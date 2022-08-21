My Hero Academia: 5 Quirks meant for villainy (and 5 Quirks only Heroes should use)

Quirks are one of the most popular aspects of My Hero Academia. These superpowers, honed by the various Heroes and villains in the manga series, offer endless creativity.

While nearly every Quirk in My Hero Academia is appealing in one way or another, some are better suited to villainy and others are more tailored for heroism. This could be owing to a variety of factors such as the nature of the Quirk’s history or activation, or the themes of the Quirk as depicted in the series.

Here, we look at 5 My Hero Academia Quirks meant for villainy, and 5 other Quirks which should be used only by heroes.

All For One and 4 other My Hero Academia Quirks that would be useful for villains

1) Copy

Kicking off the list is Neito Monoma’s Copy, a Quirk prominently displayed throughout early My Hero Academia. The Quirk allows its user to copy the Quirk of another after touching them, even if the contact is as simple as touching a few strands of hair.

While the upper limits are unknown, even the most basic form of this Quirk would be incredibly useful to villains, especially when they are outnumbered. This is because they can simply continue stealing Quirks from those outnumbering them to gain favorable matchups in fights.

This would also give them the benefit of passing off as being Quirkless, with no inherent Quirk to display in an interrogative or investigative situation, thereby giving them a great alibi should the need arise.

2) Danger Sense

This was originally the Quirk of Hikage Shinomori before being absorbed into One For All and being used by My Hero Academia’s protagonist. Danger Sense is a fairly self-explanatory Quirk. When the Quirk detects any potential threats in the area, the user is alerted to them, thereby giving them time to adjust and react to the incoming issues.

While useful for both Heroes and villains, the latter group would likely benefit more out of a quirk such as this. Be it petty thieves or masterminds behind criminal organizations, Danger Sense would not only give them an edge over their enemies, but also notify them when someone in their group is a traitor or is being tailed.

3) All For One

Unsurprisingly, the Quirk of My Hero Academia’s overarching villain is much better served being used for evil rather than for good. All For One allows its user to forcibly take and gift Quirks on a whim, with those being given Quirks or having them taken having no control over the process whatsoever.

An incredibly villainous act and ability, this Quirk is perfectly suited for the alignment that it is already seen to have throughout the series.

4) Bloodcurdle

Stain’s Bloodcurdle Quirk in My Hero Academia allows him to immobilize anyone whose blood he tastes, with time limits depending on their blood type. While Heroes would no doubt be able to find uses for the Quirk, such an inherently villainous activation method and application cements this Quirk's use for villainous purposes.

5) Creation

Momo Yaoyorozu’s Creation Quirk, while beneficial for heroes, would undoubtedly be much more useful as a tool for villainy. The Quirk allows its user to create any object provided they understand its atomic configuration, regardless of how simple or complex it may be.

With this Quirk, villains could easily launch sneak attacks at key locations on a battlefield or otherwise, with the user only needing to enter the area before creating a means of attack.

One For All and 4 other My Hero Academia Quirks only meant for heroes

1) Barrier

The Barrier Quirk in My Hero Academia allows its user to erect an incredibly strong barrier capable of withstanding a remarkable amount of force. While not invincible, the technique has an awe-inspiring durability, meaning its Heroic uses could be incredibly vast.

Heroes could use this to protect a group of civilians from a range of impending dangers, such as villain attacks, natural disasters or even debris from nearby battles.

2) Compress

Despite being used by a villain in My Hero Academia, the Compress Quirk - which allows its users to store objects of massive size - could actually be incredibly useful for Heroes.

Heroes could use it to evacuate civilians safely from dangerous areas or save a group from debris from a nearby battle or natural disaster. There are certainly more uses for the Quirk in a heroic context than a villainous one, cementing where it’s true allegiances should lie.

3) One For All

Unsurprisingly, Izuku Midoriya and All Might’s One For All Quirk is one which only Heroes should use. One of the core themes of My Hero Academia’s heroic society and their ideals is sacrifice for and building up the next generation. This plays into One For All’s role in the story perfectly, being a Quirk which is meant to be built up by generations of Heroes over time.

With such a perfect thematic match, there’s little doubt or room to argue for anything but One For All being a Quirk which should only be honed by the Heroes in the series.

4) Erasure

While one could argue either way when it comes to Erasure being a villainous or heroic Quirk, the limits that it is seen to have in My Hero Academia suggest that it leans more towards the heroic. Due to having a cooldown dependent on the user’s ocular strength, Heroes would likely be better users of the Quirk, being able to have a devoted support team around them to maximize the Quirk’s effectiveness.

The villains of the series, meanwhile, traditionally work in singular groups, or focus on their own interests even when part of a group. As a result, a villainous user of Erasure would likely be cornered by Heroes and defeated the second their first limit was reached, further emphasizing how the naturally heroic elements of this Quirk.

5) Fierce Wings

Finally, one of the most inherently heroic Quirks in My Hero Academia is Hawks’ Fierce Wings. While versatile in both offense and defense, one of its main highlights is how it allows Hawks to save a plethora of people across a wide range within a short amount of time. This is achieved by dispersing feathers throughout an area, with each capable of carrying a single adult.

Fierce Wings is ideal for rescue and evacuation purposes, and allows heroes to protect citizens while holding off enemies, thereby making it one of the most naturally heroic Quirks in the series.

