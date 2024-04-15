My Hero Academia: Will Eri lose her Quirk after losing her horn? Explored

My Hero Academia chapter 420 saw Eri break off her horn to heal Deku's arms. However, as pointed out by Shota Aizawa, doing something as reckless as breaking off her horn could result in the potential loss of Eri's Quirk forever.

In chapter 415 of the My Hero Academia manga, Eri was ready to go out onto the battlefield in order to help Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, in his fight against Tomura Shigaraki. Fortunately, she was stopped by Ectoplasm, who reminded her that she wouldn't be able to do much since she hadn't stored enough energy to use her Rewind Quirk.

As such, Eri decided to break off her horn, so that she could help Deku regain his arms. In doing so, however, Eri might have caused irreparable damage to her Quirk, and fans fear that she may lose the ability to use Rewind forever.

Exploring the possibility of Eri losing her Quirk after My Hero Academia chapter 420

Eri as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Following the events that transpired in the dreamscape, both of Deku's arms disintegrated, which left him in an extremely helpless state in front of TomurAFO (Tomura Shigaraki's body with All For One's mind). Fortunately, Shota Aizawa and several other students from Class 1-A of U.A. High were able to come to Deku's rescue.

In chapter 420 of the My Hero Academia manga, Eri broke off her horn with Ectoplasm's help and gave it to Aizawa, so that he could heal Deku. Eri believed that since she couldn't save All Might and Bakugo from suffering fatal injuries, she wanted to at least save Deku.

Eri knew that Aizawa wouldn't expose her to the danger of entering the battlefield. Therefore, she split off her horn in order to help out Deku one last time. She was confident that her horn would be enough to heal Deku's injuries since it was a part of her body. However, Ectoplasm told Aizawa that the horn wouldn't be very useful, since Eri wasn't able to store enough energy, and the Rewinding process would be much slower.

That said, one of the major concerns among the fanbase currently is regarding Eri as many wonder if she will ever be able to use her Quirk again. As Aizawa pointed out, Eri breaking off her horn might have caused irreparable damage to her Quirk.

As stated earlier in the series, the source of Eri's powers is located in the horn on her head. Furthermore, the size of the horn is what dictates the strength of her power, which needs to build up over time before it can become usable. Now that Eri has completely broken off the horn itself, fans fear that Eri's Quirk may be rendered completely useless forever.

Upon close inspection, however, it seems like the horn was only broken off from the base, and not completely removed from her head. It would certainly be impossible for Ectoplasm to be able to remove the entire horn from Eri's head in such a short amount of time, that too, without fully knowing what consequences it would have for her and her Quirk.

Deku and Eri as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

Fans should now wait for the upcoming chapters to shed some light on Eri's current condition and provide a conclusive answer about the usability of her Quirk in the future. It would certainly be wrong to assume that Ectoplasm would make such a rash decision without consulting anyone or thinking about what doing something so reckless would lead to.

That said, Eri declared that it was her dream to sing for Deku and for all the others who helped her have a good time with them. As such, she doesn't seem to mind risking her Quirk if it means she could help Deku when he needs it the most.

Furthermore, Eri has lived a rather tragic life until now as a result of people exploiting her for her Quirk. Therefore, one could argue that she would be able to live a much happier life without being burdened by her Quirk, which caused her so much pain and grief throughout her life.

