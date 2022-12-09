Naruto: 10 evil anime characters who would be a perfect fit for the Akatsuki

In the Naruto franchise, Akatsuki was a group of shinobis who defected from their respective hidden villages. Although they were primarily seen as criminals by other nations, the chief goal of the Akatsuki was to end the war and achieve peace. However, their methods were quite unconventional and extreme, involving the capture of the Tailed Beasts, awakening the Gedo Statue, and using its power. As a result, the group was often perceived as a danger to society.

While the anime world comprises of variegated portrayals of antagonists, the theme of committing violent acts for the greater good is common. A number of villains across several series either have the same goal or have an ambition similar to the Akatsuki. On that note, here's a look at evil anime characters who are fit to join the group.

Hisoka, Lelouch, and 8 other evil anime characters make perfect candidates to join the Akatsuki

1) Blackbeard (One Piece)

Blackbeard (Image via Toei Animation)

Blackbeard possesses two of the most powerful Devil Fruits in One Piece, which probably makes him the only character from the franchise who can solo the Akatsuki.

While the Tremor-Tremor Fruit enables him to create earthquake-like vibrations through land, sea, and air, the Dark-Dark Fruit allows him to absorb any form of physical matter, making him a living black hole. In addition to posing a huge threat to the Leaf Shinobi in battle, his abilities would be perfect for capturing the Tailed Beasts.

2) Hisoka Morrow (Hunter x Hunter)

Hisoka (Image via Nippon Animation)

Hisoka is a perennial wildcard and powerhouse trickster in Hunter x Hunter. While it may be difficult to classify him as a villain, hero, or a morally grey character, Hisoka has had his fair share of villainous moments.

To satisfy his ego and for his amusement, the trickster needlessly cut down several applicants during the Hunter Examination. Moreover, he endangered countless others with his work with the Phantom Troupe. Someone like him would be perfect for the Akatsuki and would have no issues fitting in.

3) Kaido (One Piece)

Kaido (Image via Toei Animation)

Kaido is often hailed as one of Luffy's toughest opponents. With his natural superhuman strength and near indestructible skin, he would be one of the Akatsuki's first recruits. While his Armament Haki adds to his strength and durability, he can drastically increase his attack power by imbuing his Conqueror's Haki into his giant war club.

The only helpful tool for him against a Tailed Beast would be his ability to transform into a huge azure dragon due to his Devil Fruit. Moreover, this ability would make him powerful enough to take on the Tailed Beasts all alone.

4) Lelouch (Code Geass)

Lelouch vi Britannia (Image via Sunrise Studio)

Lelouch vi Britannia was an aristocrat who fell from his family's grace. Like a few on this list, he was quite arrogant. Although he does fight for good, his MO might not be all that acceptable. Moreover, Lelouch may be seen an ardent follower of justice and liberation, but this devolves into zealotry.

In the end, much like the Akatsuki, he desires to mold the world in an image he feels is fair and pleasing. That is, of course, notwithstanding anyone else's opinions, even if those others are collateral.

5) Alucard (Hellsing)

Alucard (Image via Gonzo)

Alucard was introduced as the most powerful vampire with an unquenchable bloodlust and an unfamiliarity with ethics, making him a potentially perfect addition to the Akatsuki. With a flair for the dramatic, he likes to take his time toying with someone's life.

Like others on this list, Alucard's weakness was his ego. However, that was also the case with a few Akatsuki members, so he wouldn't have a hard time fitting in.

6) Dio Brando (Jojo's Bizarre Adevntures)

Dio Brando (Image via David Production Inc.)

Blinded by his huge sense of pride, Dio has brought unpleasantness wherever he has set foot. For instance, he demolished the Joestar manor, murdered his adoptive father, and took over his brother's body to use like a puppet — and that was just the beginning.

A dark character like him would make a good candidate for the Akatsuki. Moreover, everything about him screams evil and he lives up to the name. Not to mention, he is quite powerful as well.

7) Tomura Shigaraki (My Hero Academia)

Tomura Shigaraki (Image via Studio Bones)

The Symbol of Chaos, Tomura Shigaraki, gained a major upgrade in My Hero Academia recently. With a new and improved body, he was combined with the All For One Quirk that gave him access to numerous new abilities and boosted his own Decay Quirk.

A villain like him would slot in easily within the Akatsuki. Besides his Quirks being a great help to capture the Tailed Beasts, he would be more than a match to beat them when faced with a shinobi, given all his new Quirks.

8) Vergo (One Piece)

Vergo (Image via Toei Animation)

Vergo was a top-level officer of the Donquixote Pirates who managed to infiltrate the Marines and rose to the rank of Vice Admiral. Despite not possessing a Devil Fruit, he was still a fearsome fighter who could have drawn attention from the Akatsuki.

During his time with the Marines, Vergo learned to master the superhuman martial arts style known as Rokushiki, which allowed him to fight and move mid-air. With it, he could battle multiple opponents with a single finger.

He was also able to encase his entire body in Armament Haki, which boosted his naturally high durability and physical strength. Hence, he could have easily become the Akatsuki's best melee fighter.

9) The Major (Hellsing)

The Major (Image via Gonzo)

Probably one of the darkest villains out there, The Major is a self-absorbed narcissist. Standing at the helm, he attacked London to satisfy a grudge that was over half a century old.

The Major was also directly responsible for a bloodbath that claimed countless lives. He enjoyed war and propagated violence wherever he went. Such a twisted character would serve a similar role as Hiden and Kakuzu, not shy of killing anyone or anything and enjoying watching others suffer.

10) Father (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Father (Image via Studio Bones)

Father was created with the creation of the homunculus. He sacrificed an entire country to get stronger, nearly challenged God, and almost conquered the heavens themselves. His quest for power truly knew no bounds.

Given his reputation, Father could have been one of the Akatsuki's strongest members. His sheer might have aided in subduing the Tailed Beasts and taking care of the Jinchuriki who stood in the way.

