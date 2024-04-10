Blue Lock - Episode Nagi movie reveals North American release dates

In exciting news for anime fans, Crunchyroll has announced that it plans to show the Blue Lock - Episode Nagi movie in cinemas worldwide in 2024. On June 28, the movie is scheduled to premiere in North America, marking the beginning of its international distribution.

In collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, the film will subsequently make its way to various regions, including Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, though specific release dates for these locations are yet to be determined.

The film, set to be released both in its original Japanese language with English subtitles and with an English dub, aims to continue the captivating story of the Blue Lock series.

The choice by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment to make the movie available worldwide highlights the anime's wide-reaching popularity and the expansion of its international audience.

In addition to the news, fans received an English-key visual and a teaser, which significantly increased the anticipation for the movie's debut.

About Blue Lock - Episode Nagi movie

Release date confirmed for June 28 (Image via Eight Bit Studio)

Blue Lock - Episode Nagi movie revolves around the character Nagi Seishiro, a second-year high school student whose life takes a dramatic turn upon discovering his knack for soccer. Described as leading a dull life and frequently using the phrase “That’s a hassle,” Nagi’s uneventful existence is shaken when his classmate, Mikage Reo, recognizes his exceptional talent.

Reo, who dreams of winning the World Cup, encourages Nagi to embrace soccer, sparking an exhilarating journey towards realizing his potential.

Nagi’s remarkable skills land him an invitation to the enigmatic BLUE LOCK Project, an initiative geared towards assembling and honing the country's top strikers. This venture propels Nagi into the limelight, challenging him to compete with the finest and striving to become the best alongside Reo.

The movie promises to capture the essence of Nagi's journey, exploring themes of discovery, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of greatness in the world of soccer.

Blue Lock’s trailblazing path in sports anime

Drawing from the manga that earned a lot of praise, created by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, Blue Lock has quickly become a hit in the anime and manga fan circles. Under the direction of Tetsuaki Watanabe and with help from Shunsuke Ishikawa at Studio Eight Bit, the show has received a lot of positive attention for its original and fresh perspective on sports stories.

Crunchyroll, which also streams the first season of Blue Lock, outlines the series' premise as Japan’s quest for World Cup victory, leading to the foundation of a rigorous training program aimed at finding the nation's next leading striker. Out of three hundred high school players, only one will emerge victorious, setting the stage for a narrative filled with ambition, rivalry, and the unmistakable spirit of soccer.

With the North American release set for June 28, 2024, Blue Lock - Episode Nagi movie is ready to grab the attention of viewers. It will tell a moving story and explore the minds and challenges of rising soccer talents.

With a wider plan to release it globally, the movie transports the thrilling universe of Blue Lock to an even grander scale. It welcomes fans who have been following the series for a long time and those just getting introduced to it to go alongside Nagi Seishiro and his friends as they tackle the tough journey towards becoming soccer stars.

As the countdown to the premiere begins, the anticipation among the global anime community continues to build, marking Blue Lock - Episode Nagi movie as a must-watch in the upcoming year.

