My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14: Release date, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 will be broadcast on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally.

Season 6 episode 13 showed the catastrophic battle at Jaku City finally reaching its conclusion as Shigaraki made his getaway with the help of his Nomus.

Deku was thwarted in his final desperate attempt to stop the villain, but All For One assured him that they would meet again once Shigaraki had recovered and grown stronger. The episode also highlighted the concept of the villain being AFO’s victim, which Deku had witnessed in the OFA vestige world.

Being the final episode of the year, it is appropriate that season 6 episode 14 will deal with the aftermath of the war.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14: People in the destroyed cities lose hope

Global release date and time

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 will be released on Saturday, December 31, 2022, although the global release time will vary for viewers depending on their time zones. International fans will be able to stream the episode at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time - 2.30 am (PST)

- 2.30 am (PST) Mountain Standard Time - 3.30 am (MT)

- 3.30 am (MT) Central Standard Time - 04.30 am (CST)

- 04.30 am (CST) Eastern Standard Time - 5.30 am (EST)

- 5.30 am (EST) British Summer Time - 10.30 am (BST)

- 10.30 am (BST) Central European Summer Time - 11.30 am (CEST)

- 11.30 am (CEST) Indian Standard Time - 3.00 am (IST)

- 3.00 am (IST) Japanese Standard Time - 5.30 am (JST)

Where to watch

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 will be broadcast globally on Crunchyroll. Fans in the US and Canada can also stream the episode on Hulu and Funimation. Netflix will broadcast the episode in several Asian countries.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14?

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 began with the narration describing how the mission had failed completely, with Shigaraki not only waking up but getting away after dishing out an unprecedented amount of damage. Countless heroes lost their lives and even those who were alive suffered significant injuries.

The clip showed Endeavor, Bakugo, and Deku being carried away by paramedics, while other heroes looked on at the destruction in despair. The narrator stated that people in the destroyed cities lost hope and society’s faith in heroes struck rock-bottom, with their distrust further intensifying by Dabi's dramatic confession and with Endeavor and Hawks' pasts revealed.

Uraraka looking for survivors (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Hero students like Koda were shown trying to cheer up a small child while rescuing stranded civilians and searching for survivors among the debris. Uraraka was shown running down a path surrounded by destroyed buildings, pausing when she saw an injured person. The title for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 was announced to be The Hellish Hell.

A brief summary of season 6 episode 13

Stain's ideology (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 began with a flashback showing how the League of Villains were in abject poverty before Shigaraki defeated Re-Destro and took over the affluent Paranormal Liberation Front. The flashback revealed the discrimination Spinner faced growing up, until he saw Stain on television and was inspired to change the world himself.

Mr. Compress echoed the lizard villain’s sentiment from season 6 episode 12 and agreed that they could not give up here without having achieved any of their goals.

He injured himself with his quirk to free his allies and himself from Best Jeanist’s ropes, also collecting Dabi who saw no merit in fighting Shoto anymore since Endeavor was unconscious and couldn’t see them.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 showed Mr. Compress distracting Mirio while Spinner tried to wake Shigaraki up by fitting his hand-mask back on his face. But it allowed All For One’s consciousness to take over and control his protégé’s body and issue the order for them to retreat.

Mirio, Nejire, Shoto, and Iida tried to prevent the villain from escaping, but were blasted away by a powerful shock wave quirk.

Spinner was shocked when AFO declared that they would make their getaway without the injured Mr. Compress and sedated Gigantomachia, bringing the villain’s disregard for anyone but himself evident.

Season 6 episode 13 ended with Deku making one last attempt to stop Shigaraki but he was easily forced back due to his current condition, losing consciousness as he swore that he would never forgive the villain, but recognizing that Shigaraki was also a victim.

