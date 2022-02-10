My Hero Academia chapter 343 raw scans: Aoyama’s true allegiance revealed, the final war begins

As fans had speculated, My Hero Academia chapter 343 marks the beginning of the final war. The raw scans and detailed spoilers, which were leaked today on Discord and Twitter, confirm this speculation and further elaborate on Aizawa’s plans regarding Aoyama.

The Final Act seems to have reached its climactic arcs, and fans cannot wait for the official scans to come out this Sunday. Here is what has been revealed so far about My Hero Academia chapter 343.

[This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 343]

My Hero Academia chapter 343 raw scans mark the start of the war, the heroes clash against the villains

In the last chapter, Class 1-A was informed about the secondary plan before they left the U.A. grounds. They were removed to a facility 30 kilometers away, called “Troy.”

Midoriya had a conversation with Uraraka regarding their wishes to understand and save Shigaraki and Toga, respectively. Todoroki assured Bakugou, Kirishima, and Iida that he was ready to face his older brother.

Aizawa visited Kurogiri, and the top three pro heroes discussed battle plans with Ragdoll. Aoyama was shown to be still in isolation, and it was revealed that Shigaraki would be completed within four days.

According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 343 is titled “Let You Down.”

My Hero Academia chapter 343 spoilers

My Hero Academia chapter 343 begins with AFO inside his cave, asserting that he can detect lies thanks to a quirk he stole a long time ago. The descendant of the quirk-user now works beside All Might.

He calls Aoyama’s mother, and their conversation is disguised as a discussion on wine. He asks for “Macallan," which presumably indicates Midoriya, and Mrs. Aoyama assures him that her son will deliver “it” to him the next day. AFO ascertains with his quirk that she did not lie to him.

The next day, Midoriya goes to meet Aoyama at an abandoned parking lot after a call and is surprised to see the latter out of prison. Aoyama tells him that his parents’ lawyer helped him out and stops Midoriya when he tries to go tell their classmates about it. Aoyama tells Midoriya about AFO’s complete plan.

After the destruction of the Heroes, AFO plans to demolish the value of the Yen and force the business industry into bankruptcy. In the resulting chaos, the number of villains would multiply, resembling the Great Depression or the Era of the Rise of Quirks.

As demonstrated before, every nation will prioritize itself and turn away from Japan. With the collapse of basic infrastructure, the country will have no choice but to turn to AFO, who can provide them with water, gas, electricity, and other necessary resources with his quirks.

When Midoriya tries to assure him that they can still fight AFO and prevent this scenario from coming to pass, Aoyama tearfully says that he chooses the safety of his parents.

His parents have reassured him that they can live a happy life in the future ruled by AFO, who appears behind Aoyama. Midoriya screams at Aoyama’s apparent betrayal, who quickly shoots his Navel Laser at AFO.

The two boys congratulate each other on successfully lying to and fooling AFO. The villain is confused as he dodges Aoyama’s attack because he could not detect any lie in the phone call. He decides to prioritize the capture of One for All for now and teleports his entourage to the parking lot, including Dabi, Toga, and Shigaraki.

Suddenly, a portal opens behind the two boys, and Monoma appears using Kurogiri’s quirk in My Hero Academia chapter 343. The main army of heroes appears, including Endeavor, Fat Gum, Suneater, Gang Orca, and Miruko. Aoyama tells AFO that Japan has not lost all hope yet as they prepare for battle.

Speculations

The descendant of the Lie-Detector quirk user is likely Tsukauchi since his sister has a similar quirk. It is possible that Shinsou brainwashed Aoyama’s mother, and that is why AFO could not detect any lie. But that raises the question of how the heroes knew when AFO was going to make contact.

Hawks is not seen in the raw scans, but he might appear in the official scans of My Hero Academia chapter 343. Otherwise, it is likely that he will be leading a separate charge.

Some readers have speculated that the villains who appear alongside AFO are not the real ones and are copies made by Toga using Twice’s Quirk. If that were to be true, it would mean that the real villains are somewhere else, probably planning an ambush.

Many had wondered if the new facility where the students are staying would be infiltrated since it was called “Troy.” The villains could try to attack there if the ones in the chapter turn out to be copies.

Provided that they are real ones and this was planned by the hero side, then the plan seems to be complicated since it will be hard to isolate individual villains. AFO, Shigaraki, and Dabi, the three people the heroes wanted to keep separate the most, have appeared together.

Additionally, Dabi and Endeavor are face to face once more, indicating that the Todoroki family brawl might happen once again, but Shouto will likely not be a part of it.

Final thoughts

Horikoshi had previously hinted that Deku would have to master OFA if he were to defeat AFO, but no chapter has been dedicated to showing the training period yet. At this point, it feels like the mangaka is rushing through this arc. More details about this chapter will come out once My Hero Academia chapter 343 is officially released on Sunday, February 13.

