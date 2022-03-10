My Hero Academia Chapter 347 spoilers: Shigaraki’s new Quirk defies Erasure, Toga’s intentions clash with Danger Sense

Readers anxiously waited for My Hero Academia Chapter 347 to disclose Mirko’s fate, and raw scans released today confirmed it. Additionally, the chapter explains why Erasure did not work on Shigaraki’s new Quirk, confirming the speculation from last week. The focus then shifts to where Toga is accosting Deku and Uraraka.

The development regarding Toga did not go the way fans had expected, and it is already causing a stir in the fandom. Shonen Paradise has also posted detailed written spoilers on their Discord server.

[This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 347]

My Hero Academia Chapter 347 reveals a flaw in Danger Sense, Shigaraki overruns U.A.

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 346: The heroes’ trap for Shigaraki has been sprung! Will it work? Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/34gvvkI My Hero Academia, Ch. 346: The heroes’ trap for Shigaraki has been sprung! Will it work? Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/34gvvkI https://t.co/7fzAiDPTbm

In the previous chapter, the heroes were revealed to have concocted a plan to stop Shigaraki using many people’s Quirks. These include Yaoyorozu, Kaminari, and Monoma, with the lattermost copying Erasure. Mirko, Tamaki, Nejire, and Edgeshot also came through the portal with Bakugou.

However, their combined effort proved futile as Shigaraki used a mutation Quirk to grow numerous hands from his arm and attacked Mirko with it.

According to the raw scans, My Hero Academia Chapter 347 is titled “Inflation.”

My Hero Academia Chapter 347 raw scans and spoilers

Rachel Angelina @Rachel_a48 #MHA347 #MHASpoilers

I just can't believe if this will be animated I just can't believe if this will be animated #MHA347 #MHASpoilersI just can't believe if this will be animated 💀💀💀 https://t.co/Zp7VllzKOu

At U.A., Aizawa asks Monoma if there is something wrong with Erasure. Shigaraki explains that the hands are just natural growth, like a physical mutation on par with Shoji's and Hagakure's. This is the result of Garaki’s research on Quirk Singularity, and Erasure is ineffective against it as it is to all such Quirks.

Mirko survives the attack but loses her prosthetics in the process. They are immediately replaced by spares from a nearby compartment, and she joins Bakugou and others in facing Shigaraki again.

Monoma continues to erase Shigaraki’s other Quirks, but this particular growth is overrunning the entire structure.

moon ☽☾ @touyahq

guys omg wait is this mirko and bakugou’s first ever canon meeting bnha spoilersguys omg wait is this mirko and bakugou’s first ever canon meeting #MHA347 bnha spoilers guys omg wait is this mirko and bakugou’s first ever canon meeting #MHA347 https://t.co/2u7ucVpgL3

Mandalay is also present at U.A. and helps Aizawa telepathically connect to Deku, who reports that he was pulled by Toga. Since Monoma will have to let go of Erasure to open a portal, Aizawa asks Deku to get to U.A. by himself.

My Hero Academia Chapter 347 then shifts to Okuto Island, an island 200 km off the coast of the pacific. Gang Orca is the director of the Okuto Aquarium, where the battle is taking place.

Moonfish and the Nomus continue to attack everyone there, commanding both the water and the sky. Asui reports to Sirius that Deku and Uraraka were separated in the last attack.

Elsewhere, Deku relays Aizawa’s order to Uraraka as Toga lunges at him with a knife.

As Deku worries about why Danger Sense is not working, Hikage Shinomori’s vestige appears and tells him that the move works based on the intent to harm.

When Deku asks Toga what she wants, she tells him that she loves him and would like to be with him. Deku then realizes that Danger Sense is not working on Toga because she hurts people out of love, not malice.

Final thoughts

It was previously theorized that Shigaraki’s new Quirk is a mutant-type Quirk, which is why Erasure did not work on it. However, it is unknown what Quirk Singularity has to do with this development. This will likely be explained in later chapters.

It seems far too optimistic to hope that the heroes can hold him off until Deku gets there, but they do have strong fighters and efficient assists.

Everyone expected a poignant conversation from the confrontation between Toga, Deku, and Uraraka. The romantic angle has both surprised and disappointed some fans.

The recent conversation between Deku and Uraraka hinted at an attempt to rehabilitate the villains, which is not supported by the development in My Hero Academia Chapter 347.

Additionally, this flaw in Danger Sense could be fatal to Deku. While Toga’s intent might not be malicious, her knives and needles are very capable of causing harm.

However, Horikoshi may surprise his readers by bringing in an angle that fans have not thought of. He could make this fight far more meaningful than a simple squabble over a love triangle.

My Hero Academia Chapter 347 is slated to be released on Sunday, March 13.

[Disclaimer: The material featured in this article was originally posted on Twitter. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of any image or visual media posted here unless otherwise stated.]

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh