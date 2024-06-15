Delico's Nursery anime confirms August 2024 premiere and more in new PV

Friday, June 14, 2024, saw the staff for the television Delico’s Nursery anime series reveal a new main promotional video for the series, confirming its August 2024 premiere window. In addition, the staff also revealed the show’s opening and ending theme song titles and artists, with both being previewed in the latest promotional video.

The Delico’s Nursery anime was originally planned to air in July 2024 but suffered a delay for reasons that have yet to be made publicly available as of this article’s writing. Instead, the series will air four special programs once a week from July 10 onward. The first three will highlight the franchise’s stage play series, while the fourth will feature a discussion with the anime’s cast.

The Delico’s Nursery anime series is a television anime based on playwright Kenichi Suemitsu’s 2009 stage play titled TRUMP, which first opened in Japan in 2009. The play has since inspired other plays, short stories, and concerts, as well as a manga from illustrator Hamaguri which runs in Kadokawa’s Young Ace magazine. Hamaguri planned to launch the Cocoon prequel manga after the original concluded on February 2, 2024, but delayed it due to health issues.

Delico’s Nursery anime officially confirmed for a Thursday, August 8, 2024 premiere in Japan

As mentioned above, the television Delico’s Nursery anime series is officially set to premiere in Japan on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The series will air simultaneously on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma Television, and Tochigi Television at 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time. The series will then air on MBS from Saturday, August 10 onward at 2:38 am JST. International streaming information has yet to be confirmed for the series as of this article’s writing.

Mika Nakashima is set to perform the anime’s opening theme song, titled Unfair, while Anonymouz will perform the ending theme song, titled Prayer. Both the opening and ending themes are previewed in the new main promotional video for the series. The anime stars:

Masakazu Morita as Dali Delico

Katsuyuki Konishi as Gerhard Fra

Hiro Shimono as Henrique Lorca

Takuya Satō as Dino Classico

Rina Hidaka as Uru Delico

Konomi Kohara as Lafaelo Delico

Ayasa Itō as Angelico Fra

Yū Wakui as Lucia Lorca

Sanae Fuku as Elena Lorca

Chika Anzai as Theodore Classico

Hiroshi Nishikiori is directing the anime at J.C. Staff studios. Suemitsu himself is in charge of the scripts and series composition, also credited for the original work. Yoko Ito serves as chief animation director and is also designing the characters based on the original designs by Koya. Shunsuke Wada is composing the music.

The gothic fantasy series takes place in a world of vampires raised as nobles, with the legendary original vampire TRUMP believed to have eternal life. The series follows Dali Delico, the head of one of the most prestigious aristocratic vampire families.

