My Hero Academia Chapter 341 (raw scans): Dabi gives Toga Twice's blood, spoilers and more

After much delay, My Hero Academia chapter 341 raw scans have been leaked on Twitter. Apparently, there was a delay with the release today, which led to much confusion amongst fans.

Additionally, there are conflicting spoilers. While the raw scans support the claims of Twitter users Myamura and Justixplode, other leakers have made some different claims, although unsupported. According to the raw scans, My Hero Academia chapter 341 focuses on the villains, especially Dabi and Toga.

[Major spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 341]

My Hero Academia Chapter 341 focuses on the villains and their individual goals according to the raw scans

According to most sources, My Hero Academia chapter 341 is titled “The Story of How We All Became Heroes (Minus 1)”.

Recap of chapter 340

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 340: Hope at last as All Might presents a daring plan to fight back! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3GwOyVF My Hero Academia, Ch. 340: Hope at last as All Might presents a daring plan to fight back! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3GwOyVF https://t.co/szw9v0BNM3

In chapter 340, the Central Hospital of Musutafu serves as the Anti-Liberation Front task force base. All Might explains that in order to secure victory, they must keep a distance of 10 km between Shigaraki and AFO at all times and isolate all high-ranking villains. The key to this is Aoyama.

Aizawa visits Aoyama, who has been kept in isolation. Aizawa understands that the only thing with which AFO controlled Aoyama is fear. The boy is still afraid that he will betray his friends even if they give him a chance. Aizawa blatantly tells him that his crimes will never be forgotten, and he might never have a place within U.A. again.

Bokunocolor @Bokunocolor Hitoshi Shinsou…



Man.. The Aizawa Family is so cool!!



My Hero Academia[Ch-340]

Coloured. Hitoshi Shinsou…Man.. The Aizawa Family is so cool!!My Hero Academia[Ch-340]Coloured. https://t.co/N4PS9VkAGR

However, Aizawa implores that Aoyama must fight if he wants to change the situation. Aoyama wonders if he alone can bring about any change, but Aizawa assures him that he will walk this path with everyone else. At U.A. High, some general course students tell Hitoshi Shinsou, who appears in his new hero costume, that it is time.

My Hero Academia Chapter 341 raw scans

According to the raw scans, My Hero Academia chapter 341 starts with Toga returning to her childhood home. This might be a flashback, but it is not made clear in the raw scans. The house has evidence of Toga growing up in it all around. The chapter shows the terrible experience she had growing up in that house, with her parents always cursing at her. She climbs the stairs and lies down on her childhood bed, proclaiming:

“I want to be a little bird.”

Aniyah @TOUYACORE_ Tell me how this man gets an upset stomach from driving in a car but not falling out a window #mha341 Tell me how this man gets an upset stomach from driving in a car but not falling out a window #mha341 https://t.co/Qh6McMfcxq

Toga leaves the house, presumably, but she doesn’t get very far before Dabi, with his white hair, appears at her house. He says something and inspects the entire house, and then, jumping dramatically out of a window, sets fire to the house, which alerts Toga.

Dabi does this to set Toga completely free of her shackles, and further offers her a little bit of Twice’s blood, which he had nicked before Hawks had killed Twice. Toga smiles upon receiving it.

Rachel Angelina @Rachel_a48

Spinner who is in the secret headquarters of the League of Villains is seen going to Shigaraki's place, and Shigaraki's condition doesn't seem to be good - AFO entrusted Spinner with a role, where he is given a remote whose function is still unknown. #mha341 (summary)Spinner who is in the secret headquarters of the League of Villains is seen going to Shigaraki's place, and Shigaraki's condition doesn't seem to be good - AFO entrusted Spinner with a role, where he is given a remote whose function is still unknown. #mha341 (summary)Spinner who is in the secret headquarters of the League of Villains is seen going to Shigaraki's place, and Shigaraki's condition doesn't seem to be good - AFO entrusted Spinner with a role, where he is given a remote whose function is still unknown. https://t.co/nZ6rHGGK0D

In the secret hideout of the villains, Shigaraki’s condition seems to have not gotten any better. Spinner is entrusted with him, as well as an important position in AFO’s plan. He is given a remote, whose function is as of yet unknown.

The last panel shows the remaining Nomus under AFO’s control. The Sludge Villain, who tried to capture and possess Bakugou back in chapter 1, is shown to be one of AFO’s subordinates.

Final thoughts

naira ⚢ @femkats #MHASpoilers #MHA341



imo the red spider lilies in toga’s panel isn’t a death flag, it’s her finally moving on from the past as dabi burns up her family home (a symbolic & physical reminder of her childhood) imo the red spider lilies in toga’s panel isn’t a death flag, it’s her finally moving on from the past as dabi burns up her family home (a symbolic & physical reminder of her childhood) #MHASpoilers #MHA341imo the red spider lilies in toga’s panel isn’t a death flag, it’s her finally moving on from the past as dabi burns up her family home (a symbolic & physical reminder of her childhood) https://t.co/r5a9u15UZw

According to the raw scans, My Hero Academia chapter 341 clearly suggests that Toga will have an important role to play. She is featured on the cover of the chapter as well, and her dynamic with Dabi is almost sibling-like in this chapter. Some speculate that this sets her up for a tragic end, while others suggest that this foreshadows her killing Hawks.

izzy ☾ ✦ tdbkdk real @acidicbkdk #MHASpoilers #MHA341

/

oh my god if we get a bakugou vs sludge villain fight i’m gonna absolutely lose my shit oh my god if we get a bakugou vs sludge villain fight i’m gonna absolutely lose my shit #MHASpoilers #MHA341 /oh my god if we get a bakugou vs sludge villain fight i’m gonna absolutely lose my shit https://t.co/IyiMOlpggs

The function of the remote that AFO entrusts to Spinner might be a decisive factor in upcoming battles. The return of the Sludge Villain has many people speculating if we will get a rematch with Bakugou.

However, unless the Sludge Villain has a hidden identity which is incredibly important, it seems unlikely that Horikoshi will make a big deal out of what seems to be a minor fight to the current Katsuki.

Rachel Angelina @Rachel_a48

The last panel shows the remaining Nomu and AFO's subordinate villains, one of which is the Sludge Villain who in Season 1 tried to make Bakugo his new body container. #mha341 (summary)The last panel shows the remaining Nomu and AFO's subordinate villains, one of which is the Sludge Villain who in Season 1 tried to make Bakugo his new body container. #mha341 (summary)The last panel shows the remaining Nomu and AFO's subordinate villains, one of which is the Sludge Villain who in Season 1 tried to make Bakugo his new body container. https://t.co/ysvJloJ1vt

Also Read Article Continues below

My Hero Academia chapter 341 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus and Viz after its official release on Sunday, January 23. There is a rumor that Horikoshi will be taking a creative break next week, although nothing can be said for certain until the official translation comes out.

Edited by R. Elahi