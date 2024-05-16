My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 preview and what to expect

Studio BONES has finally released the preview synopsis and images for My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 via the anime's official website. The upcoming episode, titled Villain, will be released on Saturday, May 18, 2024. It will first be broadcast on local television networks in Japan, followed by Crunchyroll and Netflix internationally.

The previous episode featured the conclusion of the fight between Shigaraki Tomura and Star and Stripe. While America's No. 1 Hero lost, she managed to weaken Shigaraki by eliminating some quirks within. With that, Star and Stripe essentially gave the heroes from Japan a boost to face the villain.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the My Hero Academia anime.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3?

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 will see Class 1A students train

Class 1A students training to improve their quirks (Image via BONES)

According to the upcoming episode's preview, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 will feature Class 1A preparing for the upcoming battle by training to improve their quirks. Hence, fans can expect to see the heroes helping each other identify their weaknesses and theorize on how they could counter the same.

As the preview suggests, the heroes will pair up with each other while training.. As a result, fans may see some entertaining interactions before the series delves into the upcoming battle.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 will see Shigaraki Tomura suffer

Shigaraki Tomura suffering the consequences of Star and Stripe's trick (Image via BONES)

When Shigaraki Tomura touched Star and Stripe in the previous episode, he managed to steal her quirk and use his quirk Decay on her. With that, it seemed like Shigaraki had managed to kill Star and Stripe and attain her quirk New Order. While Shigaraki was successful in killing America's No. 1 Hero, he could not steal her quirk as Star had set a new rule due to which New Order opposed other quirks.

This rule saw the New Order acting up inside Shigaraki, destroying other quirk vestiges that approached her, causing the former to suffer and also pushing back his deadline by quite some time. Hence, as evident from the preview, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 is set to also focus on Shigaraki's suffering.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 will reveal the traitor within U.A.

The preview synopsis for My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 revealed that evil had been making its way into U.A. for quite some time. This can only be a hint at the rumored traitor within the U.A. Academy. Hence, there is a good chance that the upcoming episode will finally reveal the traitor who leaked out information about U.A. to All For One.

In the preview, Hagakure is also shown keeping an eye on someone inside the forest. There is a chance that she caught the U.A. traitor leaking information to her associates, which is why she was left shaken. One of the preview images also hints at Deku having witnessed the traitor in action. Hence, fans can expect to see Deku go after the traitor in the upcoming episode.

