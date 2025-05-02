Countdown to Countdown animated series reveals release window in new trailer

Earlier this week, the official YouTube channel for the Countdown to Countdown animated series begin streaming a new trailer which revealed its late 2026 release window. The trailer also confirmed that the adaptation of the webtoon of the same name by Velinxi, also known as Xiao Tong, will stream exclusively on YouTube once it premieres.

The Countdown to Countdown animated series previously revealed a key visual, and also confirmed that the series will be animated by “Studio Countdown.” While details on the organization are scarce at the moment, it is presumably a studio specifically created to first animate the adaptation of Velinxi’s beloved webtoon series.

Countdown to Countdown animated series stresses aim to maintain series’ original art style

One of the most noticeable aspects of the Countdown to Countdown animated series is its distinct art style even in an animated form. The staff of Studio Countdown and Velinxi have emphasized that the animated series will maintain the latter’s original art style while also expanding the series’ reach to new audiences. In other words, even those unfamiliar with the original webtoon will get an aesthetic experience relatively similar to reading the webtoon.

The series follows Iris Black, a self-proclaimed inventor who lives in a correctional facility for humans with superhuman abilities called Demifloras. Unfortunately, Iris is ostracized even by his fellow Demifloras and his own mother for his uncontrollable power which brings drawings to life. One day, an outsider sneaks into the facility and finds Iris, offering him a new chance at life where he can use his abilities without fear.

The trailer likewise seemingly focuses on this power of Iris’, showing what appears to be some sort of cracked digital drawing screen at first. This is followed by a scene of a hand about to draw something. Several unique creatures and designs can also be seen throughout the trailer, which is presumably Iris’ power bringing his drawings and others to life. The trailer also seemingly previews the group of outsiders who give him a second chance at life.

Cedric Kim, executive producer and founder of Studio Countdown, first emphasized and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support the project has received thus far. Kim emphasizes that they started as a group of friends building the adaptation as a passion project. They likewise never expected to be noticed by Velinxi, or for it to grow so quickly. Kim also emphasizes how excited they are for the new trailer to tease what they’ve been working on.

Velinxi’s original Countdown to Countdown webtoon can be read on the WEBTOON service. Velinxi is also known for other acclaimed works such as Daughter of a Thousand Faces, which can be read on Tapas, and DPS Only!, which can also be read on Tapas.

