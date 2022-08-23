My Hero Academia: 8 funniest characters that make viewers laugh

Kohei Horikoshi perfectly understands how comedy works in My Hero Academia. Not everything has to be overly serious like a seinen manga. My Hero Academia characters know how to provoke laughter from heroes and villains alike.

My Hero Academia is very good at making viewers smile via silly antics. Even in the darkest of times, a comedic light always shines through.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

From Deku to Bakugo, these are some of the funniest characters in My Hero Academia

10) Mei Hatsume

Mei Hatsume does not care about social conventions in My Hero Academia. She will invade someone's personal space whether they like it or not.

This genius inventor loves trying out new gadgets on unsuspecting guinea pigs. Tenya Ida always gets the worst from her. She made him into a walking advertisement during the Sports Festival. Hatsume couldn't help but talk about her "babies" non-stop.

Whether she explodes onto the scene or gets in the way of romantic pairings, Hatsume always makes herself the center of attention in My Hero Academia.

9) Ochako Uraraka

Many fans consider Uraraka to be the cinnamon roll of the series. Her cuteness is multiplied whenever she is near her crush Izuku Midoriya. They bring out the awkwardness in each other.

Class 1-A seems to be fully aware of her feelings. Uraraka often blushes like a bright red tomato whenever somebody points it out. She will deny it, of course, but nobody is fooled by her.

Uraraka may seem innocent enough, but she also has a darker side in My Hero Academia. Despite this, some viewers can't help but laugh whenever she puts on a serious face, especially at the Sports Festival.

8) Kyoka Jiro

Jiro is the perfect comedic foil for her potential love interest. Despite her relatively serious nature, she never stops teasing Denki Kaminari.

She loves setting up pranks at his expense. One example involves her giving him terrible suggestions for his hero name. Jiro also couldn't help but laugh whenever Kaminari went into his "whey" mode. Viewers will likely share her reaction, given how ridiculous he looks.

Jiro happens to be very prudish around naked people, whether it's Momo Yaoyorozu or Mirio Togata. Her comical expressions are undoubtedly fun to watch. It's almost like she had never seen people without a shirt before.

7) Denki Kaminari

Kaminari is not the brightest Class 1-A student, but he does mean well in most situations. He is a walking ray of sunshine for many fans of the series.

Whenever he uses his Electrification Quirk at max power, his brain will short circuit for the entire hour. Kaminari's goofy facial expressions will always make Jiro cry tears of laughter. In a way, he is like a Pikachu taking recoil damage. This might be intentional, given his character design.

Kaminari's "whey mode" will cheer anybody up, which is why Bakugo activated it when his class was feeling down.

6) Tenya Ida

Class 1-A may laugh at his ridiculous antics, but Tenya Ida never fails in his duties. His bizarre hand gestures and overly serious nature contradict each other.

Nobody bothers listening to his disciplinary conversations in this series. Tenya is a stickler for rules in My Hero Academia, so he gets quickly fed up with rulebreakers like Katsuki Bakugo. With that said, Class 1-A wouldn't be the same without Tenya.

5) Jin Bubaigawara - Twice

Twice is a walking contradiction wherever he goes. He can't help but disagree on a previous statement with his split personality.

My Hero Academia villains already know what they're dealing with, so they get along with Twice reasonably well. By comparison, most heroes are outright confused by any conversation with him.

Twice is a good palette cleanser for the League of Villains. He brings levity to somber moments, greatly appreciated in this series. Without his crazy personality, Shigaraki's group would feel very dull.

4) Toshinori Yagi - All Might

As the saying goes, citizens shouldn't have anything to fear whenever All Might is here. This superhero knows how to make a stylish entrance.

The word "boring" can never be used to describe All Might. From his training regiment to his comical facial expressions, he never takes any half measures. He always goes Plus Ultra in My Hero Academia.

All Might is a superhero who has flown out the pages of a western comic book, only to land somewhere in a Japanese manga.

3) Shoto Todoroki

Most characters are better off avoiding Shoto in a verbal confrontation. His snarky and sassy remarks can be downright brutal at times.

Shoto never tries to be funny on purpose in My Hero Academia. Fans love him for his scathing takedowns of villains, such as when he was embarrassed in the U.S.J. invasion.

His awkward interactions with his father also provide a few laughs. Shoto never misses the opportunity to ignore a call or send Endeavor's texts to read. Some fans can relate to him when he does not care anymore in My Hero Academia.

2) Izuku Midoriya

At the very core of his character, Deku is a socially awkward boy with a fascination for superheroes. He is never afraid to show everybody his dorky side, such as the All Might shrine inside his dorm room.

Deku always has excellent interactions with everybody in My Hero Academia. Whether it's his rival Bakugo or his love interest Uraraka, fans can always expect a mixture of funny yet uncomfortable moments.

It doesn't matter if he's confused or brave. Deku will bring a smile to most people's faces. He is just so full of energy no matter what he does in My Hero Academia.

1) Katsuki Bakugo

Simply put, Bakugo is a straight shooter who is never afraid to "tell it like it is." There's a reason he barely gets along with anybody. Bakugo is very creative with his insults toward people he doesn't like.

His anger issues are a frequent source of comedy in this series. Bakugo is a short fuse that will explode like a dynamite stick. Expect him to be the loudest person in the room, let alone the entire building.

Bakugo might be a jerk, but he is also a hilarious jerk. That's why some fans have grown to love his childish antics.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das