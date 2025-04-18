Dekin no Mogura anime announces July 2025 release date, additional cast, and more with new PV

On Friday, April 18, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Dekin No Mogura anime unveiled a new promotional video. The short clip announced the anime's July 7, 2025, debut date and additional cast members. In addition, the official staff unveiled a new key visual.

Ad

Produced by Brain's Base Studios, Dekin no Mogura anime serves as an adaptation of Natsumi Eguchi's eponymous manga series. Natsumi-san launched the manga on Kodansha's Morning Magazine in April 2021. Since then, the company has collected the individual chapters into eight tankobon volumes.

Dekin no Mogura anime's new trailer reveals the July 7, 2025 release date and additional cast

Ad

Trending

According to the first promotional video shared by the official staff on Friday, April 18, 2025, Dekin no Mogura anime will air its episodes every Monday from 10 pm JST on Tokyo MX, starting July 7, 2025. In addition to Tokyo MX, the anime will be telecast on BS11 every Tuesday from 12 am JST, starting July 8, 2025.

The latest trailer showcases Momoyuki Mogura, the protagonist, collecting spirits into his mysterious lamp. He also encounters Magi and Yaeko, who develop the ability to see ghosts and mysterious phenomena. Moreover, the short PV reveals new cast members.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ayumu Murase voices Kyoshiro Nekotsuki, a third-year student at Hachime High School, who happens to be Mogura's acquaintance. Shunsuke Takeuchi has joined the voice cast as Kyoshiro's father, Toshiro, while Atsumi Tanezaki plays the mother, Kyoko Nekotsuki.

The previously announced cast members are Yuichi Nakamura as Momoyuki Mogura, Genki Ookawa as Kuriaki Magi, Yukio Fuji as Yaeko Kirihara, and Akane Fujita as Shio Inukai. Notably, the new key visual for the Dekin no Mogura anime features the new characters, along with Yaeko, Magi, and Shio, gathered around Mogura.

Ad

Staff and the plot of Dekin no Mogura anime

Magi and Yaeko observe supernatural phenomenon (Image via Brain's Base)

Hiroshi Ishiodori directs the supernatural anime at Brain's Base, with Shinzo Fujita in charge of the series composition and scripts. Yoko Tanabe is the show's character designer, while Tomoki Hasegawa is the music composer. Kazuhiko Shibuya is listed as the creature designer and chief animation director. Hayato Sekiya is the editor, while Avex Pictures is the music producer.

Ad

Dekin no Mogura anime follows the original narrative from Natsumi Eguchi's manga and centers on Magi and Yaeko, who one day notice a Kojien dictionary falling on a person's head. That person is none other than Momoyuki Mogura, a "hermit" who collects spirits in his lantern. Since the encounter with Mogua, Magi and Yaeko began to see supernatural spirits.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More