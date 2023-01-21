My Hero Academia: 10 friendships that no one notices

With My Hero Academia focusing on a group of high school kids training to become Heroes, the series has always had to walk a very thin line in terms of showing all aspects of their lives. For example, focusing too much on the Hero work would earn criticism for ignoring their daily lives, while the opposite would see the series criticized for deviating too far from its core plot.

Although My Hero Academia isn’t always perfect, author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi does a fantastic job of striking a balance between the two extremes. One way in which this success is evident is how many subtly established and built friendships there are in the series, which many fans aren’t even generally aware of.

Here are 10 friendships that no one notices in My Hero Academia.

Mina Ashido and Yuga Aoyama, 9 other My Hero Academia friendships that go unnoticed

1) Hanta Sero and Denki Kaminari

Despite not being given too much of a spotlight in their interactions throughout My Hero Academia, all available evidence suggests Sero and Kaminari are good friends. They’ve been shown to team up during the U.A. Sports Festival, and have similarly easygoing and social personalities.

The two are also some of the loudest and most extroverted boys in the class, providing further common ground for them to bond over. The two are seen enjoying and joking with one another. Based on what fans have seen, seem to be very comfortable around one another.

2) Neito Monoma and Itsuka Kendo

Monoma and Kendo admittedly have more of a spotlight throughout My Hero Academia than any other entries on this list. However, the two still find themselves forgotten or overlooked at times by fans.

Their friendship is mostly communicated through Kendo being something of a handler for Monoma, stepping in to knock him out and apologizing to those he’s teasing or insulting.

Monoma isn't harboring any animosity for her actions in this manner, indicating that the two are incredibly friendly. This is also reciprocated by Kendo, who never seems to bear any legitimate ill will for his outbursts despite clearly being annoyed by them.

3) Mina Ashido and Yuga Aoyama

Mina and Yuga seem to interact with one another more than any of their other classmates in My Hero Academia, with Mina often teasing Yuga about his Quirk’s side-effect: stomach aches. While she doesn’t pass up these opportunities, she is shown to be apologetic after taking advantage of it for a win at the U.A. Sports Festival, indicating a good level of friendliness.

She’s also shown being driven to tears upon learning that Yuga was responsible for the U.S.J. and Quirk training camp incidents. She’s also shown to forgive Yuga alongside her other classmates, as well as personally swearing that they’ll defeat All For One while seemingly infuriated over what her friend had to go through.

4) Toru Hagakure and Mashirao Ojiro

While fans don’t see much of Ojiro and, technically, none of Hagakure, the two are actually close friends often seen associating with one another. Having been teamed up at the very start of My Hero Academia, the two have only continued to grow closer to one another since then.

This is to the point where Ojiro is the only boy Hagakure will talk to on a regular basis and is even seen crying and leaning on Ojiro’s shoulder when Yuga is revealed as the traitor. This demonstrates a very strong bond between the two, all but outright confirming them to be incredibly close friends.

5) Koji Koda and Kyoka Jiro

One of the most telling moments of the two’s friendship in My Hero Academia comes during the Final Exams arc. That's where the two are teamed up against Present Mic. Jiro’s words here helped Koda to use his Quirk to talk to the bugs of the forest, despite being deathly afraid of them at the start of the exam.

However, this led to the two successfully passing, with Koda carrying the injured Jiro through the finish line for a passing grade. Their friendship is reinforced when Koda is one of the students who most encourages Jiro to sing, giving her the confidence she needed to do so during the U.A. School Festival.

6) Mezo Shoji and Fumikage Tokoyami

Following the events of the Quirk training camp which saw an out-of-control Dark Shadow injure Shoji, his forgiveness of Tokoyami emphasized the two to be on good terms with one another. Their friendship is shown later on in My Hero Academia, when Shoji chases after Mr. Compress since he took Tokoyami, saving his friend in the process.

The two aren’t shown to interact with one another much beyond this. However, considering Tokoyami almost killed Shoji and was forgiven for it with no lingering ill will, the two are very clearly at least friendly with one another, if not truly close friends.

7) Minoru Mineta and Denki Kaminari

While the two, unfortunately, bond over a perverted interest in girls, Mineta and Kaminari have nevertheless been shown to be incredibly good friends throughout My Hero Academia. One key difference between them, however, is that Kaminari is still somewhat moral about it, whereas Mineta is completely and utterly depraved.

This leads to some great developmental moments in their friendship, which sees Kaminari show a more mature side while also trying to be a good friend to Mineta. It’s an understandably off-putting friendship for many fans, but it is a friendship nevertheless.

8) Eijiro Kirishima and Shoto Todoroki

While the two didn’t interact that much at the beginning of My Hero Academia, Kirishima and Todoroki have grown friendly as the series progressed. Bakugo’s kidnapping is what initially starts this, with both agreeing to go save him despite the danger involved.

This leads to the two interacting more with one another, supporting each other such as when Monoma made fun of Todoroki for not passing the Provisional Hero License Exam. Kirishima is also seen comforting Todoroki following his fight with Dabi and Dabi’s broadcast regarding his family issues, further solidifying them as friends.

9) Tenya Ida and Katsuki Bakugo

While Ida and Bakugo don't seem to get along due as they both have some of the most forceful personalities in My Hero Academia, they are fairly close. One of the most telling moments is when Ida decides to join his classmates in saving Bakugo from the League of Villains, despite also recognizing and pointing out the danger and illegality of doing so.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much to go on besides this in terms of exemplifying the friendship the two have. One action on Ida’s part which can be interpreted as suggestive of their friendship, is that he is constantly trying to get Bakugo to improve his behavior and demeanor.

In a way, this striving to see Bakugo constantly better himself is symbolic of their friendship.

10) Tsuyu Asui and Tenya Ida

Finally, Ida and Asui is one of the most subtly established friendships throughout My Hero Academia. The two are constantly shown sitting together at lunch, hanging out with Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka as well.

The two are also shown to care about each other’s well-being, with Asui specifically warning Ida of the dangers of rescuing Bakugo before addressing the others.

The feeling is also shown to be reciprocated, as later, Ida apologizes to Asui for putting her through that stress, also promising never to worry her again. Without a doubt, it’s clear that the two are very close friends.

