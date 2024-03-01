My Instant Death Ability episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Instant Death Ability episode 10 has been confirmed to air in Japan on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. The episode will be available to watch on Japanese television channels such as TOKYO MX and BS11. For the majority of the world, however, the episode will be available to stream on various platforms on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Episode 9 of the anime adaptation of Tsuyoshi Fujitaka's My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One In This Other World Stands A Chance Against Me light novel series is primarily focused on Yogiri Takato and Tomochika Dannoura's long-awaited reunion with their classmates.

Additionally, there were a couple of interesting developments in the narrative as well, which is only to be expected as the series nears its end.

My Instant Death Ability episode 10 release date and time

My Instant Death Ability episode 10 is scheduled to be broadcast in Japan at 12:30 am JST on Friday, March 8, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international audiences at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am, Thursday, March 7 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am, Thursday, March 7 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30 pm, Thursday, March 7 Central European Time 4:30 pm, Thursday, March 7 Indian Standard Time 9 pm, Thursday, March 7 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm, Thursday, March 7 Australia Central Standard Time 1 am, Friday, March 8

Where to watch My Instant Death Ability episode 10

My Instant Death Ability episode 10 will be broadcast in Japan on television channels such as TOKYO MX and BS11. For viewers in the United States, the episode will also be available for viewing on the popular streaming platform, HIDIVE.

My Instant Death Ability episode 10 will also be available on MBS, Tochigi TV, and AT-X for the Japanese audience, who can also stream it on ABEMA and the d-anime store. Additionally, fans with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video can avail of unlimited viewing offers as well.

For viewers in the rest of the world, My Instant Death Ability episode 10 will be available on several platforms, including MuseAsia, MeWatch, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and others.

My Instant Death Ability episode 9 recap

Takato with his classmates as seen in My Instant Death Ability episode 9 (image via Okuruto Noboru)

Episode 9 of the My Instant Death Ability anime, titled It's Like a Class Full of People Who Only Want to Save Themselves, started off with Sion the Sage visiting Aoi Hayanose to gain some information on Yogiri Takato. However, the latter was shown to be suffering from a mental breakdown after coming face-to-face with Takato and was in no state to answer Sion's questions.

Elsewhere, Takato and Dannoura were seen in the Royal Palace alongside their classmates, where they had gathered in the last episode to receive a new challenge from the King, who told them to clear the five levels of the Underworld in order to advance towards their goal of becoming a Sage.

Following this, Takato and Dannoura reunited with their classmates, who were shocked upon seeing that they had survived all on their own. Although they were skeptical about letting the duo join their group at first, they eventually agreed when Sora Akino, a fellow classmate/acting leader, agreed to let them join.

Carol and Kyouko join forces with Takato and Dannoura (image via Okuruto Noboru)

Afterwards, Takato and Dannoura were joined by Carol S. Lane and Ryouko Ninomiya, both of whom were instructed to keep tabs on Takato. Realizing that the latter could kill them with ease since the Alpha Omega First Door was open, the two decided to team up with Takato and Dannoura.

The rest of the episode focused on Takato and Dannoura clearing one level of the Underworld after the other, alongside their classmates. The episode also featured some appearances from Rick and David, who had to serve as guides for the Sage candidates.

Sion instructs Takato's classmate to get rid of him (image via Okuruto Noboru)

Lastly, Ayaka Shinozaki, who was revived from the dead in the previous episode, appeared in a bar where a few of her classmates had gathered and proceeded to brutally murder one of them. Apparently, she wanted to exact her revenge on her classmates for leaving her to die by going after them one by one.

Towards the end of the episode, one of Takato's classmates visited Sion and asked for an extension for the deadline of their ongoing quest. Sion agreed, however, on one condition. She instructed the classmate to eliminate Takato, thereby setting up a potential confrontation between the latter and his classmates.

What to expect from My Instant Death Ability episode 10

Although episode 9 of the My Instant Death Ability anime wasn't as climactic as the previous episodes, it did set up a potential fight between Yogiri Takato and his classmates.

If things end up in Takato's favor again at the end of the potential fight in My Instant Death Ability episode 10, fans might get to see Sion finally getting desperate, as her main focus is on eliminating the former no matter the cost.

