My Hero Academia Chapter 354 (spoilers and raw scans): Endeavor and Hawks team up against All for One, unexpected help arrives

As predicted, My Hero Academia Chapter 354 focuses on the battle against AFO in the Gunga Mountains, according to raw scans leaked earlier today. The top two pro heroes try their best against the “Demon King,” and at the end of the chapter, help arrives from an unexpected source.

Based on the spoilers, My Hero Academia Chapter 354 deals solely with the Gunga Mountain fight and does not shift focus. Readers were expecting to see a clarification regarding Dabi’s status in Kamino, but no further information has been provided. However, the heroes’ plan against AFO has been elaborated upon in full.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 354.

AFO overpowers Endeavor in My Hero Academia Chapter 354, Hawks receives help from his protégé

In the last chapter, Shoto defeated Dabi and All Might announced it to every location. Kirishima and Mina were fighting the villain who killed Midnight in the ruins of Jaku Hospital, while Aoyama and Fat Gum went up against Kuneida in the Parking Lot.

Sero, Satou, and Ojiro were in the National Takoba Arena, while Shoji and Present Mic went up against a gigantic Spinner at Central Hospital. AFO taunted Endeavor with Dabi’s defeat in the Gunga Mountains. The last panel showed certain things coming out of AFO’s right hand.

According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia Chapter 354 is titled “Right Here,” but it is subject to change once the official translation comes out.

My Hero Academia Chapter 354 raw scans and spoilers

According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia Chapter 354 begins with a flashback outlining the plan the heroes have drawn up for AFO. Based on Stain’s stolen record, they knew that AFO was heavily injured in his escape from Tartarus and cannot survive without his mask, which contains a breathing apparatus. The heroes focused on using a combination of offensive quirks in a particular sequence to destroy the mask.

My Hero Academia Chapter 354 returns to the fight as Endeavor and Hawks attack AFO, who throws Air Slashes at them that are blocked by Hell Curtain. Hawks attacks with some flying feathers, but AFO realizes their goal and blocks them. He taunts Hawks that his wings were never restored to their prime, but Hawks takes it in stride.

Endeavor, meanwhile, begins attacking AFO in a sequence with his Vanishing Fists. AFO cannot use his quirk to reverse the damage since it is a heat-based attack.

However, he realizes that Endeavor is out of sync and that’s why he is not using any combined attack with Hawks. He taunts Endeavor that he is wasting everyone’s efforts by being distracted when he should be happy that his “masterpiece” got rid of his “failure.”

Hawks desperately requests Endeavor to stay calm, reminding him of what happened to All Might in Kamino. But AFO delivers a final blow by revealing that he was the one who found Toya’s body in Sekoto Peak after the accident, which was a result of Endeavor’s relentless quest for power.

Hawks realizes that while he has discarded Takami Keigo’s past and is thus free of AFO’s taunts, Endeavor is fair game considering he vowed to live to atone. The team division was correct to place Endeavor away from Dabi, but that only makes him vulnerable to AFO’s verbal attacks.

Endeavor rushes towards AFO, leaving his flank wide open, and AFO’s subsequent attack hits his torso in a flurry of blood. The villain then targets Hawks, calling him “Nagant’s Replacement.”

However, he is stopped at the crucial moment by Jirou’s Heartbeat Wall, who arrives atop a flying Tokoyami. She asks Tokoyami to stay steady as she adjusts to flying. Hawks urges the students to get away from ground zero, but Tokoyami replies that he is going to stay and synchronize his attacks with his mentor.

AFO says that insects like them usually get killed by the Demon King before the story ends, but Jirou sassily tells him to save his speech after he has defeated them.

Speculations

Jirou’s whereabouts were unknown in the Final arc, and My Hero Academia Chapter 354 provides a satisfactory answer. It is ingenious to pair an otherwise non-combative partner with someone as offense-oriented as Tokoyami. Their team-up also highlights Jirou’s attacks while relegating Tokoyami to a more supportive role.

Endeavor is unlikely to be taken out by a simple attack like that, but him being distracted can prove fatal for him and his comrades in such a serious fight. Hawks is far wiser than his age, but even then, he is unable to comprehend the layers of Endeavor’s guilt and how that may posit a hindrance to their offense.

My Hero Academia Chapter 354 also confirms that AFO has had an eye on Dabi for a long time. It is possible that because he is weak to heat-based quirks, AFO wanted his successor to not only be immune to it, but wield it in good measure as well.

AFO’s new powers were not clearly demonstrated in My Hero Academia Chapter 354 spoilers. He is switching between attacks rapidly. It remains to be seen how he will counter Jirou and Tokoyami, as Dark Shadow is decidedly one of the biggest offensive forces in the heroes’ arsenal.

Disclaimer: Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used in the article unless stated otherwise.

