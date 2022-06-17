Naruto: Which Dojutsu do you have, based on your Zodiac sign?

Naruto is considered among the Big Three when it comes to shonen anime and manga. In the series, Doujutsu as a concept plays a vital role since certain eyes grant specific powers to the Shinobi or the Kunoichi who possesses it.

Some of the most popular Doujutsu are the Sharingan and Rinnegan. These eyes have granted users a ton of jutsus that give them an advantage on the battlefield.

Some fans have discussed the relation between zodiac signs and the respective doujutsu, which is discussed below.

Naruto: Looking at Doujutsu based on the zodiac sign

1) Byakugan - Taurus, Capricorn, Virgo

Byakugan is a Doujutsu present in members of the Hyuga clan. It allows users to have a near 360-degree vision and perceive the chakra flow in their opponents.

It also enables them to look at chakra points and the entire network, allowing them to shut it off entirely with the help of the Gentle Fist technique.

Traits that can be associated with this eye are balance, harmony, and control. This is why it is perfect for Taurus, Capricorn, and Virgo, as a trait common among these signs is balance.

2) Sharingan - Aries, Leo

Sharingan is the Doujutsu accessed by those hailing from the Uchiha clan. It is one of the most popular doujutsus in the series.

When looking at most users, they’re strong, take pride in their abilities as an Uchiha, and never back down from a challenge. This eye can transform if they go through a life-altering event that induces lots of negative emotions.

It suits Aries and Leo as they are incredibly competitive and don’t mind the occasional confrontation and a challenge.

3) Rinnegan - Libra, Cancer

Rinnegan is one of the most potent Doujutsus in the entire Naruto series. It was present in the descendants of Kaguya Otsutsuki.

The Rinnegan allows users to perceive the flow of chakra and barriers otherwise invisible to the average shinobi or the Kunoichi. They also have access to the Six Paths Technique: Deva, Preta, Ashura, Human, Animal, and Naraka.

Users also have access to the Outer Path, which allows them to revive the dead. Looking at the people who had this, one trait common among the users and the two zodiac signs is a strong sense of justice.

4) Tenseigan - Sagittarius, Scorpio

Tenseigan is one of those Doujutsus that hasn’t been explored well in the Naruto series, so it isn’t easy to understand the true potential of this eye. However, what is known is that it’s formed when the Hyuga and Otsutsuki chakras are present in the person.

Sagittarius and Scorpio are the kinds of people constantly seeking knowledge and adventure, much like the only known user of this eye.

5) Rinnesharingan - Gemini

Rinnesharingan is the Doujutsu that Kaguya Otsutsuki had in the series, and it was a mighty eye. When Kaguya consumed the fruit of the God Tree, she developed the Rinnesharingan.

According to the Stone Tablet handed down to the Uchiha clan, the one who approached the moon with the power of Rinne would be able to reflect the light and cast the Infinite Dream. One trait common among the aforementioned user and Gemini is ambition, which is why this zodiac sign is perfect for this eye.

6) Jougan - Pisces, Aquarius

Jougan is another Doujutsu that hasn’t been explored well in the series yet. This eye allows Boruto to perceive the chakra flow and tenketsu. It also allows them to see where the Yomotsu Hirasaka would be used.

Aquarius and Pisces are pretty intuitive, empathetic, and have a strong sense of justice, much like the user who possesses this eye in the series.

