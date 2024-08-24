My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15 new release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15 is to be released on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will premiere initially on networks such as Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and its affiliates. International viewers can stream the episode on platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, BiliBili, and other services.

The previous episode featured an explosive Spinner vs Mezo Shoji battle. Spinner, manipulated by All For One (AFO) was leading the mutant revolution against human society. The mutants were tired of being shunned and pitied for their appearance and hence chose to follow Spinner. We get a glimpse into Shoji and Koji Koda's past and a deeper at their characters as well.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15: Release Date & Time

Shoji (Image via Studio Bones)

According to the anime's official website, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15 will come out on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 05:30 PM JST. Although episode 13 was originally scheduled for release on August 10, 2024, it was pushed back to August 17 because of the Olympics broadcast.

Fans should note that while the episode will be simulcast worldwide, the release times may vary depending on viewers' locations.

Given that Crunchyroll will delay the international release of the anime episode by about an hour despite the simulcast streaming, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15 will be available at the following time:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Daylight Time

01:30 am

Saturday August 31, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time

04:30 am

Saturday August 31, 2024

British Summer Time

09:30 am

Saturday August 31, 2024

Central European Time

10:30 am

Saturday August 31, 2024

Indian Standard Time

03:00 pm

Saturday August 31, 2024

Philippine Time

05:30 pm

Saturday August 31, 2024

Japanese Standard Time

05:30 pm

Saturday August 31, 2024

Australian Central Standard Time

07:00 pm

Saturday August 31, 2024



Where to watch My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15 will initially air on Japanese networks such as Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and its 29 affiliates nationwide. The episode will then be available for viewing on various local streaming platforms, including Hulu, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, d-anime Store, Disney+, and more.

For international fans located elsewhere, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14 will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

My Hero Academia episode 14 recap

Koji Koda (Image via Studio Bones)

Titled "Together with Shoji", the episode focused on the Mutant Revolution. It began with the situation at Central Hospital. With information from All For One (AFO) that Kurogiri was being held there, Spinner led a 15,000 man army of Remnants and other Quirk holders at the Heroes and the police.

The latter began to feel the anger of their opponents, i.e., the mutants. For years, they had been mistreated and when society changed, they were kept around out of "pity" but on the inside, they were still hated and feared due to their appearance. The Mutants felt that rallying behind Spinner would further their cause of an uproar.

Ever since receiving power from AFO, Spinner had grown considerably in strength but was losing his mind in the process. With only Kurogiri in sight, he was about to land a fatal blow but stopped by Mezo Shoji's Octoblow attack. Witnessing Spinner get attacked enraged the crowd as they charged at Shoji. The scene briefly switches to a flashback, wherein Shoji is being driven out of his town for being "different".

Spinner (Image via Studio Bones)

Pinned down, Shoji appealed to the mob that previously, before the attack on Jaku Hospital, the patients and others were cleared out safely by humans and mutants alike. In this case, they were attacking with no plan. This left the mob and Spinner in a fix. The power from AFO left Spinner unable to think as shards began bursting out of his body, Scalemail, to make him look and feel like a leader.

Shoji and Spinner then engaged each other, with the former injuring one of his hands. Below, the mob was being urged on by another mutant who was doing his best to keep their fire burning. Next, the scene switches to Shoji explaining the mutants' reality to his classmates and how it was necessary to change it. He had been deeply scarred but it only made his belief for change stronger.

As Shoji battled and tried to talk sense into a battle-crazed Spinner, Koji Koda grew as well, taking care of the mutant and urging the mob on. He too had been mistreated but he knew this wasn't the way. With help from Present Mic, Shoji shattered Spinner's weapon, but the Villain managed to rouse the mob once more.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15

Shoji vs Spinner (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15 will pick up next week with chapter 372 where Spinner stumbles upon Kurogiri. We will see a brief flashback into the Villain's early life as well. Outside, chaos reigns between the angry mutant mob and the police/Heroes.

If covering further, we might a heartbreaking interaction between Present Mic and Kurogiri or previously Shirakumo. My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15 will likely end with a teaser of the Dabi vs Shoto Todoroki rematch.

