his dream.

Ad

After impressing his idol, the world's greatest hero, All Might, Midoriya gains a quirk called One for All and gets enrolled in a special high school for aspiring heroes. Midoriya and his energetic classmates learn what being a hero means as they train to use their unique abilities to battle sinister villains.

With themes about fighting for justice and what makes a true hero, My Hero Academia has strong parallels to famous Marvel franchises like Spiderman and the Avengers. The characters go through compelling coming-of-age journeys, and their relationships drive much of the emotional core, similar to the MCU films.

Ad

2) One Punch Man

One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse, J.C. Staff)

It doesn't get much stronger for Marvel fans who want more massively overpowered heroes than One Punch Man's protagonist, Saitama. Saitama gained virtually unlimited superhuman strength and speed after a vague special training regimen that removed his hair.

Ad

Now bald and unstoppable, he is bored from the inability of anyone to give him a challenging fight. The anime for Marvel fans satirizes common superhero and shōnen anime tropes as the nigh-omnipotent Saitama deals with hilariously mundane challenges and villains.

Contrasted with him are other heroes who struggle desperately against the monstrous beings and criminals threatening their homes. With its social commentary and stellar action animation, One Punch Man delivers a fresh comedic take that is perfect for Marvel fans.

Ad

3) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio, MAPPA)

This dark fantasy series instantly pulls viewers into its apocalyptic world through its first intense and shocking episode. It introduces monstrous humanoid Titans that push humanity to the brink of extinction. Behind immense concentric walls, the last human civilization battles to survive against the Titans' onslaught.

Ad

All hell breaks loose when enormous Colossal and Armored Titans breach the outer wall. Young Eren Yeager enlists in the military, seeking revenge against the Titans who killed his mother and destroyed his town. Along with his friends Mikasa and Armin, Eren joins a desperate fight for answers and human survival.

Attack on Titan keeps upping the stakes with plot twists and political intrigue in later seasons. It shares the theme of the Avengers movies about the costs of seeking retribution. With its complex characters and epic multi-season story, Attack on Titan is one of the best anime for Marvel fans.

Ad

4) Tiger & Bunny

Tiger & Bunny (Image via Sunrise)

In a unique take on the superhero genre, Tiger & Bunny is set in a futuristic city where heroes compete on reality TV. Sponsorships and ratings determine their income, putting the savvy veterans at odds with publicity-seeking newcomers.

Ad

When veteran hero Wild Tiger's sponsor is acquired, he reluctantly gets paired with Barnaby Brooks Jr., a rookie with the same powerset. The two clash over their wildly different approaches to heroism. However, they slowly gain mutual understanding through fighting criminals together.

With corporate sponsorship, in-costume press conferences, and superheroes as celebrities, the show is almost a parody of Marvel's highly commercial movie juggernaut. MCU viewers who want more clashing larger-than-life personalities should check out Tiger & Bunny's take on monetized superheroes.

Ad

5) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via David Production)

At over 30 years old with dozens of vividly unique characters, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is an iconic and massively influential anime classic. Each part of the generational saga introduces a new descendant of the Joestar bloodline.

Ad

Every "JoJo" unlocks strange psychic manifestations called Stands in battles against vampires, immortal body-stealers, and other foes. With secret organizations, prominent mentor figures, and family legacies, JoJo's shares similarities with Marvel properties like X-Men and Doctor Strange.

Fans of Marvel's dramatic, heroic journeys, stylistic action, and bombastic personalities will find themselves right at home. JoJo also embraces sheer absurdity with memes like protagonist Joseph Joestar's over-the-top reactions. Marvel's no stranger to comedy, and JoJo delivers with fabulous flair.

Ad

6) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

In the fictional country of Amestris, young genius alchemist Edward Elric serves in the military with his brother Alphonse to secretly research forbidden human transmutation. When they disastrously attempted human transmutation as children, Ed lost two limbs while Al lost his entire body.

Ad

Desperate to at least recover Al's body, Ed sacrificed an arm to bind Al's soul to a suit of armor. Now, Ed combats dangerous rogue alchemists as the covert "Fullmetal Alchemist" while pursuing leads on the legendary Philosopher's Stone. The artifact could let him finally restore Al's human body.

