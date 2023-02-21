My Hero Academia chapter 381: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 381 is set to be released on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following the return of the Shiketsu High students in the previous issue’s final moments, fans can’t wait to see Shigaraki and Midoriya’s final fight start. They are equally excited to see how the arrival of the Shiketsu students will affect All For One.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing about either scenario since no verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 381 is currently available.

Fans do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 381 while speculating on what to expect.

My Hero Academia chapter 381 likely to continue focusing on Shiketsu students’ return and their impact rather than begin Midoriya vs. Shigaraki

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 381 will be officially released on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, February 26. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the issue arrive in the early morning hours of Monday, February 27. The exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services that allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 381 is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Sunday, February 26

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, February 26

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, February 26

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, February 26

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, February 26

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, February 26

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, February 27

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Monday, February 27

Chapter 380 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 380 began with La Brava resetting the U.A. security system just as Gentle Criminal’s Quirk was about to run out. Before completing the task, however, she made sure the videos that some business course students were taking of Gentle were being livestreamed worldwide.

The students said they needed to record this battle so Heroes could have a better public image built, while La Brava said everyone needed to see how cool Gentle was.

The chapter then saw the Twice clones push Aizawa out of the U.A. flying coffin. Present Mic tried to catch him, but they both fell into a portal as Kurogiri kept glitching. This meant the Heroes had lost Erasure.

Meanwhile, the support course students filmed Deku and Shigaraki’s fight, and All For One shared (at Gunga Mountain) that he can still take over Shigaraki’s body. He needed to go to Shigaraki’s body to achieve this but was stopped from flying there by Hawks, who promised to stop All For One but was seemingly defeated by the villain with an attack that destroyed his body.

However, it was revealed that Hawks was actually Camie Utsushimi, joined by Seiji Shishikura and Inasa Yoarashi. This is how My Hero Academia chapter 380 came to an end.

What to expect (speculative)

My Hero Academia chapter 381 will likely continue to showcase the impact of the Shiketsu students’ arrival on the current battlefield. While Camie, Shishikura, and Inasa have all arrived at the Gunga Mountain battlefield, it will surely be revealed that the school’s larger student body is helping out on all battlefields.

The issue is then expected to shift focus to either Endeavor versus Dabi or Inasa and the other Shiketsu students versus All For One since Hawks seems all but useless currently. That being said, a focus on the former seems more likely since it is a long-term storyline and a fight that involves a Pro Hero.

Finally, there’s a chance that My Hero Academia chapter 381 will show students of other Hero Course high schools joining the battlefield, such as those of Ketsubutsu Academy. If this doesn’t happen, however, fans can expect the final pages of the issue to set up Midoriya versus Shigaraki following a focus on Endeavor and Dabi.

