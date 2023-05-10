My Hero Academia: Where to pick up the manga after the end of season 6, explained

As the anime adaptation of My Hero Academia has covered up to chapter 306 of the manga, fans who are eager to know what happens next can pick up the manga and continue following the story. As the manga of My Hero Academia progresses beyond the events of season six, readers are presented with a wealth of new developments and plot twists, allowing them to delve deeper into the captivating world of heroism and villainy.

In the recent chapters, the story has taken an exhilarating turn, introducing readers to a host of exciting characters and events that are yet to be depicted in the anime adaptation. From the explosive aftermath of the battle between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front to the introspective moments of character growth, the manga continues to push the boundaries of the narrative.

My Hero Academia fans can pick up the manga from Chapter 307 to know what happens after Season 6

My Hero Academia Anime (image via Bones Studio C.)

As of the end of season six, the My Hero Academia anime has covered up to chapter 306 of the manga. For fans who are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the story, it is important to know where to pick up the manga to continue the adventure. So, where exactly should fans start reading the manga after the end of season six?

The answer to this question is Chapter 307, which is where the story continues after the events of season six. In this chapter, the manga covers everything that happened up to the end of season 6. The chapter starts off with a recap of the battle and the consequences of the war that took place.

The aftermath of the war

My Hero Academia Anime (image via Bones Studio C.)

As the story progresses, readers are shown how the heroes and society are dealing with the aftermath of the war. The focus of the chapter is on the character development of Izuku and his classmates, as they come to terms with the events of the war and their own roles in the fight against evil. It also sets the stage for the next arc of the story, which promises to be just as action-packed and thrilling as the previous arcs.

In Chapter 308, readers are introduced to a new villain, Lady Nagant, who is hired by the government to hunt down and eliminate members of the League of Villains. Her character is shrouded in mystery, and readers are left wondering about her motivations and backstory. This chapter also explores the political landscape of the story's world, as the government begins to take a more active role in the fight against villainy.

The relationship between Izuku and All Might

My Hero Academia Anime (image via Bones Studio C.)

Chapter 309 not only brings back familiar faces, but it also delves deeper into the complex relationship between Izuku and his mentor, All Might in My Hero Academia. As the heroes regroup and strategize, Izuku finds himself grappling with the weight of his newfound power and the immense responsibility that accompanies it.

All Might, who has experienced the burden of being the Symbol of Peace, offers guidance and shares his own experiences, imparting wisdom to his protégé. Their heartfelt conversation explores the importance of using power responsibly and the sacrifices that heroes must make for the greater good.

Lady Nagant and the heroes

My Hero Academia Anime (image via Bones Studio C.)

In Chapter 310, readers are treated to a showdown between Lady Nagant and the heroes, which is one of the most exciting and action-packed sequences in the entire series. The chapter ends on a cliffhanger, leaving readers eagerly anticipating the next installment of the story.

The most recent chapter of the manga, Chapter 311, sees the conclusion of the battle between Lady Nagant and the heroes. The chapter also reveals more about Lady Nagant's backstory and motivations and sets the stage for the next arc of the story.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia Anime (image via Bones Studio C.)

Overall, My Hero Academia fans who are looking to continue the story after the end of season six should start reading the manga at Chapter 307. From there, they will be treated to an exciting and action-packed story that explores the world of heroism and villainy in greater depth.

With new villains, political intrigue, and character development, the manga promises to be just as thrilling and engaging as the anime series that fans have come to love.

