My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7 is set to be released on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 5:30 pm according to Japanese Standard Time. The episode will be aired on Japanese TV channels like Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and other associated channels. International fans can stream the episode on streaming services like Crunchyroll, Netflix, bilibili, and other sites.

The previous episode saw All Might explain how they cornered All for One and his forces by luring them out and putting the final war to an official start. The heroes trapped the villains inside cages and used Kurogiri's quirk to split them, which was the tactic from the very start. Unfortunately, Deku was transported away from the main battlefield due to Toga's interference.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7: Release date and time

Dabi as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7 is set to premiere on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 5:30 pm PST. The airing would vary, however, according to different time zones around the world. Some of them are as follows:

Trending

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date

Pacific Daylight Time

01:30 am

Saturday June 15, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time

04:30 am

Saturday June 15. 2024

British Summer Time

09:30 am

Saturday June 15, 2024

Central European Summer Time

10:30 am

Saturday June 15, 2024

Indian Standard Time

03:00 pm

Saturday June 15, 2024

Philippine Standard Time

05:30 pm

Saturday June 15, 2024

Japanese Standard Time

05:30 pm

Saturday June 15, 2024

Australian Central Standard Time

07:00 pm

Saturday June 15, 2024

Where to watch My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7?

The heroes as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

For the Japanese audience, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7 will air on Japanese TV channels like Nippon TV and many others. On the other hand, the episode will be streamed worldwide on streaming services Crunchyroll and Netflix.

For a restricted audience, present in specific parts of the world, the episode can also be streamed on streaming services like Hulu, bilibili, Disney+, Ani-One Asia, Amazon Prime Video, iQIYI, and many other streaming sites.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 recap

All Might as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7 was titled Division. The episode commenced with a flashback to the time All Might arrived at the dorms of Class 1-A to explain the final strategy. He explained how they need the villain to go easy, which is where the heroes will strike. According to Aizawa's plan, they planned to use Aoyama's family to lure All for One.

Unfortunately, Aoyama's family was too shocked to talk, and All for One would notice it if they spoke to him. They brought in Shinso to use his quirk and make Aoyama's family talk to All for One so that their voices wouldn't seem like they were lying. The episode then returned to the final war battlefield, where Dabi jumped towards Endeavor.

Dabi as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

However, before he could go berserk, all the villains were trapped inside state-of-the-art cages. As the villains broke out of the cages, they realized that they were being transported to different regions of Japan with Kurogiri's quirk, which was being used by Monoma.

Unfortunately, Deku was also pulled into one of the portals by Himiko Toga, and the heroes lost a main fighter in the battle against TomurAFO.

With Deku gone, the heroes had no choice but to commence the battle with TomurAFO. TomurAFO was transported into a mid-air cage, which was a countermeasure against his Decay quirk. While the villain continued to damage the cage, the support team continued repairing it. Moreover, Monoma was also sitting afar from the cage, using Aizawa's quirk to suppress TomurAFO's quirk.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7? (Speculative)

Aizawa as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 7 is titled Inflation. The previous episode ended with TomurAFO pulling a strange move against the heroes, so the next one could start with an explanation of this move.

Moreover, with Deku now away from the fight, where he should be, he could request a wrap from Monoma. However, with Monoma holding back TomurAFO using Aizawa's quirk, in whose favor will the final war be right after its start?

Related Links