My Hero Academia: 4 canon ships everyone hates (& 4 fanmade ones everyone wishes were true)

My Hero Academia’s fandom is infamous amongst the anime community for the excessive amount of attention the ships get. This is a weird phenomenon, given that the series barely has any kind of canon romance element attached to it. The number of official couples on the show is extremely low, with some of them being absolutely hated by fans for a number of reasons.

However, with the enormous focus fans have given relationships on the show, it is no surprise that some of the ships created by the community are as beloved as they are. So, in this list, we will talk about four official couples in My Hero Academia that fans have problems with and four non-canon ships that they want to see one day.

The Todorokis and 4 other problematic My Hero Academia official couples

1) Endeavor and Rei

Shoto and Rei as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio BONES)

Since the dawn of Quirks inside My Hero Academia’s universe, people have been trying to find ways to obtain stronger powers. One of the manners in which people have tried to obtain a more powerful Quirk was through arranged marriages between people with compatible Quirks.

This exact arrangement is what forced Rei to marry Enji Todoroki, otherwise known as Endeavor. Rei’s Quirk allows her to produce ice, which would give the Todoroki children a way to counteract the overheating factor of Enji’s Quirk, Inferno.

Nonetheless, as this couple was born for convenience and not love, it quickly became extremely toxic. It got to the point where Rei became psychologically traumatized because of Endeavor’s abuse, prompting her to unload her trauma onto her children. Fans hate how abusive and unhealthy this relationship is and wish it never came into existence.

2) La Brava and Gentle Criminal

La Brava and Gentle Criminal as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio BONES)

There are many characters in anime who look extremely young when compared to their actual age. La Brava, one of the most complex villains in the show, is one of these characters, as she looks like a young girl despite being a full blown adult.

In contrast, her romantic partner, Gentle Criminal, looks way older than he truly is. Despite both being consenting adults, some fans feel uncomfortable watching their relationship because of the manner in which both characters are portrayed in the show.

Beyond this, a large portion of the fandom also finds unnerving the unhealthy attachment La Brava formed towards Gentle, almost as if she needed him to exist. Their relationship is probably one of the best developed in the franchise, but that does not take away from the creepy elements involved in it.

3) Inko and Hisashi

Inko is a great mother (Image via Studio BONES)

My Hero Academia is a series with hundreds of mysteries still unresolved to this day. One of these mysteries involves Izuku’s father, or the lack of one to be more accurate. We have been told since the beginning of the series that Hisashi Midoriya is working abroad to make enough money for his family, something that has been going on since Midoriya was four years old.

We haven't even seen a glance or a text from Hisashi throughout the series, which makes fans think that his working abroad is not entirely true. Due to this absence, fans of the series have not developed an attachment to his character, with some going as far as to hate him for abandoning his family.

This led to Inko being shipped with many different characters, like All Might, who is arguably a better father figure for Izuku. If nothing else is revealed about Hisashi soon inside the series, fans will continue to harbor feelings of hatred for him.

4) Kotaro and Nao Shimura

Kotaro as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio BONES)

Shigaraki’s childhood is definitely amongst the most tragic My Hero Academia has to offer. This is mostly because of his father, Kotaro, who was traumatized by his mother Nana Shimura abandoning him. He became a cold, cruel and sometimes abusive individual towards his family.

In contrast, Nao was a caring and loving mother who always made sure to let Tenko know he was loved. Whenever her husband would get aggressive towards Shigaraki, she would threaten him with leaving if he continued with this behavior.

Kotaro’s neglect and abuse were the main reason of Tenko’s descent into darkness. Nao tried to help Tenko the moment his Quirk manifested, only to die because of her son’s uncontrollable power. Fans hated Kotaro for the abuse he inflicted on Tenko and Nao, wondering if a better husband and father would have helped avoid the creation of Shigaraki.

Toru x Ojiro and 4 other ships My Hero Academia fans are begging to see on screen

1) Kyoka and Denki

Jiro and Denki as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio BONES)

Class 1-A in My Hero Academia has many characters who share a special kind of bond between each other. Some are best friends who are always there when needed, like Deku and Iida, while others act like comedy duos, like Jiro and Denki.

Jiro and Denki are like day and night, with the girl being shy and introverted, and the boy being extremely cheerful and social. However, they do make a good couple, maintaining a sort of balance between their two personalities.

Besides that, their interactions inside the series are extremely funny and entertaining to watch. Jiro is constantly teasing Kaminari for his reckless and dumb behavior, which fans have interpreted as the girl hiding her crush for years now.

2) Toru and Ojiro

Toru and Ojiro as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio BONES)

Love, at first sight, is not really possible when you have a Quirk like Hagakure’s. However, this does not prevent this amazing Hero in training from getting the attention of some of the boys of My Hero Academia, like Ojiro.

Hagakure may not be visible, but you always know when she is near because of her bubbly personality and excitable nature. Ojiro, on the other hand, is extremely calm, almost to the point of becoming invisible himself.

Together, they form one of the cutest couples My Hero Academia’s world has. The manga has teased that a possible relationship will blossom between Ojiro and Hagakure, so fans hope that these two will get together sooner or later.

3) Mt. Lady and Kamui Woods

Mt. Lady and Kamui Woods driving together (Image via Studio BONES)

First impressions are not always as important as some people want you to believe. For example, the first time Kamui Woods and Mt. Lady met each other, the woman took the spotlight away from the wood-based Hero, which started a rivalry between the two.

However, as the series has progressed, the two pros have been getting closer and closer. Not only do they belong to the same Hero team, but they also tend to share rides instead of going to work alone. When Mt. Lady was questioned about her feelings for Woods, she simply told the press that she had nothing to say about the issue.

Fans want to have a definite answer about their relationship, although it is almost certain that there is something going on between them. Maybe in the future, we will finally have another Pro-Hero couple added to the scarce list of official My Her Academia relationships.

4) Uraraka and Deku

Two dorks in love (Image via Studio BONES)

What could be better than a lovable dork in love? Two lovable dorks who are in love with each other. Ever since My Hero Academia started, fans have been shipping Deku with Uraraka, which is no surprise, as they make an amazing couple.

It has been confirmed several times that Uraraka wants something more than a simple friendship with Izuku. We also know that Uraraka is one of Izuku’s precious people and he does seem to find her attractive.

Fans are hoping for this My Hero Academia ship to become canon, that is Dekuraka. They hope that after the war is over, Deku and Uraraka will finally confess their feelings. Regardless of what happens, this will always remain as one of the most popular ships amongst fans of the franchise.

Final thoughts

So many amazing characters (Image via Studio BONES)

My Hero Academia is not a show that focuses on relationships a lot. Without the parents of our protagonists, the show’s romantic relationships would be next to none. Nonetheless, the ones that exist are developed extremely well inside the story, even if their purpose is as simple as shocking fans, like the Todorokis or the Shimuras.

However, the show does not have many official couples. This is no impediment for fans of the franchise to come up with their own. One of the most popular activities amongst members of the fandom is shipping characters who could make a cute couple someday. For now, fans can only keep dreaming about their favorite My Hero Academia couple becoming a reality in the future.

