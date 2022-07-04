Naruto vs. Krillin: Can the Uzumaki prodigy beat a human from Dragon Ball?

Two of the most iconic and beloved anime in existence are Naruto and Dragon Ball, with some of the most powerful individuals in the industry. There has always been a rivalry between the fanbases of each show to see which series has the strongest characters.

But in reality, could the blonde ninja of prophecy ever defeat one of the Z Warriors? In the hypothetical case that Naruto would ever face Dragon Ball’s strongest human, who would emerge victorious? Let’s see how powerful these two heroes are and find out.

Naruto’s seventh Hokage vs. Dragon Ball’s mightiest human: Who is stronger?

How powerful is the Uzumaki?

His Sage Mode is also really powerful (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Naruto Uzumaki is one of the most powerful beings inside his universe, as he not only has the power of Kurama by his side but is also able to use the Six Paths Chakra. Moreover, thanks to his Uzumaki heritage, he also possesses a ginormous amount of Chakra.

He may not be the smartest Shinobi in the world, but he is one of the most creative and unpredictable fighters in the world. The Child of Prophecy always finds inventive ways to use his techniques in the most efficient manner. His Shadow Clone Jutsu can produce thousands of solid copies of himself, each with the capability to access any of his other forms. However, they are easily defeated since it takes only one powerful punch to dispel them. That said, an unaware enemy is sure to be overwhelmed by this technique.

Each Shadow Clone can use the Kyuubi's Chakra (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Naruto's most powerful weapons are, without a doubt, his Bijudamas, balls of energy that can destroy entire mountains in seconds. But fans can't forget his Rasengan, a ball of pure Chakra that can cause massive destruction as well.

In his most powerful form, the Baryon Mode, he is stronger than any other individual seen in Naruto as of yet. His speed, strength, and durability in this state have no match inside his universe. However, he is only able to use it for a short time, and Kurama has to sacrifice himself to give him this power.

How strong is Krillin?

Krillin always fights to protect the Earth (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Z)

Krillin has a bad reputation for being one of Dragon Ball’s weakest characters. But when your universe has beings who can destroy entire universes without a thought, it is a little unfair to compare a normal human with them.

Still, Krillin is the strongest human on Dragon Ball’s Earth and has some feats to prove how strong he is. Since he was a child, he was able to keep up with Goku, an alien from a race that specializes in fighting.

He may not be the strongest warrior, but he is always there to protect Earth when needed. His resilience is several times higher than most humans', and his speed is said to reach that of light.

Krillin and his wife Number 18 (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

His attacks are quite limited since fans do not see him fight a lot these days, but they are still incredibly powerful. Like the Kamehameha, a Ki Blast could destroy an entire planet, according to Dragon Ball’s lore.

When in a pinch, he could rely on his Solar Flare to blind any opponent around him, creating an opening for Krillin to use his Destructo Disk. This energy disk is able to cut through almost anything in existence.

Would Naruto defeat Krillin?

This question is harder to answer than most other hypothetical fights involving characters from both franchises. Naruto is arguably the strongest Shinobi alive and Krillin, although not as weak as most people think he is, still has one of the lowest power levels among the Z Warriors.

Given the knowledge we have about each series’ lore, it would be easy to simply give Krillin the win. Nobody in Naruto’s world seems able to destroy planets, while Dragon Ball characters have been able to do so since pretty early in its history.

Nevertheless, the power Naruto has exhibited over the years is nothing to laugh at, and he would probably give Krillin a hard time in a fight. Dragon Ball’s power levels have been inconsistent through the years, and there could be an argument about Krillin’s current power being weaker than Naruto’s.

In the hypothetical case that Krillin is stronger, Naruto still has many ways to beat him. None of the Z Warriors are used to dealing with multiple opponents at a time, so the Shadow Clone Jutsu would play a critical part in the fight.

Fans also need to consider Naruto’s speed, which is slightly below the speed of light. If he is able to send a horde of clones against Krillin, he could rapidly gain the upper hand in their fight. However, Krillin would still be able to use his Solar Flare to blind them and defeat them quickly.

Average Makima enjoyer @Toshrakasdrip10 @Yamss___ @HeavenlyControl Baryon mode Naruto may not have a chance against goku but he definitely do against krillin. Or pretty much anyone he can touch since he could literally end someone's life in 5 or 6 punches @Yamss___ @HeavenlyControl Baryon mode Naruto may not have a chance against goku but he definitely do against krillin. Or pretty much anyone he can touch since he could literally end someone's life in 5 or 6 punches

However, the topic of Naruto’s strongest form still hasn't been touched upon in this section. In Baryon Mode, Krillin would have no chance of defeating Uzumaki, given that fans have never seen him achieve such speed and power in Dragon Ball’s history.

Even if Krillin used his full power to try and defeat the Seventh Hokage, the raw strength Kurama’s life force gives the blonde ninja would be too much for him.

Final thoughts

Krillin would give Naruto a good fight, but he is still not as strong (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Z)

Both Krillin and the Nine-tails Jinchuriki are amazing fighters who would surely give their opponents one of the toughest fights of their lives. Regardless, Krillin is sadly not on the same level as Baryon Mode Naruto, so he would be defeated if Uzumaki ever used that against him.

If that ability is not considered for their fight, things are much harder to discern, as both warriors are pretty equal in power. The Shinobi’s Shadow Clones would probably give him a slight advantage in the fight, but it would still be a close fight.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s point of view.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far