My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13: Mr. Compress saves his allies, AFO forces Shigaraki to retreat

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12 showed how the unexpected appearance of Best Jeanist and Lemillion changed the course of the battle against the League of Villains and Gigantomachia. While the fiber hero used his ropes to restrain the villains, the older hero student began fighting Nomus using his Permeation quirk.

The effect of the sedative finally put the weakened giant to sleep, but the preview for season 6 episode 13 revealed that the villains would escape from Best Jeanist’s ropes, and the battle will soon come to an end.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 marks the end of the battle against Shigaraki at Jaku City

The League’s past exploits

Spinner tells Shigaraki about his past (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13, titled Last Stage, saw a desperate Mr. Compress try to free himself but Best Jeanist tightened the restraints, brutally strangling the villains. He recalled Spinner’s words reminding them that they have not fulfilled any of their goals yet, nor had they managed to destroy the current values of society.

Season 6 episode 13 showed a flashback of the League villains robbing a cult that discriminated against meta-humans, realizing that the cult was almost as broke as them. The flashback also showed their previous base, consisting of a small dingy warehouse.

Spinner questioned what the goal of the League was, since he had personally grown up in a rural area and had been discriminated against, until he was inspired by Stain’s message.

His speech depicted the villains’ view of a superficial world that failed to accept them and give them a place to exist. Mr. Compress recalled how directionless they had been but admitted that he still liked being a part of the League of Villains.

Mr. Compress saves his allies

Mr. Compress saves his allies (Image via Kohei Horikoshi//Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 then returned to the present, with Mr. Compress deciding that he needed to create an opening for Spinner to escape with Shigaraki and wake the Decay villain up. He had noticed that the Nomus were following Shigaraki’s orders and were the key to turning the battle in their favor.

He used his quirk on his own body, tearing out a chunk of his flesh, which loosened the ropes just enough for him to be able to free his hand, immediately retrieving Spinner and Shigaraki inside his marbles.

Best Jeanist used the fibers from the villain's own clothes to trap him, but Mr. Compress anticipated the hero’s tactic and used his quirk to remove his clothes, injuring himself further.

Dabi and Shoto continued to fight in the air, but the former’s blue flames overpowered the youngest Todoroki, sending him crashing down. He stated that there was no point in fighting anymore since the unconscious Endeavor would not witness it. He let Compress encase him inside the marbles as well, saving all the League villains as well as Skeptic, who was tied down with Gigantomachia.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 showed the villain revealing his ancestry, declaring that he was a descendant of a vigilante. The memory showed a master burglar, Oji Harima, stealing money from greedy, rich heroes and distributing them among the masses.

Compress believed that Shigaraki would be able to change society in his place and sacrificed himself. He distracted Mirio and released Spinner, giving the lizard villain time to awaken their leader.

Deku awakens Danger Sense

Deku's newest quirk (Image via Kohei Horikoshi//Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 moved on to the inner world of One For All, where the voice of the first holder called out to Deku, rousing him back to consciousness. The green-haired hero looked around to make sure that Shoto was safe, but experienced the zapping sensation once more, which he recognized as the Fourth holder’s quirk, Danger Sense.

He realized that it would explode like Blackwhip since he hadn’t been able to practice controlling it the way he had practiced with Float. The quirk overloaded his brain and caused him to almost lose consciousness again.

Spinner wakes Shigaraki

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 then returned to the plight of the villains, as Spinner struggled to wake Shigaraki up. The lizard villain noticed one of the hands with their leader covered himself with, sticking out of the latter’s pocket. He recalled that Shigaraki had explained that the hands worked in a manner similar to the late Twice’s mask, calming his heart and clearing his mind.

As soon as he fitted the hand over the villain’s face, Shigaraki remembered his past and his family, and woke up. He emitted a powerful shockwave that pushed back all the heroes attacking them. Mirio, Nejire, Iida, and Bakugo were all sent crashing backwards, while Deku continued to be accosted by his newly activated quirk.

All For One takes over

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 showed the Decay villain stand up once more, but when Spinner spoke to him, he realized that the one speaking was not Shigaraki but his mentor, All For One. AFO delightedly declared that the more his protégé embraced his origins, the more control it gave to the part of his consciousness that was living within his disciple’s body.

To the lizard villain’s shock, AFO ordered the Nomus to help them escape instead of attacking the heroes, explaining that Shigaraki’s body had reached its limit while fighting Endeavor and One For All simultaneously.

Spinner protested that Mr. Compress was heavily injured and Gigantomachia was asleep, while Toga was heading to their location, incredulous that the villain would suggest leaving their allies behind.

AFO decides to abandon the League villains (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

But AFO’s self-obsessed nature rose to the forefront as he stated that leaving their comrades was the price he was willingly paying, adding that it was all for his own sake. The heroes realized the villain’s intent and tried to attack him from every direction, which was thwarted easily by AFO, who had better control over his quirk than Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 ended with Deku using Blackwhip to prevent Shigaraki from escaping, but the villain knocked him back after assuring him that they would meet again.

Deku mused that he would never forgive Shigaraki for his crimes, but realized that the villain was also AFO’s victim and seemed to be asking for help. The episode signaled the end of the catastrophic mission, with countless heroes dead or injured.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 preview

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 showed the aftermath of the battle as the injured heroes were being treated by medics. The attack and Dabi’s subsequent television broadcast had completely destroyed people’s trust in heroes and foreshadowed a future void of hope and happiness. The title for season 6 episode 14 was announced to be The Hellish Hell.

