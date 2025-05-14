Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime reveals first trailer, additional cast, and ending theme ahead of July 2025 premiere

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime unveiled the first promotional video. The short clip revealed the anime's ending theme song and artist, additional cast members, and previewed Rico Sasaki's opening theme, Majestic Catastrophe. The anime is set to premiere in July 2025.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime is based on the dark fantasy light novel series by author Fefu Kazuno and illustrator Jun. Micro Magazine has been serializing the light novels since November 2019. The series also has a manga adaptation with Yasaiko Midorihara's illustrations.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime's first trailer showcases the gritty narrative and characters

Ahead of the series' July 2025 premiere, the official staff unveiled the first promotional video for the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime. The short video begins with a gritty scene where several people are executed. A mysterious figure's silhouette brings misery to the locals.

The trailer shortly reveals the figure as the main hero, Takuto Ira, the number one player of Eternal Nations. Undoubtedly, the short clip teases the dark fantasy anime's plot, as Takuto Ira wants to "start over" the Mynoghra civilization in his own way. In addition to teasing the tactical fantasy narrative, the trailer showcases the main cast.

Accompanied by Rico Sasaki's opening theme song, Majestic Catastrophe, the PV captures the dark and gritty atmosphere of the anime. Additionally, the staff revealed that Takuma Terashima will sing the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime's ending theme, More than W.

Furthermore, the trailer reveals additional cast members. Shinji Kawada has joined the voice cast as Gia, the dark elf warrior whom Takuma Ira saved once. The other cast member is Tomomichi Nishimura as Moltar, an elder Dark Elf, skilled in magic. The anime's official site has revealed character illustrations for the new characters.

The previously announced cast members are: Toshiki Kumagai as Takuto Ira, Tomori Kusunoki as the Sludge Witch Ato, Rico Sasaki as Emle, Kikuko Inoue as Isla, Kaori Maeda as Maria, and Kanon Takao as Caria. More cast members will be announced in the future.

Staff and the plot of the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime

Takuto Ira, as seen in the PV (Image via Maho Film)

Yuji Yanase directs the dark fantasy anime at Maho Film, with Yuka Yamada and Kunihiko Okada handling the series scripts. Kaho Deguchi is listed as the chief animation director and the main character designer, with Manami Inose and Eri Kojima as the sub-character designers. Kujira Yumemi and Midori Narikyo are in charge of composing the show's music, while Lantis is producing the music.

Based on Fefu Kazuno's light novel series, the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime centers on Takuto Ira, who is reborn into his favorite simulation game, Eternal Nations, after his untimely death. Takuto realizes that he has reincarnated as an Evil God, who becomes the leader of the Mynoghra nation. With his hero unit, Sludge Witch Ato, Takuto wants to change the civilization.

