My Hero Academia Chapter 355: Release date, what to expect, where to read and more

With the previous chapter moving towards the battle in Kamino, readers are eagerly waiting to see how Jirou and Tokoyami hold up to AFO’s attacks in My Hero Academia Chapter 355. It is unclear how wounded Endeavor was in the chapter, but it is likely nothing fatal.

Hawks will still continue his fight, and seeing him team up with Tokoyami once more will be a treat. Readers are unaware of Tokoyami and Dark Shadow’s progress during the training period. It remains to be seen whether Dark Shadow remains one of the strongest Quirks in the class.

My Hero Academia Chapter 355 release date and time for all regions

Since there is no break this week, My Hero Academia Chapter 355 will be released on Sunday, June 5, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, June 6

After it is published, My Hero Academia Chapter 355 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App.

Synopsis of Chapter 354

My Hero Academia Chapter 354, titled “Oopsie Daisy,” focused on the battle in the Gunga Mountains. The heroes had decided to target AFO’s mask, which worked as his breathing apparatus. They sent Hawks and Endeavor as a unit to use predetermined sequences to stop AFO. However, Endeavor was distracted by the result of Dabi and Shoto’s fight and fell out of sync with Hawks.

Utilizing this, AFO goaded Endeavor into making a mistake. He also told the Flame Hero that he was the one who took a wounded Toya from Sekoto Peak.

AFO heavily wounded Endeavor's right side, possibly severing his arm. It was also revealed that Hawks’ wings are prosthetics and that even Recovery Girl could not heal him.

As Hawks prepared for a tragic end for both him and Endeavor, Jirou came in flying on top of Tokoyami and stopped AFO’s attack with her Heartbeat Wall.

Hawks urged the two students, especially Tokoyami, to stay away from AFO and return safely to the ground. However, Tokoyami reminded him that they could team up efficiently, and Jirou returned AFO’s threats with a smirk.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Chapter 355

While Jirou has received some character development during the School Festival arc, her Quirk has not received the same kind of attention. Her presence in the AFO fight surprised readers, but everyone is eagerly looking forward to innovative applications of Earphone Jack in My Hero Academia Chapter 355.

Jirou has always been projected as a scout-hero. Seeing her take on an active role in battle defies some expectations.

Tokoyami is one of the most offensive players in his class, and his presence in the Gunga Mountains seemed justified to the readers when it was first revealed. It remains to be seen if he can apply Dark Shadow against AFO properly in My Hero Academia Chapter 355.

One thing to remember would be that AFO has a new flame Quirk, and Dark Shadow is weak to any source of light.

Endeavor’s wound, while likely not fatal, could severely hamper the application of his Quirk.

Endeavor is not only the No.1 hero but also spearheads the offense. If he is taken out of the fight this early, AFO will gain a considerable advantage, while the morale of the heroes will suffer significantly. While Kamui Woods is present in the fight, he has not come up in the air to fight AFO yet.

Naturally, a significant amount of the responsibility rests on Hawks. While he seems scared to have Tokoyami participate in the battle, he will have to team up with his disciple if they are to defeat AFO.

It is unlikely that they can win against the Demon King without any casualties, but hopefully, there won’t be any deaths on the horizon.

