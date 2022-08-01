Black Clover chapter 333: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 333 will be the second chapter after mangaka Yuki Tabata came out of his three-month-long hiatus. Chapter 332 has already caused enough uproar in the fandom given the time skip and the reappearance of Lucius Zogratis. However, several new questions have been raised as well.

While Black Clover chapter 333 is likely to focus on everyone’s reactions upon seeing this new form of Julius Novachrono, the beginning of a new battle also looms on the horizon. There may be another glimpse of what Lucius has been doing this past year, and Yuno Grinberryall may finally appear in this chapter.

Black Clover chapter 333 is likely to delve straight into the battle against Lucius

According to Manga Plus, Black Clover chapter 333 will be officially released online on Sunday, August 7, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, August 8

Black Clover chapter 333 can be read for free on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as on the official Shounen Jump App.

Recap of chapter 332

Black Clover chapter 332, titled The Final Declaration, begins with Lucius confronting Lucifero in the underworld after the latter’s defeat in the Spade Kingdom. It is revealed that Adrammelech had retrieved only half of Lucifero’s heart, and Lucius retrieves the rest. It is implied that he consumes it.

The series then moves forwards one year and three months in time. Due to Damnatio Kira’s disappearance, all Devil Trials have been delayed significantly. The Wizard King’s whereabouts are also unknown, but people chalk it up to his tendency to travel in disguise.

The selection of the new Wizard King has been put on hold since Fuegoleon, Nozel, and Meroleona all declined the position following their performance at the Spade Kingdom Raid.

Despite both the Spade and Heart Kingdoms being on their way to recovery, suspicious activities have been reported around Clover Kingdom. Yuno, now a Grand Magic Knight, has gone with the rest of the Golden Dawn and some members of the Black Bulls to investigate. Asta, finally having been cleared of his charges, is awarded the title of Senior Magic Knight.

Yami finally learns about Charlotte’s confession, which sends him into deep contemplation. Asta, now 18 years old, confesses his love to Sister Lily one last time. When she rejects him this time, he gracefully accepts it. However, he reaffirms his goal to become the wizard king and Lucius appears. He claps and informs Asta that this is the end of the line for him.

What to expect from chapter 333

Black Clover chapter 333 is sure to set in motion another round of battles unless Lucius fools everyone into thinking he is harmless, which does not seem to be the case given that he appeared while mocking Asta. Every Magic Knight Captain is present in the capital at the moment, along with promising mages like Asta and Noelle. While it is clear that Lucius’ target is Asta, it is unclear why he singled the boy out.

If a fight does break out, readers will not only get to see Asta’s mastery over Devil Possession but Noelle’s growth as well. Theoretically, she should no longer have Undine, given that Lolopechka should be healed by now. Conversely, Yuno is also absent at the moment, and it remains to be seen whether Lucius chose this moment by design considering his own history with the Spade Kingdom.

Readers have brought up the fact that Sister Lily’s appearance and the conclusion of her arc as Asta’s love interest may have opened her up to the blatant death flag that Tabata has planted in Lucius’ wake. Black Clover chapter 333 will likely feature some sort of tragedy to drive home the severity of the situation and the cruelty of Lucius’ intent. Readers can only hope that Sister Lily does not become a victim of this plot.

