Naruto is still the standard in the industry, and One Piece animator Vincent Chansard's latest words prove it

Naruto and One Piece are both giants and part of the original "Big Three" anime that brought the medium to mainstream popularity. While the former ended its airing in 2017, the latter series still remains as one of the longest running, as well as one of the most popular series on the planet.

While the production quality of One Piece has seen highs and lows over the years, the last few years demonstrated the extent to which a weekly series' production value can be pushed. Recently, Vincent Chansard, one of its animators, mentioned how the Naruto series and its fight scenes are still considered an industry standard.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Naruto as well as One Piece series.

One Piece animator Vincent Chansard reveals how Naruto's long-lasting effect on animation

Vincent Chansard recently attended an interview arranged by YouTuber and prominent One Piece fan, Brago D. Ace. While the exact statement issued by Vincent still remains unknown, its numerous interpretations have made it clear that Naruto series' action scenes have managed to maintain a certain level of quality that is still sought after within productions.

The actual specifics behind the Naruto series' well-executed fight scenes have been discussed via numerous video essays, as well as actual dissertations. However, many fans have mentioned how the adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's series still remains to produce a comparable fight scene.

Fan reactions to Vincent Chansard's comments

Many took note of Vincent's comments and used the opportunity to bring focus on the Naruto series' fighting animation and choreography, both of which are specimens to be studied. Few also expressed their gratitude towards Norio Matsumoto and Atsushi Wakabayashi, who are responsible for some of the series' most iconic animated moments.

"The fight is a masterclass in animation and choreography." One fan said.

"Honestly the first Naruto vs sasuke fight never got surpassed in the timeskip. Norio and wakabayashi cooked." Another fan said.

Fans also expressed how One Piece still remains to produce an iconic fight scene. This will remain a far-fetched dream unless the recent series' recent overanimation issues are addressed. Few fans pointed how animators should focus on creating cohesive and meaningful action scenes, instead of relying on special effects to create spectacle without any actual meaning.

"If they keep over animating everything they’ll never match this." One fan wrote.

"Anime should really go back to simple combat instead and get rid of the oversaturation trend." Another fan wrote.

Although many fans mentioned Vincent wishing for a fight scene within One Piece that can rival action sequences from Masashi Kishimoto's magnum opus, few fans revoked such statements by mentioning how Vincent was simply admiring the production quality and standard set forth by Masashi Kishimoto's series. He didn't mention anything about Eiichiro Oda's epic.

"That's not what he said, he simply mentioned Naruto's impact on animation, nothing about OP though." One fan mentioned.

"No way Vincent said that. Production-wise he has already made sequences surpassing Nartuo fight sequences." Another fan mentioned.

The animation of Eiichiro Oda's epic has recently redefined the extent of quality that can be expected from weekly anime. The series' overall production maintains its position as an absolute visual spectacle. However, mixed opinions surrounding the lack of any proper fight choreography have found a strong foothold within the community.

One Piece episode 1129 will air on May 18, 2025, and will be one of the most hyped episodes to air in recent times.

