My Hero Academia season 7 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 8 is set to be released on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. The episode will be aired on Japanese TV channels such as Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and other associated channels. International viewers can stream the episode on platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix, BiliBili, and other streaming services.

In the previous episode, the final war was continued with TomurAFO making a surprise move. Additionally, Deku left Okuto Island towards the main battlefield after Uraraka asserted that she would take care of Toga.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 8: Release date and time

Deku as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 8 is set to premiere on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. The airing would vary, however, according to different time zones around the world. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date

Pacific Daylight Time

01:30 am

Saturday June 22, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time

04:30 am

Saturday June 22, 2024

British Summer Time

09:30 am

Saturday June 22, 2024

Central European Summer Time

10:30 am

Saturday June 22, 2024

Indian Standard Time

03:00 pm

Saturday June 22, 2024

Philippine Standard Time

05:30 pm

Saturday June 22, 2024

Japanese Standard Time

05:30 pm

Saturday June 22, 2024

Australian Central Standard Time

07:00 pm

Saturday June 22, 2024

Where to watch My Hero Academia season 7 episode 8?

Dabi as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

For the Japanese audience, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 8 will air on Japanese TV channels like Nippon TV and many others. On the other hand, the episode will be streamed worldwide on streaming services like Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Additionally, for a restricted audience, present in specific parts of the world, the episode can be streamed on streaming services like Hulu, BiliBili, Disney+, Ani-One Asia, Amazon Prime Video, iQIYI, and many other streaming sites.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7 recap

Toga Himiko as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7, titled Inflation, began with a flashback of the time when All Might gave a brief overview of their plan to separate the villains in the final war. The focus then returned to the main battlefield, where TomurAFO's hands were growing at an abnormal rate.

The villain claimed that even though Aizawa's quirk is enough to render Decay useless, his body's natural growing capacity is enough to overpower the villains. Surprisingly, the heroes were being overpowered by such a simple move. On the other hand, Deku was fighting the villain on Okuto Island alongside some other classmates while Toga kept attacking him.

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

One of the vestiges admitted that Toga's attack cannot be detected through Danger Sense because her feelings for Deku are genuine. But all she wanted was to hurt the person she loved, so Uraraka stepped in and told Deku to be on his way towards TomurAFO.

The focus then shifted to the Camino Ward, where Dabi was wreaking havoc with his flames. He kept talking to himself while Shoto and the heroes braced themselves. The episode ended with Dabi saying that he would tell his brother how he became a villain and developed a hatred so big that not even the strongest hero could make him turn to a new page.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 7 episode 8? (Speculative)

Shoto as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 8 is titled Two Flashfires. As indicated by the title and the latest released visual, the next episode is expected to focus on the fight between Dabi and Shoto.

Moreover, as indicated by Dabi's words in the previous episode, the next episode could revisit his origins when he was abandoned by the Todoroki family after the forest fire, due to a misunderstanding.

