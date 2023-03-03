10 times Black Clover has copied Naruto

Black Clover and Naruto are two of the most hyped animes of the contemporary period with large fan bases. While both the series enjoy popularity for its unique worldbuilding and themes, Naruto fans have recently said that mangaka Yuki Tabata stole the idea of Tengentsu from Masashi Kishimoto’s series.

Though the allegations are harsh, it could be possible that Yuki Tabata was inspired by Kishimoto’s work in Naruto. Hence, this article will delve into 10 instances where the concepts of these two anime share similarities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover and Naruto series and reflects the author's opinion.

The issue of Demon Fox and Demon Licht and 9 other instances when Black Clover and Naruto shared similarities

1) Konan and Puli Angel

Konan from Naruto and Puli Angel from Black Clover (Image via @zelse11/DeviantArt and Studio Pierrot)

Konan is a character from Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto. She was one of the founding members of Akatsuki, who could turn her body into many pieces of paper and move around as she pleased. She could even fly by making wings with her ability and attack her opponents with papers from her wings, using it as a weapon.

However, Konan's concept may have been adapted in the Black Clover series. A character named Puli was a senior magic knight in the Blue Rose and Royal Knights squads in the Clover Kingdom. She possessed Wing Magic, which allowed her to fly with her wings and use the feathers of her wings as a weapon. Hence, there is a possibility that the idea for the Puli angel was based on Konan, as shown by the two characters' similarities.

2) Kimimaro and Zenon Zogratis

Zenon Zogratis from Black Clover and Kimimaro from Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Kimimaro is an antagonistic character from Naruto. He was a skilled shinobi who had the ability to manipulate the shape of his own bones, which he would use to make weapons and armors. He also used them to defend himself and attack his enemies. Moreover, Kimimaro could also fix his own broken bones if he got hurt in battle.

Mangaka Yuki Tabata, probably used this concept to create the character Zenon Zogratis, who also happens to be an antagonist in Black Clover. He is one of the members of the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad. He possesses Bone Magic, which allows him to manipulate bones at will, and can use his magic to make different kinds of attacks out of bones, like projectiles, shields, and even big beasts. Moreover, Zenon's similar traits in the manga point to the fact that he might have been based on Naruto's Kimimaro.

3) Naruto’s Kyubi Chakra control and Mereoleona’s Fire control

Naruto’s Kyubi Chakra control and Mereoleona’s Fire control (Image via Pierrot)

In Naruto, the titular protagonist can use the Kyubi chakra as he pleases, as he can grab anything with his chakra coat. Kyubi Chakra also protects him from attacks.

Meanwhile, in Black Clover, the first daughter of the Vermillion household, Mereoleona, is considered one of the magic knights in the Clover Kingdom with a powerful magic attribute known as Fire Magic. This allows her to manipulate flames at will. She can grab anything and protect herself from attack and can control fire magic as she wills. It’s just like Naruto’s Kyubi chakra.

In Black Clover, Mereoleona was seen grabbing the heads of Asta, Yuno, and Yami and taking them to train for the upcoming fight. Based on this, it can be assumed that the idea of controlling fire came from Naruto’s Kyubi chakra control.

4) Night Guy and Sea Dragon’s Roar

Night Guy and Sea Dragon’s Roar (Image via Pierrot)

Night Guy is a forbidden and powerful technique Might Guy uses in Naruto. It can only be utilized by opening all of the Eight Inner Gates, which are points in the body that control the flow of the chakra. Might Guy has used this technique as a last resort to defeat Madara Uchiha. When he landed the attack, Madara’s right side was severely destroyed. However, the Uchiha later recovered from it.

During the Elf Reincarnation arc of Black Clover, Noelle used an attack called Sea Dragon’s Roar on Vetto as a final effort. The attack took a toll on Vetto’s body, as it fatally damaged his right side. However, just like Madara Uchiha, Vetto recovered from the attack in a moment.

The situational similarity between the two characters is quite evident. Noelle’s Sea Dragon’s Roar looked like Night Guy and also used the last drop of her energy. Even Vetto's body damage was the same as Madara's.

5) Sai and Rill Boismortier

Sai from Naruto and Rill Boismortier from Black Clover (Image via Pierrot)

Sai from Naruto Shippuden is a member of the secret organization called "The Foundation," which was created by the Hidden Leaf Village to carry out covert missions. He is a skilled Shinobi who specializes in using ink-based techniques that allows him to create various shapes and forms, as well as manipulate them in different ways. After drawing them on a special pad, he can manipulate them as real beings.

Similarly, in Black Clover, Rill Boismortier is a member of the Magic Knights and the captain of the Aqua Deer Squad. He is a powerful mage who specializes in painting-based magic. He can use his magic to create various images and shapes, which he can bring to life and manipulate in different ways. His paintings are not only used for offensive purposes but also to provide support to his allies.

Both characters share the same traits and share a lot of similarities. As a result, one can assume that the concept of Rill could have been inspired by Sai from Naruto.

6) Nine-tails Shadow and Liebe’s Shadow

Nine-tails Shadow and Liebe’s Shadow (Image via Pierrot)

Nine-Tails, also known as Kurama, is a powerful beast character from Naruto who was introduced as a demon fox at the beginning of the series. Half of the Kurama was sealed inside the newborn Naruto Uzumaki by his father, Minato Namikaze, and the rest of the chakra got sealed inside him. In the series, there was a portrayal where Minato, the Fourth Hokage, was called by the nine-tails inside him, and it was the big shadow of nine-tails.