Along their difficult journey, the Elrics discover dark military plots, meet amazing allies and teachers, and unravel shocking national secrets. Like classic Avengers or X-Men stories, it features youths gaining superpowers, combating evil organizations, and learning the high costs of their early overconfidence.

Ad

7) Code Geass

Code Geass (Image via Sunrise)

Genius strategist Lelouch Lamperouge was once just an exiled prince living in hiding as a student. When he gets accidentally entangled in a military conflict, mysterious immortal C.C. gives him the psychic Geass power - releasing an inner Avenger.

Ad

Gaining the power to compel obedience in one person per use, Lelouch dons a mask and launches a covert revolution against his father's tyrannical empire. With brilliance and ruthlessness, "Zero" rapidly gains followers and victories. But endless deception and impossible choices erode Lelouch's idealism over time.

Code Geass shares core elements with series like Death Note and Marvel's systemic antihero stories like Civil War. How far should Lelouch go for the greater good? When do the ends stop justifying the means? Lelouch's struggle with power and ethics enthralls viewers with thought-provoking complexity.

Ad

8) Hunter X Hunter

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Young Gon Freecss aspires to follow in his legendary father's footsteps and become a Hunter, an elite adventurer, and an investigator. After passing the Hunter Exam's brutal challenges, Gon befriends fellow rookies Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio. Together, they take on dangerous jobs most can only imagine.

Ad

But Kurapika harbors a tragic past that fuels his revenge, while Leorio is driven by his goal of becoming a doctor. Aloof Killua, on the other hand, is escaping his deadly assassin family. As they uncover dark truths and face psychotic monsters, they push past their limits to survive.

Like the Avengers or X-Men coming together, Hunter x Hunter thrives on the complex bonds between its distinctive team members. With a rich world full of mysteries, threats, and adventures for the lovable ragtag group, it's a perfect anime for Marvel fans.

Ad

9) Fire Force

Fire Force (Image via David Production)

Special Fire Force Company 8 battles terrifying flame-based entities called Infernals in a version of Tokyo plagued by spontaneous human combustion. Alongside allies wielding unique fire-based powers, star rookie nicknamed Devil's Footprints strives to discover the source of the fiery scourge plaguing humanity.

Ad

However, Company 8 grapples with its own tragic pasts, ethical dilemmas, and suspected enemies both within and outside its ranks. Their bonds and ideals get tested to the extreme while fighting literal and metaphorical demons.

With superpowers triggered by trauma, Fire Force echoes common Marvel origin stories. This anime for Marvel fans features the classic team dynamic, with Fire Soldiers using complementary abilities like the Avengers.

10) Gurren Lagann

Gurren Lagann (Image via Gainax)

Young digger Simon and swaggering surface scavenger Kamina dream of escaping to the world above their subterranean village. When an enormous alien mecha invades, the duo gets forced into stolen mecha battles to save humanity.

Ad

Simon unlocks a latent power to control mechas far beyond normal capabilities. With Kamina’s unshakable spirit, Yoko’s sharpshooting skills, and a growing band of allies, Simon embarks on a journey that scales to intergalactic proportions.

Gurren Lagann shares the Avengers' escalation to world-ending stakes. And its team's faith in Simon mirrors how the Avengers lean on powerful newcomers. With themes about potential and drill-shaped mecha, Gurren Lagann pierces the heavens to deliver mecha action, perfect for Marvel fans.

Ad

Conclusion

Marvel movies and anime both feature fantastic superpowered characters, captivating plots, and epic battle spectacles that leave fans with big smiles. Some great anime, like My Hero Academia, directly embrace superhero themes, while others, like Attack on Titan, explore darker plots.

There are also meaningful parallels in how anime characters gain powers from trauma, bond with surrogate families, and contend with great responsibilities they didn't ask for. Marvel lovers will find new series to fall in love with through anime's unique animation, humor, and cultural flavors.

Ad

All these recommendations above offer great gateways to more for viewers who love following charismatic characters on heroic journeys.

Related Links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback