My Hero Academia chapter 370 spoilers and raw scans: Spinner’s backstory teased, Mutant discrimination elaborated, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 370 spoilers hinted that the chapter not only contains glimpses of Spinner and Shoji’s backstories but also features the latter’s face. The focus moves to the Central Hospital and the stage is set for a confrontation between the two aforementioned characters.

My Hero Academia chapter 370 also contains two new references to Star Wars, further proving Horikoshi’s love for the series. He uses these references to elaborate on the stigma around mutants and the continued persecution that they face.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers up to My Hero Academia chapter 370.

My Hero Academia chapter 370 spoilers shift focus to Spinner vs Shoji and the latter’s face is revealed

The chapter begins with a flashback from Spinner's hometown. People are throwing stones at him, saying that he's a disgrace to their town and that mutants will never be accepted, no matter how much the time changes. The flashback end with him facing the ocean #MHA370

According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 370 is titled History. The chapter begins with a glimpse of Spinner’s past where the people of his town abused and bullied him, which caused him to isolate himself. At present, it appears that AFO has sent Spinner, accompanied by ex-PLA members and several civilians who follow him, to retrieve Kurogiri. There are about 15000 villains at the scene, a majority of them are mutants, facing only 200 heroes.

Present Mic’s Loud Out Shout is blocked and he is attacked by a shark mutant. Koda, who has become separated from Shoji, saves his teacher with the help of some bird. The police officers present at the scene are told by their chief that there is no reinforcement available, therefore the officers are authorized to use taser shields on mutants. Rock Lock gets surrounded by angry mutants, who are sporting Spinner flags and t-shirts.

The villains then gang up on Koda, calling him a traitor and asking him if he grew up in a metropolitan. One of the PLF generals gives a speech from a rooftop, which mostly disvalues Quirk Counseling and mentions two instances of mutant massacres, “Incident 66” and “the Great Purge of Jeda.”

Nothing has changed as the current system does not teach anyone to accept differences and the heroes are of no help. The general concludes his speech by hailing Spinner as their savior.

Shouji's Face Reveal finally! And it seems some tried to cut his mouth prolly those two people he said who almost killed him.

Spinner, however, seems to be unaware of his surroundings, thinking only of “All for One” and “Power.” His next attack is blocked by Shoji, who is reminded of how he was persecuted in his hometown.

The boy notes that, unlike the heroes who prioritized the safety of the patients in the previous war, this army of villains spared no concerns for them. Struggling through a flashback of his troubled past, Shoji warns the villains of the consequences of their actions. The last panel of My Hero Academia chapter 370 reveals Shoji’s face.

Observations

Skeptic's plan (image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

If the spoilers are correct, then My Hero Academia chapter 370 contains two flashbacks, Spinner’s and Shoji’s, that are of a similar nature and end near an ocean. In the flashback, Shoji mentions that there were people who wanted him dead due to his appearance. When he is by the ocean, his face is bandaged and in the last panel, he is seen with scars around his mouth.

In chapter 341, Skeptic and AFO tell Spinner that he will become “the Guiding Light of Heteromorphs”, which is how the PLF general addresses him now. However, Spinner seems to be unaware of what is going on around him and has been reduced to a mindless soldier. In chapter 353 however, he seemed to be in possession of his cognitive functions.

Introduction of CRC (image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

In My Hero Academia chapter 370, Horikoshi also elaborates upon the state of the mutants through the PLF general’s speech. Previously, readers were informed about the Creature Rejection Clan, or the CRC, at the start of the My Villain Academia/Meta Liberation Army arc. It appears that anti-mutant activity has been a longstanding and widespread plague, culminating in several hate-induced attempts at genocide.

Final thoughts

Mangaka Horikoshi continues to include Star Wars references in his series. According to the My Hero Academia chapter 370 spoilers, the mutant massacres called “Incident 66” and “the Great Purge of Jeda,” are clearly inspired by “Order 66” and “the Great Jedi Purge.”

For those who do not follow Star Wars, Order 66 was a covert protocol that later evolved into an Imperial Decree that began the galaxy-wide extermination of the Jedi, and later Force Sensitives.

Shoji and Spinner in chapter 353 (image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

This could be an indication that the government was somehow involved in these two incidents. From the way the police officers did not hesitate to use taser shields against mutants, it would appear that the distrust towards them is still quite rampant. Spinner and Shoji act as foils to each other, and it remains to be seen how far they go in their opposing ideals.

