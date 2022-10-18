My Hero Academia: Are Kaminari and Shinso a couple? Explained

If the My Hero Academia fandom is known for something, it is the huge importance ships have for the members of the community. Despite the almost non-existent romantic moments in the show, fans love seeing which characters would make a good couple. The ships can go from something realistic like Izuku and Ochako to something absolutely crazy like Deku and Shigaraki.

One of the most popular ships amongst My Hero Academia fans involves Class 1-A’s resident jokester Denki Kaminari and the perpetually tired Shinso Hitoshi. The couple is mentioned on all social media platforms by members of the community, leading many fans to believe that they are a real couple in the show.

Disclaimer: This contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime and manga series.

Shinso x Kaminari is one of the most popular My Hero Academia ships

Shinso and Kaminari (Image via Studio Bones)

Shinso and Kaminari have barely interacted in the My Hero Academia franchise. Nonetheless, the few times that the boys have talked to each other have been enough for fans to begin shipping them. This all started during the Joint Training arc of the series, where Hitoshi and Kaminari teamed up to fight Class 1-B.

Before the training exercise began, Bakugo complained about having Shinso on their team, as he had no combat experience. Kaminari immediately jumped to his defense, stating that the boy was just as capable of fighting as any other member of the team. This inspired Hitoshi to do his best during the exercise, regardless of any fear he felt.

They work great as teammates (Image via Studio Bones)

Later, Shinso became self-conscious, admitting that his lack of experience was causing trouble for the rest of the team. Denki approached the boy, revealing that he was inspired to keep fighting once he saw Hitoshi defeat Joruta Shishida. The duo would go on to win the exercise with the help of their other teammates.

For as long as the training exercise lasted, Kaminari made sure to compliment, encourage, and motivate Shinso to keep going. The My Hero Academia fandom began shipping Kaminari x Shinso once the blonde boy mentioned how popular Shinso must be with the girls. The community took this as Denki telling his friend that he was attractive.

Kaminari saying Shinso is attractive (Image via Studio Bones)

Horikoshi went on to create a special drawing of Kaminari and Sero, showing Hitoshi his room in Class 1-A’s dorm rooms. The room is filled with cat toys, meaning that at some point Shinso must have spoken with Kaminari about his love for cats. This did nothing more than fan the Kaminari x Shinso flames amongst My Hero Academia fans.

Nonetheless, as of now, Shinso and Kaminari are nothing more than friends. They seem close, despite most of their interactions taking place off-screen. Still, nothing romantic seems to have been born from their interactions in the series.

In the canon, Kaminari seems to be attracted to Jiro Kyoka, the resident punk girl of My Hero Academia.

Why is Kaminari x Shinso so popular?

Kaminari happy for having worked together with Shinso (Image via Studio Bones)

Kaminari is known to be one of the most cheerful and optimistic characters in My Hero Academia. Shinso, on the other hand, prefers to be quiet and reflexive most of the time and has a tendency for negative emotions. The two boys could not be more different from each other. Their opposite personalities are what makes the Kaminari x Shinso ship so popular.

Fans love to pair up the characters who are opposites of each other. While Shinso is reserved and a loner, Kaminari thrives by being the center of attention and loves being with friends.

Kaminari’s is related to yellow, one of the brightest colors of all, while Shinso is known for his purple aesthetic. There is something about how they complement each other that makes fans ship them.

The couple is also compared with Present Mic and Aizawa, another popular ship amongst the My Hero Academia fandom. No matter how different they are, Aizawa still thinks of Yamada as his closest friend. Fans believe something similar will occur between Denki and Hitoshi once he joins Class 1-A.

Final thoughts

Kaminari, Shinso, and Tsuyu (Image via Studio Bones)

The world created by Kohei Horikoshi has an abundance of relatable and charismatic characters that fans cannot seem to get enough of. The manga creator has taken the time to develop most of the cast of his series, having them interact with other characters he believes will get along with them. This has prompted the fandom to ship as many individuals as they can.

Shinso and Hitoshi do seem to be great friends in the canon version of the franchise. Fans who have noticed this also took notice of how good they would be as a couple. Nonetheless, this is nothing more than a ship created by the fandom. The couple will most likely never occur on the show, My Hero Academia.

