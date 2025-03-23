7 Naruto jutsus that should have been forbidden to use

Naruto jutsus have become the dominant form in the show due to their immense strength and flexibility. Some techniques were so perilous that they were prohibited. Nevertheless, various jutsus were legal but had disastrous consequences. These techniques either caused absolute devastation, distorted natural laws, or posed hazards to the user.

Some jutsus were too dangerous to use extensively. If restricted, they could have changed many battles. Some drained away life, while others altered reality itself. Then some caused emotional harm— some shinobi were traumatized for life, and others wished to forget what they had witnessed. Here are seven Naruto jutsus that should have been forbidden to use.

Disclaimer: The list is not ranked in any particular order and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime/manga.

Izanagi and 6 other Naruto jutsus that should have been forbidden to use

1) Izanagi

Izanagi (Image via Pierrot)

Izanagi is a dangerous jutsu that manipulates reality itself. Unlike many other jutsus, it doesn't just change outcomes— it rewrites them entirely. A user can revive himself or convert a bad situation into a good one. This qualifies it as a game-changer.

The fact that it can be performed using only a basic Sharingan makes it even more devastating. It's a jutsu without logic, without defined limits or purpose for its existence. The fact that Danzo and Shisui used it proves how prone it is to abuse. Izanagi is one of the Naruto jutsus that should have been otherwise prohibited, to keep the world in balance.

2) Naruto's S*xy Jutsu

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto’s S*xy Jutsu may seem harmless, but it's ridiculously overpowered. It can knock out even the most powerful foes with pure shock value. Many elite shinobi have been taken out by it, rendering them useless in combat. Even a literal god, Kaguya, got caught. If a jutsu can knock out the most powerful being in the universe for a moment, it's too unsafe to be legal.

Worse, there is no counter to it except pure willpower. This jutsu does not need mastery of chakra, only imagination, and so it can be used by nearly anyone. A technique that can bring superior warriors to their knees through mere humiliation makes it one of the Naruto jutsus that should have been forbidden.

3) One Thousand Years of Death

Naruto and Kakashi (Image via Pierrot)

One Thousand Years of Death is a jutsu that should be banned for the sake of dignity. It doesn't involve chakra, complex hand gestures, or practice— simply humiliation. A simple but brutal technique, it reduces any serious fight into a comedy show. Even top-ranked shinobi are not exempt from its psychological damage.

No battle experience can prepare one for such a dishonorable attack. The worst part is that it works. If a jutsu can utterly destroy a warrior's concentration and self-worth in a single moment, it has no place in the shinobi world. Some moves destroy bodies— this one destroys souls. This makes it one of the Naruto jutsus that should have been banned.

4) ⁠The Eighth Gate

Might Guy (Image via Pierrot)

The Eighth Gate grants enormous power, but at a deadly price. It forces the user's body to its extreme, guaranteeing death once the effect fades off. Although it enables a shinobi to be stronger than the strongest of opponents, the price is too high. No skill should come at the cost of death in return for power.

Guy only managed to survive with it, but through Naruto's help. It promotes reckless battles and turns skilled warriors into disposable weapons. This places The Eighth Gate among the Naruto jutsus which should be forbidden to use.

5) Chibaku Tensei

Chibaku Tensei (Image via Pierrot)

Chibaku Tensei is a jutsu that generates an enormous gravitational core, pulling everything towards a crushing sphere. It has the power to entrap powerful beings and ravage entire landscapes. The technique is virtually impossible to escape from, with great power. Nagato utilized it to overwhelm the Nine-Tails, and Hagoromo sealed Ten-Tails using it.

If abused, it will destroy villages or even countries. Its destructive power makes it too risky for widespread use. No shinobi should have such overwhelming power without accountability. This makes the Chibaku Tensei one of the Naruto jutsus that should have been banned.

6) Mind Transfer Jutsu

Ino Yamanaka (Image via Pierrot)

Mind Transfer Jutsu is a dangerous technique that lets a user steal another person's body. It eliminates the victim's free will, and can turn a friend into a foe in war without warning. The most terrible part is that the victim is left aware but incapable of doing anything.

There's no defense once caught off guard. Though it appears harmless in comparison to lethal jutsus, its abuse potential is frightening. In the wrong hands, it might ruin entire nations. This puts the technique among the Naruto jutsus that should have been banned for use.

7) Bug Jutsu

Shino Aburame (Image via Pierrot)

Bug Jutsu is a terrifying technique that should have been forbidden. It enables the user to manipulate insects for combat, spying, and even consuming enemies. The insects can eat chakra, leaving foes immobile. They can infest the body of a target, inflicting unbearable pain. There is no actual defense against them once they are infected.

The concept of being swarmed and sucked dry alive is terrifying. Even friends need to be careful since these bugs are obedient without feeling. Some jutsus are strong, but this one is inhumane, and no shinobi should be forced to deal with an army of chakra-sucking insects. This makes it one of the Naruto jutsus that should have been banned.

Final thoughts

Naruto jutsus have determined fights and defined strong shinobi. Some, such as Izanagi, defy the laws of reality, while others, such as the Eighth Gate, require drastic sacrifices. Then there are those, such as Naruto's absurd transformations, that emotionally traumatize foes for life.

From mind control to soul-crushing humiliation, these Naruto jutsus go against all logic. Too powerful, unethical, or just plain disturbing, some methods should never have been permitted.