Similarly, in the Black Clover series, Liebe is a powerful devil who gets sealed in the grimoire Asta holds. There was a scene where Asta and Liebe faced each other, and the portrayal was the same as the nine-tail fox’s shadow behind Minato. This also made several anime fans believe that Yuki Tabata copied the idea from Naruto.

7) Reanimation Jutsu and Elves Reincarnation

Reanimation Jutsu and Elves Reincarnation (Image via Pierrot)

Reanimation Jutsu, aka Edo Tensei, is a powerful and forbidden technique in Naruto-verse. This technique allows a user to bring back a deceased person's soul and bind it to a living body. The user's body is rebuilt using genetic material from the shinobi who are already dead. When the jutsu is released, a light comes from above and falls onto the person who has been revived, taking the soul back to where it belongs.

In the world of Black Clover, elves were a powerful magical race with incredible abilities who were wiped out in a catastrophic war with humans over 500 years ago. They possessed a unique type of magic called Spirit Magic, which allowed them to control and manipulate the mana of the surrounding environment.

Year of the Lioness (CW: ???) @BigFrank321 Let’s make something perfectly clear, mangakas are typically inspired by their fellow mangakas both past and present. Just because two series has similarities does NOT mean one copied the other. I’m a fan of both Naruto and Black Clover, so I can say both had their strengths- Let’s make something perfectly clear, mangakas are typically inspired by their fellow mangakas both past and present. Just because two series has similarities does NOT mean one copied the other. I’m a fan of both Naruto and Black Clover, so I can say both had their strengths- https://t.co/aKjnNA6Z9D

Later, a the powerful mage Licht used a forbidden spell to reincarnate the elves' souls into the bodies of human children, hoping to restore the elves to their former glory. After a tremendous war, when the spell was released, their souls went back to the afterlife.

Licht's entire process of reviving the elves, even the ending, which is the souls getting back to the afterlife, is similar to the Reanimation Jutsu from Naruto. Thus, this is another instance of Black Clover sharing a similar concept with Naruto.

8) Demon Fox and Demon Licht

Demon Fox in Naruto and Demon Licht in Black Clover (Image via Pierrot)

As mentioned earlier, the nine-tail fox is also known as the demon fox in Naruto. In the story, Kurama attacked the Hidden Leaf Village and caused a lot of damage. When the Fourth Hokage entered the scene, the demon fox immediately recognized him and attacked him.

During the Elves Reincarnation arc of the Black Clover series, Licht foiled the plan of the demon Zagred, who had taken over the body of a powerful human mage named Patolli. He tried to use Patolli to cast a powerful spell that would let him show up in the real world. As the event was about to go rampant, the entrance of Prince Lumiere immediately caught its attention.

This scene of Black Clover is similar to the Minato entrance during Kurama's attack on Konoha. Since the depiction and idea of the two scenes bears similarities, fans think that Yuki Tabata may have been inspired from Masashi Kishimoto while illustrating this particular scene in Black Clover.

9) Pain’s Bansho Tenin and Ichika's Dark Yujutsu

Pain’s Bansho Tenin and Ichika's Dark Yujutsu (Image via Pierrot/Shueisha)

Bansho Tenin, or Universal Pull, is a technique used by Akatsuki member Pain, who possesses the power of the Sage of Six Paths in Naruto. It is a form of ninjutsu that lets the user control gravity and pull any object or person towards them. This can be used to drag opponents towards the user, making it easier to attack or capture them.

In one of the recent chapters of Black Clover, when Asta was training with Ichika, one of the Ryuzen Seven members, she used a technique with her Dark Yujutsu that pulled Asta closer to her. This technique is identical to Bansho Tenin in Naruto. Given the similarities, many fans of Naruto alleged that the mangaka of Black Clover of copied this technique.

10) Sharingan and Tengentsu

Sharingan in Naruto and Tengentsu in Black Clover manga (Image via Pierrot/Shueisha)

Sharingan is a powerful kekkei genkai (bloodline limit) in Naruto. This type of eye is only exclusive to the Uchiha clan. It is an eye technique (dojutsu) that gives the user better vision and different skills, such as being able to see the flow of chakra (energy), copy techniques, and use powerful genjutsu (illusion techniques). In the pattern of Sharingan, there is a symbol called Tomoe, which is a comma-shaped symbol.

In Black Clover chapter 352, titled Well Done, Ryuya, the shogun of Hino Country, revealed his Tengentsu. With the help of this technique, he was able to defeat the threat. Tengentsu also contains symbols that are comma-shaped. Considering the art of the techniques, Naruto fans once again alleged that Yuki Tabata may have copied the concept from Naruto.

Final thoughts

KingSushi👑🍣| The Rain🌧(Yhwach Sauce Arc)👑 @RawestofemAll16 “Black Clover copied Naruto Allegations cleared”

Mangaka Tabata calls Bleach his Greatest inspiration & is a Bleach Fan “Black Clover copied Naruto Allegations cleared” Mangaka Tabata calls Bleach his Greatest inspiration & is a Bleach Fan https://t.co/kif9y1t2a1

Amidst the copying allegations, Black Clover fans have been trying their best to defend their favorite show. The debate between these two anime fans will go on. However, it can't be said for sure that Yuki Tabata took the idea straight from Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto.

Instead, it could be possible that the mangaka of Black Clover was inspired by certain concepts within the Naruto-verse. Even Yuki Tabata said that his biggest inspiration is Tite Kubo's Bleach. While many series, other than Black Clover, have similarities to Naruto in many ways, fans need to remember that creativity cannot exist in isolation, as it is fuelled by inspiration. Therefore, this shouldn't be a factor while enjoying a series.

