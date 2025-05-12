With the release of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6, the anime focused on Stendhal. He had some form of collection with Kuin Hachisuka and went after Soga Kugizaki under her command. However, the fight's progression saw him take on a new persona.

The anime's previous episode revealed Koichi and Pop's shared history. Koichi had once saved Pop, but had no idea the person he saved was a girl. The anime later switched its focus to the Hardening Quirk Instant Villain from before, as he attacked the city once again. While Koichi tried fighting him, Stendhal came to his rescue.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6 - Knuckleduster's words inspire Stendhal to assume a new persona

Kuin Hachisuka as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6 (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6, titled Crossing Lines, opened with Stendhal killing multiple members of a villain society called Abegawa Tenchu Kai. Moments later, Stendhal met up with Kuin Hachisuka and handed her some blood samples. With that, Kuin suggested that Stendhal next go after her targets. While Stendhal was willing to go with Kuin's plans for now, he was planning to go after her as well in the future, and warned her as such.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6 then switched to Soga Kugizaki and Moyutu Touchi as they visited their friend Rapt Toukage at the hospital. While Moyoru and Rapt were amused by the Trigger drug, they did not wish to use it again. Hence, Soga went to Kuin Hachisuka alone. She wanted Soga to use Trigger so that he could defend himself against Stendhal. However, Soga refused to use it.

Soga Kugizaki as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6 (Image via Bones Film)

The anime episode then saw Stendhal make a sudden appearance to fight Soga Kugizaki. Amidst this, Kuin again offered Soga a chance to use Trigger. However, Soga again rejected the offer and smacked the drug vials from Kuin's hand. This development made Kuin quite angry as she used her bees to inject Soga with multiple vials of Trigger. With that, Soga turned into an Instant Villain.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6 then saw Stendhal and Soga face off against each other. Just then, the Crawler entered the battlefield, interrupting the fight. However, Stendhal refused to stand down and attacked the Instant Villain with mortal blows. Seeing this, Koichi decided to save Soga and tried to run away with him using his Slide and Glide Quirk.

Knuckleduster as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6 (Image via Bones Film)

Unfortunately, Stendhal put a stop to Koichi's movements by using his Bloodcurdle Quirk. The quirk allowed the user to paralyze a person by licking their blood. Right after, Stendhal was set to strike Koichi when Knuckleduster arrived to rescue him. While Knuckleduster was prepared to fight Stendhal, the vigilante believed Knuckleduster had similar goals to his. Hence, he did not wish to fight him.

However, Knuckleduster wished to fight Stendhal. For this, he laid out a line in front of him, threatening Stendhal that he would knock him down if he were to cross it. This challenge saw Stendhal attack Knuckleduster. However, Knuckleduster never said he couldn't cross the line himself. Hence, he stepped out of his area and knocked down Stendhal.

Stendhal as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6 (Image via Bones Film)

Right after, Knuckleduster expressed that the people who wore masks often thought they were someone else, which is why they were ready to risk their lives. But the moment someone entered their territory, they crumbled. Anyone who did not understand this lacked conviction. Hearing this changed Stendhal's ideology. He now believed that fake heroes were more sinful than villains. He attacked Knuckleduster, paralyzed him, and fled the scene.

Moments later, Pop arrived at the scene. While Knuckleduster patched up Koichi, Pop patched up Soga. Elsewhere, Kuin Hachisuka approached Stendhal. However, Stendhal did not want to listen to anything Kuin had to say and attacked her with a knife. Right after, Stendhal cut off his nose as a symbolic act of severing his mask. With that, Stendhal became the Hero Killer: Stain. Moments later, Kuin Hachisuka got back up, revealing that her Quirk saved her life.

